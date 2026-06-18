NBA Insider Reveals How Lakers Will Spend Their Cap Space In 2026

Lakers expected to use cap space to facilitate a trade over a straight up signing in the 2026 NBA offseason.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka introduced guard Luka Doncic at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers fell short of their championship goals this season, but they will work hard to rectify their losses this summer and build a roster worthy of Luka Doncic’s loyalty.

With around $50 million in cap space, the Lakers will be big spenders, but a lot of the money will go back to paying star guard Austin Reaves, who is due for a massive new extension. If they re-sign LeBron James, it will only limit their financial flexibility even further. That’s why, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers are leaning toward facilitating a trade with their cap space rather than signing a free agent directly.

“There’s not that much out there in free agency, and the two guys they probably want are restricted free agents, and that’s really dangerous (Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler). They’re restricted, so what does that mean? If you sign him to an offer sheet, someone can match that,” reported ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “You could wait, and you could sign him to an offer sheet, and then their current team could match it, and then you’ve got nobody, and the other centers are off the board. The most likely thing is you either do a sign-and-trade or you do a trade for another center into your cap space. Every conversation I’ve had with the Lakers, I’ve felt like the option of using the cap space for a trade is very much in play. There are a lot of centers out there that they’ve been scouting all year long.”

Before the offseason even began, the Lakers knew exactly the type of player they were looking for. More than anything, Luka Doncic wants to play with an elite, high-quality big man who can defend the rim and run pick-and-rolls effectively.

From that description, multiple players fit the bill, including Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Mitchell Robinson, and Robert Williams III. The problem is that with the Lakers’ top targets (Duren and Kessler) being restricted free agents, their teams will have the power to match any offer sheet.

That’s why the best path to finding a reliable big man is via trade, and it’s also the most affordable. They can use whatever cap space they have left to accommodate a new player while also sending back some salary in return to maintain financial flexibility. By trading players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Deandre Ayton, the Lakers could save millions, allowing them to broaden their search for major roster upgrades.

Options are limited, but targets could include Daniel Gafford or Nic Claxton, who both make great fits next to Luka Doncic. There’s also Kel’el Ware, a young and unproven big man who might be well worth the risk.

Whoever the Lakers are able to get, they must not stop until they’ve done everything they can to maximize the roster. They made a promise to Luka Doncic that they would pull off something special this summer, and trading for a true difference-maker is the best way to follow through on that.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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