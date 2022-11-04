Skip to main content

The Lakers Were Unwilling To Offer Kyrie Irving A Long-Term Guaranteed Contract In An Offseason Sign-And-Trade, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

kyrie lakers

Kyrie Irving is without a doubt a talented point guard, who frequently dazzles fans when he is on the court. However, he is a controversial person when off the court and is frequently criticized by the media as a result.

During this past offseason, Kyrie Irving was frequently connected with the Los Angeles Lakers, with many suggesting that the team should trade for him to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, it seems as though the team was not willing to give Kyrie Irving a long-term guaranteed deal in a potential sign-and-trade scenario, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

I think it speaks to what happened when Brooklyn was resistant to giving Kyrie Irving a long-term guaranteed contract. So were the Lakers, in a sign and trade scenario with Brooklyn.

I don't think there's anything that's happened so far this season, on or especially off the court, that's going to give anybody more comfort with committing to Kyrie Irving on a long-term contract that leaves an organization without the flexibility to move off of it.

It is easy to see why the Los Angeles Lakers were hesitant to give Kyrie Irving a long-term, guaranteed deal. There is a sense of unreliability when it comes to Kyrie Irving, which obviously isn't good when it comes to winning a championship. A contending team generally requires players who are locked into achieving that goal.

However, it is possible that the Los Angeles Lakers will end up changing their stance on acquiring Kyrie Irving and giving him a long-term deal in the future.  If the team continues to struggle, then that may not be out of the question.

The Lakers Have Won Two Games In A Row With Russell Westbrook As A Sixth Man

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-5, but they seem to have figured some things out once Russell Westbrook was moved to the bench. Their last win was a gutsy overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans, and hopefully, their current two-game winning streak means that better times are in store for the franchise.

Many have suggested that moving Russell Westbrook to the bench would help him thrive in the Lakers' system. With his elite performances as a sixth man, Darvin Ham even claimed that he wants to help Russell Westbrook win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

If Russell Westbrook's elite bench performances continue, then there might not be an urgency to move him in a Kyrie Irving deal. They can keep him throughout the year, and potentially get back to the playoffs by doing so.

