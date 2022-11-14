Skip to main content

NBA Executive Reportedly Proposes Julius Randle Trade Between The Knicks And The Heat

The New York Knicks were a very mediocre team last season, and despite a smart addition in Brunson recently, they don't seem to be drastically better this season. The Knicks have a 6-7 record, having given up nearly 150 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game, with chances of making any noise in the Eastern Conference this season already looking slim. 

A large part of the problem lies with a player Knicks fans were expecting to become one of their best. In the 2020-21 season, Julius Randle made the All-NBA Second Team, took the Knicks to a high seed and the playoffs, and looked like he had finally turned into a star. However, it all came crashing down last season, with Randle regressing majorly and reaching a point where he couldn't even lead the team to a play-in spot. 

Many thought Randle might be on his way out in the offseason, but the Knicks held on to him, but rumors of a potential trade involving him have started back up once again. 

NBA Executive Said The Knicks Could Trade Julius Randle To The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat is a team that could use some help on the offensive end. The Heat have been one more piece away from possibly winning it all for a few seasons now and actively chased star players this offseason. And as reported by Heavy.com, an NBA executive recently seemingly suggested that a deal for Randle could be something the team should think about. 

“Miami is probably the big team that will be looking for a power forward and (Randle) would at least be interesting there with Bam (Adebayo) and Jimmy Butler,” the exec told Deveney.

“They’d have to make up for him on the defensive end, but they are good at scheming that way and they’ve been really bad on the offensive end.”

The executive would continue by stating that a New York-bound package could look as follows: 

New York Knicks receive: Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic

Miami Heat receive: Julius Randle

While there's no reason to think that the Knicks or the Heat would go through with that deal, there are benefits for both. The Knicks would get some interesting pieces, and they have the assets to trade for a proper star. The Heat could put Randle alongside Butler and Adebayo for an added offensive threat. It's certainly an interesting idea to toy with. 

