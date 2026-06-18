Luka Doncic Growing Impatient As He Waits For Lakers To Build Championship Team This Summer

After losing in the Western Conference Semifinals this season, the Los Angeles Lakers are due for some major roster changes. While stars Austin Reaves and LeBron James are leaning toward returning to the team, the Lakers must do more to reach that next level as contenders.

For his part, star guard Luka Doncic will be watching closely what his team does this summer. While he has not directly recruited his co-stars to return, he is pressuring the front office to make moves and fulfill their promise to build a championship team in the summer of 2026.

“A source close to Doncic told ESPN that Doncic has kept in touch with James and Reaves since the season ended but hasn’t pitched either player on returning to L.A.,” wrote ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Most of their conversations, the source said, revolve around golf, as Doncic took up the sport in February and has bonded with his fellow links-obsessed teammates over it. The team has kept Doncic informed as the draft and free agency approaches; there is an expectation from the six-time All-Star for the Lakers to present a near-immediate path to championship contention. ‘Luka wants to be a championship team yesterday. Ever since the trade, they’ve always told us: summer of 26. We’ll show you in the summer of 26. So, we are so excited that the summer of 2026 is here.”

When Doncic was traded to the Lakers in 2025, there were no illusions of their situation. Since they couldn’t plan for his arrival, they did not have the right players, and the result was mostly inconsistent basketball. What kept Doncic going was the promise of something better in 2026, when expiring contracts would widen the Lakers’ cap flexibility.

Finally, the moment has arrived, and it’s time for the Lakers to deliver on their promise by building the ideal roster around their star point guard. To make it even easier for his team, Doncic himself gave the blueprint for whom his team should add, emphasizing perimeter shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll.

While GM Rob Pelinka doesn’t have to follow Doncic’s preference, whatever he decides must help the Lakers become a championship team. As close as they were this season (53-29), it was clear they didn’t have enough talent to keep up with the Thunder and Spurs in the West. To close the gap, Doncic will need more support, and the Lakers are on the clock to provide it.

After spending nearly two years hyping up the “summer of ’26” the Lakers are all out of excuses. To keep Luka happy and content (three years, $160 million on his contract), they must prove that they are in a position to win both now and for the foreseeable future. With guys like Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart, they have a strong foundation, but it will take more to keep up with the NBA’s top contenders.

Specifically, names like Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, and Tari Eason have emerged as potential options in the frontcourt, but the situation changes if LeBron James returns. With averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three, he can still be an effective role player for the Purple and Gold, and he may even lure his former teammate Kevin Love to come join him.

For now, the situation remains tentative in Los Angeles, but Doncic expects his team to take action to challenge the rising dynasties in the West. At 27 years old, his patience is wearing thin, and things could get ugly if the Lakers don’t make a run within the next few seasons.