Boston Celtics’ Depth And Rotations For 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics enter the 2026 NBA Playoffs as one of the most complete teams in the league. They finished 56-26 and secured the second seed in the East, a result few expected after Jayson Tatum missed most of the season recovering from an Achilles injury. The team was carried by Jaylen Brown, and now with Tatum back, Boston combines elite star power with one of the deepest rotations in the league.

Starters

Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta

The starting lineup reflects balance across every position. Derrick White runs the offense and anchors the perimeter defense. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from three. His defensive numbers stand out just as much, with 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, rare production for a guard.

Brown delivered an MVP-level season. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from three. He handled primary scoring duties, attacked mismatches, and improved as a playmaker when the Celtics needed it most.

Sam Hauser played a clear role and executed it with consistency. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 41.9% from the field and 39.3% from three. His spacing forces defenses to stay attached, opening the floor for Boston’s stars.

Tatum’s return adds another layer. In limited action, he averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.9% from three. The efficiency is still building, but his ability to impact all areas of the game changes Boston’s ceiling.

At center, Neemias Queta has been a major development. He averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 65.3% from the field. His rim protection, rebounding, and energy give Boston a physical presence inside.

Bench

Payton Pritchard, Nikola Vucevic, Luka Garza, Baylot Scheirman, Jordan Walsh, Hugo Gonzales

The bench is where Boston separates itself. Payton Pritchard leads that unit with starter-level production. He averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three. He can create offense, run the second unit, and close games when needed.

Nikola Vucevic adds frontcourt scoring and experience. He averaged 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.0% from three. He provides a different look with his ability to stretch the floor.

Luka Garza has been efficient in limited minutes. He averaged 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.3% from three. His shooting from the center position creates spacing advantages.

The rest of the rotation includes Baylor Scheierman, who averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, Jordan Walsh, who averaged 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, and Hugo Gonzalez, who averaged 3.9 points and 4.0 rebounds. These players provide depth, energy, and defensive flexibility.

Closing Lineup

Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta

The closing lineup reflects Boston’s identity. White, Pritchard, Brown, Tatum, and Queta. That group balances defense, playmaking, and scoring. White and Brown handle perimeter defense. Tatum controls mismatches. Pritchard adds spacing and secondary creation. Queta anchors the paint.

This structure gives Boston multiple ways to win. They can play fast with small lineups or slow the game down with size. They can rely on isolation through Brown and Tatum or move the ball through White and Pritchard. Few teams in the East have that level of versatility.

The biggest question is rhythm. Tatum is returning from a major injury, and playoff basketball punishes any lack of cohesion. But the depth allows Boston to manage minutes and adjust without collapsing. They are not relying on one path. The Celtics have multiple, and that is what makes them dangerous.

Road To NBA Finals

The Celtics face a demanding path if they want to reach the NBA Finals, even as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. In the first round, Boston will take on either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Orlando Magic, depending on the outcome of the play-in tournament. The Celtics split the season series 2-2 with Philadelphia and went 3-1 against Orlando. On paper, Boston holds the edge in both matchups, especially with Tatum back in the lineup, and they are expected to advance.

The second round presents a tougher challenge. The likely opponent is the New York Knicks, a team that eliminated Boston in last year’s playoffs. The Celtics went 1-3 against the Knicks this season, though several of those games came without Tatum. This series would be about adjustments and revenge, with Boston aiming to flip that result.

If the Celtics get through that stage, the Eastern Conference Finals could bring a matchup with the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. Detroit holds a 3-1 advantage in the regular season series, making them a serious obstacle. Boston’s path is clear. Win the first round, take revenge against New York, then take down the East’s top seed to reach the Finals.