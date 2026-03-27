Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Cavaliers host the Heat at Rocket Arena on Friday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are 45-28 and fourth in the East. The Heat are 39-34 and eighth. The Cavaliers are 23-14 at home, and the Heat are 16-20 on the road.

This is the fourth and final meeting of the season. The Heat won 120-103 on Wednesday and lead the season series 2-1 after also taking the November 10 meeting, while the Cavaliers won the November 12 game.

Donovan Mitchell is putting up 28.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, while James Harden is at 24.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro has produced 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while Bam Adebayo is at 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

This is a meaningful East game for both sides because the Cavaliers are trying to hold their place in the top four, and the Heat are trying to climb out of the play-in line.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

Craig Porter Jr.: Out (left groin strain)

Jaylon Tyson: Out (left great toe bone bruise)

Dean Wade: Out (right ankle sprain)

Jarrett Allen: Questionable (right knee tendinitis)

Heat

Terry Rozier: Out (not with team)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Andrew Wiggins: Available (left big toe sesamoiditis)

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers still have the cleaner primary scoring base. They are averaging 119.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league, and they are also at 28.2 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.0% from three. Even after the Wednesday loss, that is still a strong half-court profile, especially at home.

Harden changes the shape of their offense in a real way. Since joining the Cavaliers, he has averaged 21.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, and they are 14-5 with him in the lineup. That matters against the Heat because this matchup can get messy if the ball sticks. Harden gives the Cavaliers a second organizer next to Mitchell, which is the cleanest way to answer the Heat’s pressure and pace.

There is also a bounce-back angle here. The Cavaliers have won 16 of 21 against East opponents since Jan. 6, and the Wednesday loss came after a four-game winning streak. The biggest issue in that game was defense, not talent. If they clean up transition coverage and keep the Heat out of easy paint touches, the matchup looks different fast.

Why The Heat Have The Advantage

The Heat have the stronger full-season balance right now. They are averaging 120.2 points per game, which is the second-highest mark in the league, and their 112.2 defensive rating ranks sixth. They also average 28.7 assists per game, 46.6 rebounds, and just 13.8 turnovers. That is not a fake-good offense. It is a team that scores, moves the ball, and still has a top-tier defensive baseline.

The pace is a major problem for the Cavaliers in this matchup. The Heat lead the league at 107.2 possessions per game, and that speed has shown up in the season series. In the two wins, they pushed the game, got into early offense, and made the Cavaliers defend before their half-court structure could settle.

The bench matters too. The Heat are getting 42.9 points per game from their second unit, the fifth-highest number in the league. That gives them a real edge in the middle minutes, especially with the Cavaliers missing multiple rotation bodies and still figuring out some of their back-end combinations.

X-Factors

Sam Merrill is a real swing piece for the Cavaliers. He is at 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and his value here is obvious. The Heat are going to crowd the ball and force kick-outs. If Merrill makes those catch-and-shoot threes, the Cavaliers can stretch the floor enough to keep the paint open for Mitchell and Harden.

Keon Ellis is the other one to watch for the Cavaliers. He has put up 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, but the bigger value is defensive activity. He gives the Cavaliers point-of-attack pressure and extra hands in passing lanes. Against a Heat team that wants rhythm and flow, that can matter more than raw scoring.

Andrew Wiggins is an x-factor for the Heat because he gives them size without slowing the offense down. He is at 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. If he scores efficiently off cuts and transition while also taking hard wing matchups, the Heat become much harder to handle over 48 minutes.

Davion Mitchell has been one of the quiet reasons this team holds together. He is putting up 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, and he ranks second in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. That matters a lot in this game because the Cavaliers will try to speed up Heat guards after makes and misses. If Davion Mitchell keeps the ball moving cleanly, the Heat usually get to their pace.

Prediction

I’m taking the Heat. The best indicators in this matchup lean their way right now: second in scoring, sixth in defensive rating, first in pace, a 2-1 lead in the season series, and a fresh 120-103 win in the same building two days earlier. The Cavaliers have the star power to flip it, but the Heat have been more comfortable dictating the game style in this matchup, and that usually decides rematches like this.

Prediction: Cavaliers 112, Heat 117