4 Potential Landing Spots For Nicolas Claxton Amid Nets Trade Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets are still searching for their franchise cornerstones, and Nicolas Claxton feels like a player who doesn’t fit their long-term goals since the Nets need to hit the mark in the 2026 Draft. At 27 years old, the 6’11” Claxton is one of the NBA’s most athletic and versatile defensive big men, but Brooklyn is focused on maximizing other areas.

Not to mention, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Nets would trade Nicolas Claxton if the value was right.

As Fischer explained:

“The Nets would certainly trade any of their veterans, from Nic Claxton to Michael Porter Jr., if the value is correct. But Brooklyn, like every single team that we talked about earlier, the Nets have every incentive to be better than they would have been previously under these new lottery reform rules. And also, the Nets do not own their draft pick next year; that pick goes to Houston. So the Nets do want to have some level of competition on their roster,” Fischer noted.

With Claxton set to earn $23.3 million in 2026-27 and $21.1 million in 2027-28, his contract is reasonable enough to attract contenders while still carrying significant value. During the 2025-26 season, Claxton averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, a career-high 3.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 57.1% from the field.

Those numbers only tell part of the story. His impact has always been felt more in defensive possessions, and his ability to run the floor after he gets stops. Yes, he cannot shoot, attempting only 0.3 attempts last season, but he doesn’t need to be a floor-spacer to be effective in 25-30 minutes per game.

With Brooklyn reportedly open to discussing veteran players for the right package, Claxton could become one of the most coveted centers available. Here are four franchises that make the most sense as potential landing spots.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Proposed Trade Package: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2026 No. 25 overall pick

The Lakers‘ need for a long-term answer at center has been obvious for years. Since Anthony Davis left the full-time center role, Los Angeles has cycled through stopgap solutions, including the often unmotivated Deandre Ayton, who might leave L.A this summer.

Claxton checks virtually every box, especially since JJ Redick has been fond of Nic Claxton for a while now, after voting for him on the All-Defensive Team in 2023.

Last season, the Lakers finished 19th in defensive rating (116.4), 27th in rebounding (41.0 RPG), and frequently struggled against elite athletic frontcourts. We saw that in the second-round sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Claxton would immediately address those issues.

His ability to defend pick-and-roll actions would be especially valuable alongside Luka Doncic, who often benefits from having a vertical lob threat. During his Brooklyn tenure, Claxton ranked among the league leaders in field-goal percentage (including shooting 70.5% from the field in 2022-23) largely because of his efficiency around the basket.

The fit with Luka is particularly intriguing. Doncic has historically elevated rim-running centers throughout his career. Players such as Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell, and Daniel Gafford thrived as lob threats next to him.

From Brooklyn’s perspective, a package centered around Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and future draft compensation could be attractive. The Nets would gain additional assets for their rebuild while Los Angeles would finally secure a starting-caliber center entering his prime years.

If the Lakers are serious about maximizing Luka’s championship window, Claxton may be their most realistic high-impact target.

2. Golden State Warriors

Proposed Trade Package: Will Richard, Gui Santos, 2032 first-round pick

As long as Stephen Curry is an elite shooter, Golden State will continue operating in win-now mode. The Warriors have spent the past several seasons searching for frontcourt consistency, and Claxton could represent the missing piece.

Golden State has often struggled against bigger teams. Claxton would immediately become their best rim protector and arguably their most athletic interior defender since Andrew Bogut’s peak years.

What makes this fit fascinating is how Claxton’s skill set aligns with Steve Kerr‘s offensive system. While not a traditional playmaking center, Claxton has developed into a capable short-roll passer and decision-maker. He averaged a career-high 3.7 assists per game last season and was comfortable making plays for others.

Defensively, the impact could be enormous. Golden State was 17th in defensive rating (115.6), 14th in defense overall (allowing 115.2 PPG), finished 21st in rebounds (42.3 RPG), and often relied heavily on Draymond Green to clean up mistakes. Green is likely coming back to the team next season, so he will need some help.

Claxton averaged 1.1 blocks per game while routinely guarding multiple positions. Pairing him with Green could create one of the NBA’s most versatile defensive frontcourts.

The Warriors also understand the urgency of Curry’s timeline. He will turn 39 during the 2026-27 season, meaning every roster move must prioritize winning now. Claxton is young enough to help beyond Curry’s prime while still being good enough to contribute to a playoff push right now.

3. Boston Celtics

Proposed Trade Package: Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, 2026 No. 27 overall pick

If there’s a team that could maximize Claxton’s strengths while minimizing his weaknesses, it might be Boston. The Celtics have built a roster around elite perimeter creators and floor spacing, but still don’t have their long-term replacement after trading Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston’s interest makes sense because Claxton would not be asked to score. Instead, he would focus on rebounding, defending, screening, and finishing easy opportunities generated by Jayson Tatum and the superstar who might be replacing Jaylen Brown.

Few centers in basketball would receive more uncontested dunks and layups than Claxton in Boston’s offensive system.

The defensive upside is even more intriguing. The Celtics ranked 1st in points allowed (107.2), 4th in defensive rating (112.7), and 3rd in rebounds (46.4), so Claxton fits into that style of play. Financially, Boston has additional motivation.

Claxton’s contract is relatively affordable compared to many starting centers around the league. At just over $23 million next season, he provides strong value considering the rapidly increasing salary cap.

The Celtics already possess one of the league’s best talents in Tatum, could be looking to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, and only have Neemias Queta on a team option at center for next season. Adding Claxton would strengthen a championship core that has consistently competed for titles while providing another athletic defender.

4. Charlotte Hornets

Proposed Trade Package: Grant Williams, Liam McNeeley, 2026 No. 18 overall pick

While contenders may dominate the conversation, Charlotte could emerge as the most logical trade destination as one of the teams with the most cap space this summer. Unlike the Lakers, Warriors, and Celtics, the Hornets aren’t looking for a finishing piece.

Claxton fits that perfectly. At 27 years old, he is young enough to remain productive throughout the prime years of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, while bringing veteran experience to one of the league’s youngest rosters.

Charlotte has desperately needed stability at center, cycling through multiple options without finding a true long-term answer.

The basketball fit is obvious. Ball remains one of the NBA’s most creative passers, and Claxton’s vertical athleticism would immediately create one of the Eastern Conference’s most dangerous pick-and-roll combinations.

Defensively, Charlotte finished 12th in defensive rating (114.4) and 21st in blocks (4.5 BPG), so they have the basis to be a switchable defensive team but need a little help. Luckily, the Hornets possess the assets necessary to make a deal happen.

They own future draft picks, young prospects, and expiring contracts that could appeal to Brooklyn’s rebuilding plans. Unlike some contenders, Charlotte can offer the Nets both immediate flexibility and long-term upside.