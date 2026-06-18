Wizards President Confirms Anthony Davis Wants To Stay In Washington

Anthony Davis may have been surrounded by trade rumors for months, but Washington Wizards president Michael Winger says the star big man has made it clear that he wants to be part of what the franchise is building.

Winger recently addressed Davis’ future and offered a surprisingly strong endorsement of where things stand between the two sides.

“My conversations with AD are delightful. He’s a pro’s pro. He understands who he is in this league. He understands the direction of the league. He understands what we’re trying to do as an organization. He’s communicated to me a strong interest in being part of what we’re building.”

“He, like the rest of us, wants to be on a really, really good basketball team and compete for something big. That’s our aim. That’s what we want to do. And I’m delighted that Anthony is here for that.”

That is a major shift from where things seemed to be when Davis first landed in Washington. At the time, Davis did not exactly appear thrilled about joining the Wizards. He made blunt comments about the team being bad, joked about the age gap with his younger teammates, and was repeatedly linked to trade speculation before even playing a meaningful stretch with the franchise.

That was understandable. Washington finished with the worst record in basketball at 17-65, and Davis was coming from years of competing on teams with championship expectations. For a veteran star, joining a rebuilding team is rarely an easy adjustment.

But the situation looks very different now. The Wizards have Trae Young, who declined his player option but is widely expected to return on a larger deal. If Washington brings him back, the franchise would suddenly have two All-NBA-level talents in Young and Davis.

On top of that, the Wizards also own the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That completely changes the outlook.

Whether Washington selects AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, or another elite prospect, the Wizards are positioned to add a potential franchise cornerstone to a roster that already features two proven stars.

That is likely why Davis seems more open to staying. Despite playing only 20 games last season because of injuries, Davis still averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field. When healthy, he remains one of the best two-way players in the league.

He can protect the rim, dominate the glass, finish around the basket, and anchor a defense. Very few big men in basketball can impact both ends of the floor the way Davis can when his body cooperates.

Financially, Washington still has some control. Davis is under contract through at least next season as part of his three-year, $175 million deal. He will earn $58.4 million in 2026-27 and holds a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28.

That makes him expensive, but not impossible to build around. For months, Davis was tied to multiple hypothetical destinations. The Rockets, Clippers, Warriors, Blazers, and other teams were all mentioned in different trade ideas. Some reports suggested Washington could try to maximize his value and move him before his contract became harder to manage.

Davis does not want to waste the back end of his prime on a losing team. Washington knows that. The challenge now is proving that the rebuild can become something real quickly. With Young potentially returning, the No. 1 pick incoming, and Davis apparently willing to buy in, the Wizards suddenly have a much more interesting foundation than they did a few months ago.

The rumors may not disappear completely. That is what happens when a player of Davis’ caliber is on a rebuilding team. But for now, Washington’s message is clear. Anthony Davis is not being treated like a short-term rental.

The Wizards believe he wants to stay, and they believe he can help them build something much bigger.