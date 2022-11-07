Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards

Kobe Bryant is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time. Bryant inspired a generation of kids to pick up a basketball and where Michael Jordan left the game on a global scale, Kobe amplified it to new heights. His game mirrored that of the man they call the GOAT; for that, the expectations came to win just as much him. Bryant would ultimately win 5 championships in his career, falling 1 title shy of Jordan for his career. The comparisons didn’t just come from stats, however. Bryant’s game mirrored that of MJ with everything from his dominance in the mid-range to his ability to take over games when his team needed him most.

Nowadays, the younger NBA fan has an agenda against Kobe Bryant. They say he isn’t a Top 10 player to ever play the game. They say he was carried by Shaq to 3 of his 5 NBA championships. That is funny when you realize that Shaq himself says the Lakers win no titles without Kobe. Today, we take a look at one of the travesties of Kobe Bryant’s career. The fact that he won just 1 MVP award is an atrocity when he was the best player in the NBA for quite some time. The information below will show you that he deserved at least 3 MVP awards during his career. Today, we peel back the layers of Bryant’s 20 years in basketball and rightfully celebrate one of the most celebrated basketball stars of the last few decades.

Here are the MVP points from every season of Kobe Bryant’s career.

1996-97 - 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 7.6 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

As great as Kobe Bryant was, his rookie season was a bit lackluster. He appeared in 71 games for the Los Angeles Lakers with 65 appearances off of the bench. Bryant averaged just 15.5 minutes of playing time per game and was still far from the legend we have all come to know. Still, Bryant was able to show us flashes of what was to come.

In his rookie season, Bryant had to beat out the likes of Eddie Jones, Byron Scott, and Jerome Kersey for playing time. Jones earned the starting job, appearing in 80 games for Los Angeles in 1996-97. Kersey and Scott also saw much more minutes on the floor than Bryant. Robert Horry was also acquired mid-season by the Lakers which didn’t affect Bryant’s playing time all that much. This was just the beginning of a long and legendary career and many were not sold on Bryant just yet.

1997-98 Season - 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

For Kobe Bryant, the 1997-98 season didn’t see him gain any MVP points once again but it did net some other personal accomplishments for the young star. Bryant earned his first All-Star appearance as he once again appeared off of the bench for Los Angeles. He actually finished 2nd in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year voting to Danny Manning of the Phoenix Suns.

The 1998 season was the final season of Michael Jordan’s illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls and the image began to become clearer as to who was going to take the torch from him. Bryan electrified audiences with the chants of “We Want Kobe” every night reigning down when he was on the bench. After this season, Bryant would never come off the bench for the Lakers again and the fun was just beginning.

1998-99 Season - 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 19.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.0 BPG

The fact that Kobe Bryant didn’t appear in at least the Top 15 in the MVP voting in 1999 is a bit ridiculous. He would earn his first All-NBA Team selection when he was added to the Third Team at the season’s end. The lockout-shortened season saw Bryant play all 50 games for the Lakers as a member of their starting lineup and help lead the Lakers to a 31-19 record as a 20-year-old budding superstar.

Bryant’s teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, finished 6th in the MVP voting this season which was just a preview of what was to come. The winner would be announced as Karl Malone who took home his 2nd MVP award in 3 seasons as the NBA desperately searched to find the star that was going to replace Jordan as their No. 1 guy. Bryant was not quite there yet but the storm was coming and it was one that not many had predicted.

1999-00 Season - 3 Points (MVP Race Finish: 12th)

Season Statistics: 22.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.9 BPG

By the time the 2000 season was over, it was clear that Kobe Bryant was becoming one of the game’s best players. He and teammate Shaquille O’Neal led the Lakers to their best season since the days of Magic Johnson and won an NBA championship. O'Neal would win the MVP award with one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history while Bryant was more than a complementary piece to help them climb the mountain top.

The reason for Bryant’s rise in player rankings was not only due to the clear skill and talent that he possessed, but his ability to deliver in the clutch. This was especially true in the playoffs where Kobe stepped up more than once. In Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, Kobe rose to the occasion with 25 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 blocks to help the Lakers advance. With O’Neal fouled out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Bryant stepped up and delivered a huge 3-1 lead for L.A. They would go on to win the title and Kobe would be named All-NBA Second Team and All-Defensive First Team.

2000-01 Season - 11 Points (MVP Race Finish: 9th)

Season Statistics: 28.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.6 APG

There was nobody, and I really mean nobody, that could stop the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001. The Lakers were the NBA’s best team by a mile and the duo of Kobe and Shaq were playing the best basketball of their careers. Kobe’s 28.5 PPG ranked 4th in the NBA, finishing behind Shaq, Jerry Stackhouse, and Allen Iverson. Once again, Bryant shined on the biggest stage in the NBA playoffs, and no, he wasn’t carried by Shaq.

