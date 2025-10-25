Video Shows The Exact Moment Terry Rozier Allegedly Threw Game That Led To His Arrest

A video allegedly shows the exact moment Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier may have tipped off his bettors in the now-infamous 2023 game that triggered a massive FBI investigation. The footage, which has been circulating on social media since Rozier’s arrest, appears to capture the precise play that federal authorities say was at the center of their case, a moment that now looks far more suspicious in hindsight.

The moment Terry Rozier allegedly threw game with the Hornets (🎥 @nypost ) pic.twitter.com/VNOJoiVkzW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 24, 2025

The clip comes from the Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on March 23, 2023, the same matchup identified in court filings as the game where Rozier allegedly manipulated his performance.

Just over halfway through the first quarter, Rozier came off a screen, rose for a midrange jumper, and drained it to make the score 13-15 with 6:42 left. As he backpedaled down the court, Rozier appeared to reach down and grab his leg, momentarily grimacing before continuing to defend.

At the time, it looked like nothing more than a minor tweak that players touch their legs or stretch all the time. But federal investigators now allege that Rozier’s brief gesture may have been the subtle signal that he was following through on an arrangement.

According to the federal indictment, Rozier had privately informed close associates before tip-off that he planned to exit the game early due to an “injury.”

Those associates allegedly placed over $200,000 in bets on Rozier’s unders for points, rebounds, and assists.

Rozier would leave the game after just 10 minutes, finishing with five points, four rebounds, and two assists, all well under the betting lines. The bets reportedly paid out handsomely, with investigators claiming that the winnings were later delivered to Rozier’s home.

This newly circulated footage, which many fans initially ignored back in 2023, has become the centerpiece of online discussion since Rozier’s arrest was confirmed by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

On Thursday morning, federal authorities from the Eastern District of New York and FBI Director Kash Patel announced that Rozier had been arrested as part of a wider sports betting and game manipulation probe, with more arrests expected.

The investigation reportedly began after betting monitors flagged 30 wagers placed on Rozier’s props within 46 minutes across multiple sportsbooks, all by a known professional gambler with ties to the Jontay Porter scandal. The extraordinary accuracy and timing of those bets led to an integrity alert and eventually a federal probe.

In hindsight, the video’s eerie foreshadowing of Rozier clutching his leg moments before quietly exiting now fuels speculation that the alleged fix was more deliberate than anyone imagined. Still, some fans argue the clip proves nothing, suggesting the moment could have been an innocent reaction to fatigue or tightness.

Yet, as the FBI’s investigation widens, that defense may not hold up. The indictment references ‘premeditated communication and coordination’ between Rozier and outside bettors. Authorities also allege that Rozier knowingly used insider information and intentionally limited his minutes to influence the game’s betting outcomes.

Terry Rozier, 31, has not yet commented publicly, but if convicted, he could face federal wire fraud charges and a lifetime ban from the NBA.

The NBA, already under fire for a string of recent gambling-related scandals involving Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones, is now facing its biggest integrity crisis in years.

What was once a small clip of a midrange jumper and a fleeting grimace has now become symbolic of a much larger issue, the blurring line between basketball and betting. For Terry Rozier, that one moment might define not just a game, but his entire legacy.