What Klay Thompson Really Said To Heat Bench: “Who The F**k Are You? I Ain’t Gonna Find Out”

Klay Thompson has been involved in a few heated exchanges with other players lately. Following his interaction with Ja Morant, Thompson was also seen talking trash during a game against the Miami Heat.

On Monday night, Klay Thompson was seen engaging in a lively back-and-forth with players on the Heat bench. Although little was known about the interaction, a sound bite of Thompson’s comments toward the players on the bench surfaced on social media recently.

“Who the f**k are you?? I ain’t gonna find out,” Thompson said. “Talking all that s**t. Who the f**k are you? Who the f**k is you, dude? Who is you? You can’t sit in my table, bro. There’s only a few who can, and they’re up there.”

What Klay Thompson Really Said To The Miami Heat Bench👀: “You can’t sit in my table.. There’s only a few who can, and they’re up there!” Klay was referring to Myron Gardner, as he also said: “who the f*ck are you?” pic.twitter.com/9DHK4uULU9 — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) November 27, 2025

The player who was talking trash to the four-time champion in between free throws was identified as Myron Gardner.

When referring to the players who could “sit at his table”, Klay Thompson was referring to the retired jerseys hanging from the rafters, further emphasizing his own legacy and achievements to talk trash to the player on the bench.

The interaction obviously had an impact, as Thompson came away with some key plays in the game, hitting a crucial three-pointer to cut the lead down to three early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, those were his only points in the final frame, as he missed on his remaining two attempts.

The Mavericks eventually came away with a 106-102 loss, as Klay Thompson posted 13 points, two rebounds, and two steals, while shooting 5-of-12 from the field and 3-of-9 from beyond the arc. Hence, in the cruelest of ways, the Heat still got the last laugh.

Can Klay Thompson Remain Productive This Season?

This season presents numerous challenges for the Dallas Mavericks. Aside from the string of injuries to key rotation players, the Mavericks have also struggled to see consistent performances from players on their roster, including Klay Thompson.

Since leaving the Golden State Warriors, Thompson has looked like a shadow of himself. Although there are moments where he displays flashes of brilliance, the 35-year-old is far from being his best.

For the 2025-26 season, Klay Thompson is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 35.1% shooting from the field and 32.1% from three-point range.

Thompson faced a lot of challenges early in the season as a starter. While this has been addressed since embracing a role off the bench, it is clear that in the absence of key players, the veteran guard needs to have a bigger impact on each game.

With a 5-14 record, the Mavericks are also in an unfavorable position. With rumors hinting at a potential roster overhaul, Thompson could find himself on the trade block should Dallas decide to proceed with a rebuild.