Bryant’s playoff run consisted of 29.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 6.0 APG. In the Western Conference Finals against Tim Duncan and the Spurs, Bryant averaged 33.0 PPG to help the Lakers reach the NBA Finals. The Lakers would go on to win their 2nd straight championship behind Shaq and Kobe’s leadership. They would lose just one game for the entirety of the 2001 NBA Playoffs.

2001-02 Season - 98 Points (MVP Race Finish: 5th)

Season Statistics: 25.2 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

If we compare the 2001 season to the 2002 season, Kobe Bryant’s numbers dipped a bit in 2002. By no means does that mean that he wasn’t one of the most valuable players in the league. This was the season that Bryant was named to his first All-NBA First Team and took home the All-Star Game MVP while getting booed in his hometown Philadelphia. Bryant missed out on the MVP by 4 spots with his teammate Shaquille O'Neal winning the award and winning the NBA's scoring title.

The playoffs are when he stepped up once again as Kobe always did on the big stage. He averaged 26.6 PPG throughout the entirety of the playoffs. Once again, the Lakers made easy work of their Finals opponent and became the first team to three-peat since Michael Jordan’s Bulls. As for the MVP award, we were still a few seasons away from Kobe finally being honored with one.

2002-03 Season - 496 Points (MVP Race Finish: 3rd)

Season Statistics: 30.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.2 SPG, 0.8 BPG

The 2003 version of Kobe Bryant is arguably one of the best versions we ever saw from the Black Mamba. This would be his first season of averaging 30.0 PPG or better and just missed out on the scoring title, finishing 2nd. There were serious arguments to be made that Bryant had surpassed Shaq as the Lakers' best player and most likely it is what began the rift between the 2 players that led to Shaq’s departure.

Bryant was on a different level scoring-wise during the 2002-03 season. Unfortunately for Bryant, he finished behind Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett for the MVP award. During the month of February, Bryant had one of his best stretches of scoring during his career. He averaged 40.6 PPG during the month of February and recorded 9 straight 40 -point games during that stretch. If I were to rank all of Kobe’s seasons, the 2002-03 season would easily be in his Top 5.

2003-04 Season - 212 Points (MVP Race Finish: 5th)

Season Statistics: 24.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG

The 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to win the NBA title outright. They were already an NBA powerhouse having won 3 out of the last 4 NBA championships. In the offseason, the team added Karl Malone and Gary Payton, 2 of the best players at their respective positions. Due to the addition of these 2 legends, Kobe took a backseat and tried to accommodate them in any way possible. Due to this dip in production, Bryant finished behind Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Jermaine O'Neal, and Peja Stojakovic.

The plan worked for the most part. Bryant and the Lakers advanced to their 4th NBA Finals in 5 years. Unfortunately for them, they ran into one of the better defensive teams of all time, the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons shocked the world when they dominated the Lakers in 5 games and sent the loaded L.A. squad packing. Bryant was outstanding individually, making his 3rd straight All-NBA First Team and 3rd All-Defensive First Team in 4 years.

2004-05 Season - 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 27.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.8 BPG

The 2005 season for the Lakers is one in recent memory that they would like to forget. It was Bryant’s first chance to lead the team by himself after Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat. Bryant and the Lakers struggled mightily as Kobe missed 16 games and the Lakers finished with a 34-48 record after a brief retirement from Phil Jackson as head coach.

This is certainly not the start Bryant and the Lakers were hoping for in Kobe’s first chance to show he could lead a team without Shaq. They finished with the 4th-worst defense in basketball and had only 2 players averaging 15.0 PPG or better aside from Bryant. A season like this could have easily demoralized a normal human being. If we know anything about Kobe Bryant it is that he was far from being like the rest of us.

2005-06 Season - 483 Points (MVP Race Finish: 4th)

Season Statistics: 35.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.4 BPG

After a disappointing 2005 season, we just knew it was going to be one of those seasons to remember from Kobe in 2006. That is exactly what it was as he took home his first scoring title with 35.4 PPG. The fact that Bryant was not the MVP this season is the definition of highway robbery. With a less-than-ideal lineup, Bryant took charge and still led the Lakers to 45 wins despite Lamar Odom being the 2nd best player on the team. Instead, the MVP award went to Steve Nash once again this season as he led the Suns to the best record in the NBA while leading the league in assists.

The argument against Kobe that season was that he was selfish and took too many shots. I dare to ask you, what else was he supposed to do? Let me guess, you wanted Kobe to get Chris Mihm and Smush Parker involved more? You wanted Kobe to magically do what no man has done before and make Kwame Brown into a superstar? The expectations on Bryant that season was exponentially high and he nearly led the Lakers to a first-round upset over the Suns and the MVP award-winner Steve Nash. Did I mention that it was him, Lamar Odom, and Kwame Brown?!

