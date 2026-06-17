Warriors Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, And More

The Golden State Warriors have been strongly linked to two big names this summer in LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, but it looks like they might not be getting either of them. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reports the Warriors are indeed interested in James, but they’re expecting him to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

“All the intel that Warriors decision-makers have gathered continues to point toward James’ return to the Lakers, team sources said, and they are currently plotting their summer under that premise.

“The Warriors’ pitch, if the door cracks open, would be simple. They can clear room for the full $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel — a team-friendly, low-risk bargain with on-court and off-court financial upside.”

NBA insider Jake Fischer had previously reported that staying with the Lakers is James’ preferred option. Part of the Warriors’ pitch, though, would be that the 41-year-old wouldn’t have to uproot his family from Los Angeles with this move. He wouldn’t have to travel too far from the Bay Area to be with his loved ones.

Stephen Curry is also reportedly planning to meet James to discuss a team-up. Could Curry change his great rival’s preference? Well, there are some good reasons he can point to for why James should ditch the Lakers for the Warriors. The one thing he won’t be able to point to is financials.

That $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception has been floated before. That would be a massive pay cut for James, who made $52.6 million with the Lakers in 2025-26. The 22-time All-Star would be justified in asking more, too, having averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in his 23rd season. He is still very good and would elevate the Warriors, who missed the playoffs last season with a 37-45 record.

Leonard would do so as well, but it doesn’t appear as if the Los Angeles Clippers have any intention of passing ways. Slater reports Clippers owner Steve Ballmer wants to hold on to the seven-time All-Star.

“But team sources continue to indicate he’s the type of established wing talent they would pursue in a win-now maneuver, depending on the price point. The problem: League sources said Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward.”

The Clippers had gotten younger in 2026, most notably by trading away James Harden to acquire Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers. You wondered then whether the 34-year-old Leonard would be made available this summer, too. The answer appears to be no, which would disappoint a lot of teams.

Leonard was phenomenal last season, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. If he stays healthy, he can be the missing piece that gets a team over the line.

While the Warriors might not have a great chance at landing James or Leonard, Slater thinks there is one highly rated forward they could land: New Orleans Pelicans‘ Trey Murphy III.

“New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III could be more obtainable in this transaction cycle, league sources said. Murphy is a player the Warriors front office has circled for years as a prime wing who fits a need, the Kerr system, and, at 25, accomplishes the goal of getting younger.”

Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26. The Pelicans have set exorbitant asking prices for him in the past, and you wonder if it does come down now.

Lastly, we get to the biggest prize that teams are chasing this summer: Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Warriors had looked into acquiring Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline, but Slater doesn’t see them pursuing him this summer. That door appears to have closed for good, which is a shame.