“That’s Some Bulls**t”: Jaylen Brown Criticizes Officials After Controversial Decision Costs Celtics In Crunch Time

Nov 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) chases after a loose ball during the first half against the Utah Jazz at TD Garden.
Nov 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) chases after a loose ball during the first half against the Utah Jazz at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics suffered a crushing 105-103 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night. While another loss drops them to a 3-5 record on the season, the Celtics have more to be bothered about in this loss. With a controversial missed call in the closing seconds of the game, both fans and players were dissatisfied with the result.

Following the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was asked about the missed call. The guard was visibly annoyed with the decision. Still, he responded, “Man, y’all gonna get me fined because you can’t have a mistake like that, as an official at that point in the game. It’s the fourth quarter, it’s a minute left in the game or less, the whole staff blows the f*****g call, you know what I mean? Costs us a game. Like unacceptable.”

“You can make mistakes at any point in the game,” he continued. “But right there? That wasn’t good. It’s unacceptable. And then they telling me like, ‘Oh, we didn’t see it.’ Like how none of you see it? You can’t trip somebody in the 4th quarter and then just be a no-call. It’s some bulls**t.”

The missed call in question occurred when Jazz guard Keyonte George picked up Jaylen Brown at the top of the key. In an attempt to close out, George lost his footing and slipped, causing him to trip the Celtics star.

This resulted in the Celtics losing the ball with less than a minute left in the game. With Lauri Markkanen getting an easy layup off the turnover, the Jazz managed to secure a one-point lead.

Given the nature of the play and the eventual result of the game, Brown’s frustration is justified. Following an explosive 36-point performance, the loss certainly leaves a bad taste in his mouth.

 

Can Jaylen Brown Keep The Celtics Afloat?

The 2025-26 season was expected to be a challenging one for the Boston Celtics. With a major roster overhaul following significant injuries, Boston’s depleted roster strength presented little hope to contend. Regardless, Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been quite optimistic about the team’s chances this year.

For the most part, the Celtics haven’t looked like a weak team. Although their 3-5 record says otherwise, Boston has shown signs of remaining competitive. Having broken the Philadelphia 76ers’ unbeaten streak and even beaten last year’s top-seed in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics have shown the potential to remain a top-10 team in the conference.

While losses like these are inevitable, the Celtics will look to build consistency. With a two-game losing streak forming, Boston will aim to break the slump by securing a win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
