Golden State Warriors Offseason Decisions: Who To Re-Sign And Who To Let Go

The Warriors entered the 2025-26 season trying to make one more serious run with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Injuries destroyed most of that plan.

Butler tore his ACL in January, Curry missed a long stretch with runner’s knee, and Moses Moody suffered a torn patellar tendon late in the season. The Warriors finished 37-45 as the 10th seed in the West. They beat the Clippers in the first Play-In game, but their season ended with a loss against the Suns.

The offseason is now complicated. Curry and Butler will make a combined $119.4 million next season, while Butler and Moody may miss a large part of the year. The Warriors also have only six players on fully guaranteed contracts before handling their player options and free agents.

Draymond Green, Al Horford, and De’Anthony Melton have player options. Kristaps Porzingis and Gary Payton II are unrestricted free agents. Quinten Post and Pat Spencer can become restricted free agents. The last roster spots involve Seth Curry, Charles Bassey, and Nate Williams.

The Warriors need to get younger, more athletic, and more reliable. They also can’t remove every veteran who understands Steve Kerr’s system. Some players should return because the price and fit make sense. Others have to leave so the roster can finally change.

In the same style as we did with the Lakers, here is what the Warriors should do with every major free-agent decision this offseason.

1. Draymond Green

Status: $27.7 million Player Option

This is the easiest decision on the roster. Draymond Green should stay with the Warriors, and there is almost no chance he rejects his $27.7 million player option to test free agency seriously.

Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 68 games. He shot 41.8% from the field and 32.6% from three. His scoring efficiency was not good, and his offensive value is now very dependent on playing with Curry.

The Warriors still need him. Green led the team with 376 assists and remained the main defensive communicator. He guarded centers in small lineups, switched onto guards, helped from the weak side, and took direct assignments against players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard.

His defense was not enough to save the season. The Warriors finished 17th in defensive rating at 115.6, and their defensive rating was 116.2 in the games Green played. That is more about the injuries and unstable rotations than Green suddenly losing all his value.

Green is also part of the Curry system. He understands where Curry wants the ball, when to screen, when to push in transition, and how to run four-on-three situations. Replacing that chemistry with a normal power forward would make the offense much more basic.

The contract is expensive for a 36-year-old averaging 8.4 points. No other team is going to give Green $27.7 million for next season. That is why accepting the option is the obvious move from his side.

The Warriors could discuss an extension that lowers his 2026-27 salary, such as two years and around $36.0 million in total. Green would receive more guaranteed money, while the Warriors would create short-term flexibility. Still, he has no reason to reduce his guaranteed salary without receiving real security.

Green has to return either through the option or a new structure. The Warriors are already missing Butler and Moody for part of next season. Losing their defensive leader at the same time would make no sense.

2. Kristaps Porzingis

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

The Warriors should offer Kristaps Porzingis a two-year, $28.0 million contract worth $14.0 million annually. The second season should have some protection for the team because his availability remains a major problem.

Porzingis averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks across 32 games with the Hawks and Warriors. He shot 44.6% from the field, 33.8% from three, and 84.2% from the free-throw line.

His numbers after the trade were similar. Porzingis produced 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 15 games with the Warriors. He only shot 31.1% from three, but his fit was still easy to understand.

The Warriors have spent years needing a real shooting center. Porzingis can pull opposing rim protectors away from the basket, screen for Curry, roll as a lob target, and punish smaller defenders in the post. He also gives them a 7-foot-2 defender who can block shots without forcing Green to play center for the entire game.

The issue is that Porzingis played only 32 games. He dealt with an Achilles problem, illness, and the effects of POTS. The Warriors acquired him knowing the medical risk, and they never received enough games to fully judge the trade.

That limited availability should reduce his price from the $30.7 million he earned last season. Anthony Slater reported that there is growing momentum toward a return, but the Warriors want a short-term contract at a reduced salary. League valuations have placed a possible deal around two years and $25.0 million to $30.0 million.

Two years and $28.0 million is fair. It is enough money to beat most non-taxpayer mid-level offers, while still protecting the Warriors from paying another major salary to a player who may only appear in 35 to 45 games.

The Warriors hold his Bird rights, so they can exceed the cap to re-sign him. The problem is that paying him too much could remove their access to other exceptions and make the roster even older.

At $14.0 million per season, the risk is acceptable. Porzingis is still only 30, fits next to Green, and gives Curry a type of center he has rarely had. The Warriors should bring him back, but they shouldn’t pay him like a guaranteed starter who will play 70 games.

3. De’Anthony Melton

Status: $3.5 million Player Option

De’Anthony Melton is expected to decline his $3.5 million player option after rebuilding his value during the season.

Melton averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals in 49 games. He shot only 40.7% from the field and 29.4% from three, but he gave the Warriors athleticism, defensive pressure, and another guard who could play next to Curry.

The shooting was the biggest problem. Melton is a career 35.8% three-point shooter, so the Warriors would be betting on a return toward his normal level. His defense was already valuable. He finished with 77 steals in only 1,125 minutes and regularly defended the opponent’s best guard.

Melton also produced a positive plus-minus of 95, one of the best marks on the roster. He helped closing lineups because he could defend, move the ball, and attack without needing constant touches.

The Warriors don’t have his Bird rights. They would need to use part of a mid-level exception to give him a meaningful raise. That could become difficult if they also re-sign Porzingis and keep every option.

