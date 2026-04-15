Jaime Jaquez Sr. Chose Spanish Names For His Children Who Play In NBA And WNBA To Honor Culture

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is popularly known as one of the Miami Heat‘s most talented young players. Having asserted himself as a valuable roster piece in his rookie season, Jaquez has become a household name in Miami.

While the NBA features players from several communities, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is among the few who represent the Latin-American community, and proudly so. Given how distinct his name is, in a recent clip shared by ESPN Originals, Jaime Jaquez Sr., the forward’s father, revealed why he intentionally gave his children Spanish names to uphold the culture.

“I wanted my kids to have Spanish names: Marcos, Gabriela, and Jaime,” Jaquez Sr. began. “A lot of people growing up would make fun of the names, ‘Jamie’ and things like that.”

While Jaquez Sr. acknowledged that other children would make fun of his kids for having relatively ethnic-sounding names, it seems equally important to represent the culture and honor traditions where it is necessary.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s sister, Gabriela, also resonated with her father’s outlook on this subject. When discussing what representing her culture in the WNBA meant to her, she stated:

“Super amazing to have this opportunity to represent something larger than myself. I’m representing my family, but also like a big community.”

While the Latin-American representation in the NBA is quite small, accounting for only about 10-15 players, the count in the WNBA is even lower. Thus, the arrival of Gabriela Jaquez seems even more significant.

The last year has been phenomenal for Gabriela Jaquez. In the 2025-26 collegiate season, she averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 53.9% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range.

While this is impressive enough, after four seasons with the UCLA Bruins, Jaquez finally won the NCAA championship this year, recording a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead her to a 79-51 victory over South Carolina. Having played at an elite level throughout the tournament, she was also voted to the Final Four all-tournament team.

Gabriela Jaquez continued to ride this wave of success going into the 2026 WNBA Draft, where she was selected by the Chicago Sky with the fifth overall pick. Coming off a stellar college career, Jaquez is bound to make some noise at the next level.

In a way, the 2025-26 season has been promising for both siblings.

After a relatively underwhelming sophomore campaign, Jaime Jaquez Jr. bounced back stronger in his third season. With a larger role in the rotation, the forward posted 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range.

As a gifted multi-level scorer, it can be argued that Jaime Jaquez Jr. is still capable of greater things. Given the Miami Heat’s current condition, they will need it from him, too.

After a heartbreaking 127-126 loss in OT to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, Miami’s postseason aspirations have been crushed. With a long offseason ahead, the Heat must revisit their plans to improve and return to title-contending form.