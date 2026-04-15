Luka Doncic Builds His Perfect Soccer Player With NBA Superstars’ Skills

Luka Doncic made some great selections, but there was one surprising pick.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is a huge soccer fan, so he was handed an interesting task recently. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup around the corner, Doncic had to create his ultimate soccer player using attributes of NBA superstars.

Speed: Tyrese Maxey

Strength: LeBron James

IQ: Nikola Jokic

Passing: Magic Johnson

Shooting: Stephen Curry

Skills: Allen Iverson

Those were some pretty good choices.

Tyrese Maxey is indeed one of the fastest players in the NBA today. Few can keep pace with the Philadelphia 76ers star when he is in full flow.

Strength was next, and Doncic went with his Lakers teammate LeBron James. James is listed at 6’9″ and 250 pounds. He is built like a tank, and there’s not much you can do when he’s running at you. That said, there is one other individual who is the most obvious pick in this category. That is, of course, Houston Rockets center Steven Adams. Most NBA players would admit there’s no one stronger.

Doncic then chose his good friend Nikola Jokic for IQ. Jokic is definitely in the conversation for the smartest basketball player. It’s probably between the Denver Nuggets superstar and James for that title.

Jokic and James would have been solid selections for passing, too, but Magic Johnson was the best. Johnson is widely regarded as the greatest playmaker in NBA history. He has the highest career average for assists per game in the regular season (11.2) and the playoffs (12.3) as well.

Doncic made the best selection for shooting as well with Stephen Curry. Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter we have ever seen. The Golden State Warriors icon has made 4,248 three-pointers in his career, and no one else has even gotten to 3,500.

Lastly, we get to skills, and it was a bit surprising that Doncic went with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. You’d have thought he’d go with his former Dallas Mavericks teammate, Kyrie Irving, who has often been called the most skilled basketball player ever. Iverson isn’t a bad pick, though. He was a wizard with the ball in his hands.

Doncic himself would have been a solid shout in all these categories except for speed. You might rule him for strength, but he is a lot stronger than one might think.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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