A one-year deal worth around $7.5 million would be reasonable. Anything above $8.0 million starts becoming too expensive for a guard coming off an ACL tear who shot below 30.0% from three.

The Warriors should try to keep him. He is only 28 and gives the roster some of the younger legs Kerr said it needs. They just can’t enter a bidding war.

4. Al Horford

Status: $6.0 million Player Option

Al Horford has three realistic choices. He can accept his $6.0 million option, retire, or leave for a stronger contender.

The Warriors should welcome him back if he accepts the option. Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 45 games. He shot 42.6% from the field and 36.1% from three.

Horford still understands defensive positioning, moves the ball, and can space the floor from the center position. He also averaged 10.5 points and 3.7 assists in 13 starts, showing he could still handle a larger role for short stretches.

The problem is availability. Horford is now 40 years old, dealt with sciatica, played under minutes restrictions, and usually didn’t appear in both games of back-to-backs. Bringing back Horford and Porzingis would give the Warriors two centers who require constant injury management.

At $6.0 million, the deal is still acceptable. Horford can play 15 to 20 minutes, mentor the younger players, and help during specific matchups.

The Warriors shouldn’t give him a new multi-year contract if he declines the option. One more season at the existing number is enough. Keep him if he opts in, but don’t increase the commitment.

5. Gary Payton II

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Gary Payton II remains a strange player, but his game still works better with the Warriors than anywhere else.

Payton averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals in 73 games. He shot 58.3% from the field and finished with a 63.2% true shooting mark. His 29.1% from three remains a major weakness.

He is listed as a guard, but the Warriors use him more like a small forward or center on offense. Payton screens, cuts, catches lobs, attacks the offensive glass, and moves behind defenders while Curry has the ball. He averaged 1.4 offensive rebounds in only 15.6 minutes.

His defense is still useful against quick guards. He can pressure the ball, switch onto some wings, and create easy transition points.

The Warriors need younger players, but Payton appeared in 73 games and already understands the system. He also probably won’t have a major market because of his age, size, and limited shooting.

A one-year veteran minimum contract is fair. If another team offers more, the Warriors should let him leave. At the minimum, he is still worth keeping.

6. Quinten Post

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Quinten Post is the youngest free agent on this list and one of the easiest players to keep.

Post averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 67 games. He shot 44.0% from the field and 33.6% from three. His shooting dropped from his rookie season, but he still made 93 three-pointers and gave the Warriors a real 7-foot center.

His defensive improvement was important. Post became stronger against larger centers, averaged 0.5 blocks in only 17.3 minutes, and allowed Green to play his natural power-forward position more often.

Post is not ready to become a full-time starting center. He struggles against speed, can be attacked in space, and needs to become a more consistent shooter. He is still 26, cheap, and familiar with the system.

The Warriors can match any offer because he is restricted. A $5.0 million contract with multiple years is enough unless another team offers more than the minimum. Letting a young rotation center leave while trying to get younger would make no sense. Post should return.

7. Pat Spencer

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Pat Spencer became a solid rotation player after spending most of his professional career fighting for a roster spot.

Spencer averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 66 games. He shot 42.7% from the field and 35.7% from three while playing 18.6 minutes per game.

He isn’t a high-level creator or defender, but he competes, handles the ball, enters the paint, and keeps the offense organized. The Warriors need more explosive guards, but cheap depth also matters.

Spencer is already 29 and is no longer eligible for another two-way contract. That means the Warriors would need to use a standard roster spot.

A one-year minimum contract is enough. He shouldn’t be guaranteed a major rotation role, but his production was good enough to earn another chance.

8. Seth Curry

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

The idea of Stephen Curry and Seth Curry finally playing together was fun. The actual season never had enough time to develop.

Seth Curry appeared in only 10 games because of sciatica and other physical problems. He averaged 7.1 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 13.3 minutes.

His shooting remained excellent. Curry made 48.0% of his three-pointers and posted a 65.4% true shooting mark. The Warriors could still use that spacing.

The problem is that he is 35, only played 10 games, and gives the team another small guard with defensive limitations. The Warriors already have enough age and injury risk.

They need the roster spot for a younger and more athletic guard. Letting Seth leave is the correct basketball decision, even if the family story was nice.

9. Charles Bassey

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Charles Bassey produced good numbers during a very small five-game run with the Warriors. He averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 20.0 minutes. He shot 67.7% from the field and gave the Warriors size, offensive rebounding, and interior defense.

Five games are not enough to guarantee him a roster spot. Bassey played only 13 total games across four teams during the season and has dealt with major injury problems throughout his career.

The Warriors can invite him to training camp and let him compete for the final center spot. They shouldn’t give him guaranteed money before seeing what happens with Porzingis, Horford, Post, and the No. 11 pick.

10. Nate Williams

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Nate Williams averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 14 games. He shot 48.9% from the field and 43.3% from three, although that came on only 2.1 attempts per game.

Williams played with energy and showed enough scoring to receive another NBA opportunity. The issue is that he is 27 and no longer eligible for another two-way contract.

The Warriors would need to use a standard roster spot to keep him. With the team already needing more size, athleticism, and proven rotation talent, that spot should go somewhere else.

Williams may earn a minimum deal or training-camp opportunity with another team. The Warriors should move on.