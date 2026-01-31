Warriors Player Ratings: 8 Players In Double Digits But Not Enough In 124-131 Loss Against Pistons

The Warriors put forth a strong team effort with eight players scoring in double digits but they ultimately fell to the Pistons 124-131 on Friday night.

Eddie Bitar
7 Min Read
Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
This one felt uphill almost from the opening tip. Detroit came out firing like a team trying to end it early, and for a while, it looked like the Warriors were still stuck in the airport. The Pistons couldn’t miss in that first quarter, carving up the defense, running off makes and misses, and forcing Golden State to play from behind before the crowd had even settled in.

Contents

To their credit, the Warriors didn’t fold in the 124-131 loss. They chipped away the way they usually do – quick threes, a burst of energy, a couple of defensive stops to get the building alive. But every time they got within striking distance, a turnover or a second-chance bucket flipped the momentum right back. Eight guys in double figures look nice in the box score. It just didn’t fix the first-half hole.

 

Stephen Curry: B+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 7-16 FG, 4-10 3-PT FG, 5-5 FT, 25 MIN

Stephen Curry never really got a clean rhythm before the knee soreness cut his night short. Detroit was draped all over him – bumping him off cuts, top-locking him off screens, making every touch feel crowded. He still hit a few of those leaning threes that only he takes, but you could tell he was working harder than usual just to get daylight.

 

Draymond Green: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 TOV, 5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 33 MIN

Draymond Green tried to drag the team back into it with energy and playmaking. The passing was sharp, especially in transition, and he even knocked down a few threes to keep the defense honest. Still, the early defensive breakdowns, not all on him, but some, helped Detroit build that cushion they never fully gave back.

 

Al Horford: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Horford gave them steady minutes, the kind that don’t jump off the screen but matter. He spaced the floor, moved the ball, and didn’t force much. Defensively, he battled inside, though Detroit’s size and activity on the glass made it a long night in the paint.

 

Gui Santos: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 7-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 0-1 FT, 25 MIN

Santos gave the Warriors real life in the second half. He attacked closeouts instead of settling and didn’t hesitate on open looks. His corner three that pulled them within five brought real juice into the building, and for a stretch, he was their most decisive player.

 

De’Anthony Melton: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 7-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 26 MIN

Melton was one of the few Warriors who looked comfortable attacking the paint. He didn’t settle for jumpers, got downhill, and finished through contact. Defensively, he was active in passing lanes, trying to create the kind of chaos that fuels comebacks.

 

Brandin Podziemski: B-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 4 TOV, 2 STL, 1-8 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 8-9 FT, 28 MIN

Podziemski’s shooting line is rough, no way around it. But he still influenced the game with hustle plays, rebounds in traffic, and smart drop-offs to bigs. You live with the misses when he’s doing a little bit of everything else, the issue was the turnovers came at bad moments.

 

Moses Moody: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 2-6 FT, 25 MIN

Though Moody’s free throws were critical and every missed free throw was painful, he did hit some important threes to help close the gap. He was good defensively on the wing, but the Pistons guards were able to drive to the basket more than the Warriors would have preferred.

 

Buddy Hield: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 4-10 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 0-2 FT, 17 MIN

Hield had a few shots rattle out that probably swing this grade higher if they drop. Still, he kept moving without the ball and stayed aggressive. His late layup made it a one-possession game, briefly giving the Warriors hope.

 

Quinten Post: C-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 14 MIN

Post had moments where he was in the right place, just not always the right result. The threes didn’t fall, but he did draw contact and knock down his free throws. Still finding his footing at this level.

 

Pat Spencer: C-

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 1-2 FT, 8 MIN

Short stint, decent energy. Moved the ball, didn’t overcomplicate anything, and gave them a few steady possessions while the rotation shuffled.

 

Will Richard: D

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 15 MIN

Not a lot of action. He had a three-pointer which would’ve been helpful, but it didn’t go in. He focused on staying away from the offense and tried to play solid defense.

