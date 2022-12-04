Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are starting to look more like their usual selves now after a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Their defense was a mess earlier on, their bench unit wasn't having any kind of positive impact while some of their starters were struggling as well.

The only one to shine through all of that was Stephen Curry, who has single-handedly kept the Warriors in a lot of games with some spectacular performances. You could argue that he is playing at a level even beyond that of his unanimous MVP season back in 2015-16, and that is saying something. He has been terrific, especially in the fourth quarter, and those inside the organization are thrilled to have him around not just for his abilities, but also for the way he carries himself.

Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson had almost left the team after last season, when he initially agreed to become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, only to back down from taking over, after the Warriors won the title. He definitely made the right call there as he gets to continue having the privilege of being around Curry, something he has thoroughly enjoyed so far.

"He's so great and you guys were privileged to be around it, I'm still privileged to be around it every day. We all know his approach in practice, we all know what a great human being he is. He has got the total package. I've been around Tracy McGrady, Carmelo (Anthony), been around a lot of great players, this guy is the best, it's not even close."



"He's so polite. He has a kind heart for everybody, whether you're an assistant coach or (you) work in the arena, it doesn't matter, he'll have a conversation with anybody, no airs about him. It's hard for me to understand how a player can be so great and be so humble. There's no ego... I heard what a great guy he was but this is way beyond what I imagined."

It is one thing to be a great player, but few are as great a human being as Curry is. He has been a model citizen and is the kind of individual you want to represent your franchise. GM Bob Myers had called Steph the best face of the franchise in the history of sports, which shows how much the organization loves and appreciates him.

