Draymond Green Expected To Return To Warriors By Exercising $27.6 Million Player Option

Draymond Green is expected to return to the Golden State Warriors next season by exercising his $27.6 million player option. According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Green must make a final decision before the June 29 deadline, but the current expectation from the Warriors is that he will pick up the option and return on an expiring one-year deal.

That would keep one of Golden State’s most important franchise pillars in place for at least another season.

Slater reported that Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been in contact with Rich Paul, Green’s agent, about the situation. The Warriors have reportedly been open to a decline-and-extend structure, but only under one clear condition. Green would need to take a lower first-year salary, likely somewhere in the $20 million range, if it directly helped Golden State upgrade the roster elsewhere.

That is the important part. The Warriors want Green back. They just do not want his contract to block them from improving around Stephen Curry.

For months, Golden State has been tied to major offseason possibilities. There has been LeBron James buzz, Kawhi Leonard trade speculation, and even a return of Kristaps Porzingis as another potential frontcourt option. The Warriors also hold the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which could either be used on a ready-made contributor or included in a larger trade package.

So every dollar matters. If Green simply picks up the $27.6 million option, the Warriors lose some immediate flexibility. But the contract also becomes useful in a different way.

As Slater noted, Green would become one of Golden State’s most flexible salary-matching pieces if the Warriors decide to enter the trade market during the season. That naturally creates some uneasiness because Green has spent his entire career with the franchise and remains emotionally tied to the Warriors dynasty.

Still, team sources reportedly praised Green for how he handled trade rumors last season and continue to maintain a mutual desire for him to finish his career with Golden State if everything lines up. That matters because Green is not just another veteran on the roster. He remains the emotional engine of the Warriors.

Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists last season while shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range. The offensive numbers are not close to superstar production, but that has never been the full point of Draymond’s value.

His impact comes from defense, communication, leadership, and basketball IQ. The Warriors still view him as an elite defensive presence who can raise the team’s level in high-stakes games. Off the court, the organization reportedly valued his leadership this past season and sees his voice as almost assistant-coach level inside the locker room.

That is why moving on from him would never be simple. Golden State is trying to thread a very difficult needle. The franchise wants to maximize Curry’s final championship window, but it also needs to be realistic after another disappointing season. The Warriors have to get younger, more athletic, and more durable, especially with several roster holes still needing to be addressed.

Green’s option decision is one of the first dominoes. If he opts in, the Warriors keep their defensive backbone and one of Curry’s closest basketball partners. They also preserve a major expiring salary that could matter later.

If he had opted out and taken less money, Golden State may have gained a clearer path to adding immediate help.

For now, though, the expectation is simple. Draymond Green is likely coming back. The bigger question is whether the Warriors can still build a real contender around him and Curry before time runs out.