Skip to main content

Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry

Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are starting to look more like their usual selves now after a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Their defense was a mess earlier on, their bench unit wasn't having any kind of positive impact while some of their starters were struggling as well.

The only one to shine through all of that was Stephen Curry, who has single-handedly kept the Warriors in a lot of games with some spectacular performances. You could argue that he is playing at a level even beyond that of his unanimous MVP season back in 2015-16, and that is saying something. He has been terrific, especially in the fourth quarter, and those inside the organization are thrilled to have him around not just for his abilities, but also for the way he carries himself.

Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson had almost left the team after last season, when he initially agreed to become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, only to back down from taking over, after the Warriors won the title. He definitely made the right call there as he gets to continue having the privilege of being around Curry, something he has thoroughly enjoyed so far.

"He's so great and you guys were privileged to be around it, I'm still privileged to be around it every day. We all know his approach in practice, we all know what a great human being he is. He has got the total package. I've been around Tracy McGrady, Carmelo (Anthony), been around a lot of great players, this guy is the best, it's not even close."

"He's so polite. He has a kind heart for everybody, whether you're an assistant coach or (you) work in the arena, it doesn't matter, he'll have a conversation with anybody, no airs about him. It's hard for me to understand how a player can be so great and be so humble. There's no ego... I heard what a great guy he was but this is way beyond what I imagined."

It is one thing to be a great player, but few are as great a human being as Curry is. He has been a model citizen and is the kind of individual you want to represent your franchise. GM Bob Myers had called Steph the best face of the franchise in the history of sports, which shows how much the organization loves and appreciates him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry

By Gautam Varier
Anthony Davis Reveals Aaron Rodgers Challenged Him To Drop 30 Before 44-Point Explosion Against Bucks
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Reveals Aaron Rodgers Challenged Him To Drop 30 Before 44-Point Explosion Against Bucks

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List

By Nico Martinez
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team
NBA Media

Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Drops Major Truth Bomb On Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

NBA Fans Furious After Rudy Gobert Gets Ejected For Intentionally Tripping Thunder Forward

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Is Having An All-Star Season
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Is Having An All-Star Season

By Gautam Varier
Carmen Electra Posts A Nude Photo And Promises A Christmas Surprise To Fans
Entertainment

Carmen Electra Posts A Nude Photo And Promises A Christmas Surprise To Fans

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season

By Nico Martinez
Tyronn Lue Breaks His Silence On Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Missing Games For The Clippers
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Defends Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Missing So Many Games For The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Makes A Statement After Best Win Of The Season

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Rodman 1996-97 NBA Season
NBA Media

When An Emotional Dennis Rodman Discussed His Relationship With His Father

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Reacts To Passing Magic Johnson On The All-Time Assists List
NBA Media

LeBron James Reacts To Passing Magic Johnson On The All-Time Assists List

By Gautam Varier
Adam Silver
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Proposed Mid-Season Tournament Idea

By Nico Martinez
NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring Grant Williams
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring Grant Williams

By Nico Martinez