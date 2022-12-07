NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Consider Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Untouchable In Trades

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat were in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, but this year, it seems as though the team has taken a step back. Despite them having largely the same roster, they are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, most recently losing to the Detroit Pistons.

Many people have suggested that the Miami Heat need to make a trade to either go all-in for a championship or rebuild. As of right now, the team has clearly reached its ceiling, and some analysts have suggested that they are too old to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Despite their current situation, it seems as though the Miami Heat have no intention of tanking this season. A recent report from Ric Bucher of Fox Sports revealed that the Miami Heat consider stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as untouchable when it comes to trade talks. It is clear that the team is focused on building around its stars rather than starting anew.

The Heat and Bulls are in a similar predicament, laden with expensive rosters and high expectations and currently on course to miss the postseason. But with stars that league sources say they've deemed untouchable — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for the Heat, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan for the Bulls

It remains to be seen how this strategy ends up working out for the Miami Heat. A pairing of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is definitely a solid place to build from, but as of right now, it seems as though the team is missing a piece that could take them over the top in a loaded Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat Could Trade Julius Randle

The Miami Heat have been mentioned in a number of trade rumors this year, and it is clear that the team is looking to improve the talent level on the roster. Previously, it was suggested that they could trade for Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Miami is probably the big team that will be looking for a power forward and he would at least be interesting there with Bam (Adebayo) and Jimmy Butler. They’d have to make up for him on the defensive end, but they are good at scheming that way and they’ve been really bad on the offensive end. The Knicks would have to take back (Duncan) Robinson and a couple of their young guys like (Omer) Yurtseven and (Nikola Jovic), something like that. The Knicks would have to trust Obi (Toppin) to take that spot, too. You could make it work but it might not be the best thing for either side, really,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

There is no doubt that Julius Randle would help the Miami Heat improve offensively, and give them a dynamic player at the PF position. While his defense is a concern, perhaps Erik Spoelstra's coaching can help Julius Randle improve on that front.

There are other moves that the Miami Heat have been linked with, and it was reported that the team is trying to move sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. Hopefully, we see them make some moves that make them a competitive team once again, and we'll see what happens in the future.

