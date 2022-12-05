Video: Stephen Curry Proves He's Not Human By Draining Five Full-Court Shots In A Row

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

As the greatest shooter this planet has ever seen, it really shouldn't be a surprise to anyone when Stephen Curry connects from distance. But, somehow, he always finds a way to surpass our expectations -- even if it's not in a game.

On Sunday, following Golden State's 120-101 win over the Rockets, Curry went viral for doing what he does best. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, you can see the 2x MVP attempt a series of full-court shots, going a perfect 5 for 5 before proudly sprinting out of view.

The level of difficulty on that shot is insane, but Steph makes it look easy in a way that no other star can do. If Steph actually starts pulling those in a game, though, things could get really crazy for the NBA.

For now, Steph and the Warriors are just trying to change course after a rough start to the season.

Can Steph Turn This Season Around For The Warriors?

Despite the usual heroics from Curry, the Warriors have been ridiculously underwhelming this season and look like a different team than the one we saw make the Finals a year ago.

If anybody can make things right, however, it's Curry. Amid what many are calling the best stretch of his career, the Dubs are doing everything they can to make sure his talents aren't being thrown to waste.

"He's so great and you guys were privileged to be around it, I'm still privileged to be around it every day," said Warirors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. "We all know his approach in practice, we all know what a great human being he is. He has got the total package. I've been around Tracy McGrady, Carmelo (Anthony), been around a lot of great players, this guy is the best, it's not even close. "He's so polite. He has a kind heart for everybody, whether you're an assistant coach or (you) work in the arena, it doesn't matter, he'll have a conversation with anybody, no airs about him. It's hard for me to understand how a player can be so great and be so humble. There's no ego... I heard what a great guy he was but this is way beyond what I imagined."

At 34 years old, Steph Curry is having one of the best years we've ever seen from a player and it doesn't look like he's going to slow down anytime soon.

If Steph can stay healthy, and keep up this pace of play, don't be surprised if the Warriors start making their way back toward the top of the West standings.