2006-07 Season - 521 Points (MVP Race Finish: 3rd)

Season Statistics: 31.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Much like the 2005-06 season, Kobe Bryant was once again asked to do everything for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant won his 2nd straight NBA scoring title and finished 3rd in the MVP voting with only 2 first-place votes. The rest of the race belonged to Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash with Nash falling just shy of his 3rd straight MVP award. Bryant was outstanding once again despite having a lackluster cast and a team that not many could have won anything with.

Unfortunately for Bryant and the Lakers, the season came crashing down once again to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. The fact they were even able to get to the playoffs was all Kobe and instead of being celebrated, he was once again snubbed for an MVP award. A bright spot for Kobe was once again being named the All-Star Game MVP and earning All-NBA and All-Defensive First Team honors.

2007-08 Season - 1,100 Points (MVP Race Finish: 1st)

Season Statistics: 28.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.5 BPG

After a few seasons of disappointment, the Lakers had staked their claim as an NBA powerhouse once again during the 2008 season. Bryant would finally be honored with his first and only MVP award as he led the Lakers to a 57-25 record. Of course, the midseason acquisition of Pau Gasol certainly helped but Kobe was the one in the driver’s seat leading the way.

Bryant would lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals once again, proving that all he needed was an actual star big man in order to win. Bryant edged out Chris Paul by over 200 points and 54 first-place votes. Kobe and the Lakers would take the Big 3 Boston Celtics to 6 games in the NBA Finals but fall short in the final game. It is hard to imagine Kobe winning the MVP for this season but not being honored for his masterclass in 2005-06.

2008-09 Season - 698 Points (MVP Race Finish: 2nd)

Season Statistics: 26.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Once again Kobe Bryant would just miss out on being named the MVP finishing right behind LeBron James for the award. After their loss in 2008, many began to question Kobe’s ability to lead a team to an NBA championship. Pretty ridiculous when you consider that he had just led the Lakers to the NBA Finals. This is also where the Shaq carried Kobe narrative began which is one Kobe didn’t take very kindly to. In true Kobe fashion, he responded.

Bryant nearly went on to win the MVP award while leading the Lakers to a 65-17 regular season record. Instead, the award was given to LeBron James who led the Cavaliers to 66 wins averaging 28.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 7.2 APG. The Lakers advanced to the NBA Finals for the second season in a row. Not only did the Lakers advance but Kobe finally got the proverbial monkey off his back by leading the Lakers to their first NBA title since 2002. Kobe was also able to finally win his first Finals MVP award which I could argue means more than the regular MVP award.

2009-10 Season - 599 Points (MVP Race Finish: 3rd)

Season Statistics: 27.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.3 BPG

There isn’t much to really be said about Kobe in the 2010 season. He was spectacular once again, leading the Lakers to a 57-25 record and finishing 3rd in MVP voting. He finished behind both Kevin Durant and the winner, LeBron James once again for the award. It was clear that the younger players were stepping up as far as talent and competition go but it was a different story at the season’s end.

Once again, Kobe Bryant found himself leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals. It was their 3rd straight appearance on the big stage and this time, it was personal. The Lakers set out to exact revenge on the same team that defeated them 2 years earlier, the Boston Celtics. That is exactly what Kobe and the Lakers would do as they would go on to defeat the Celtics and win their second straight NBA championship. This put to rest that 2009 was a fluke and Kobe still couldn’t lead a team to a championship with his style of play.

2010-11 Season - 428 Points (MVP Race Finish: 4th)

Season Statistics: 25.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

As the 2011 season began, Kobe Bryant was already being mentioned in the discussion with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the all-time great players in NBA history. With 5 NBA titles under his belt, Bryant had accomplished something that not even Shaq had in his career. Kobe was suffering from deteriorating athleticism and nagging injuries and soon, the improper narratives began to take center stage. This time, a young man named Derrick Rose from Chicago was named the MVP after leading the Bulls to the Eastern Conference's best record.

After a beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA playoffs, Bryant and the Lakers came under scrutiny for the loss. Was Kobe too old now? Was he even a good leader in the first place? Did they get lucky on those 2009 and 2010 runs? They were all horrible suggestions but warranted considering the degree to which they lost. In the end, Kobe was named to his 9th All-NBA First Team and 9th All-Defensive First Team as well.

2011-12 Season - 352 Points (MVP Race Finish: 4th)

Season Statistics: 27.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.3 BPG

The 2011-12 season was a season of highs and lows for Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. Phil Jackson rode off into the sunset as a coach and the team brought in Mike Brown to take his place. Kobe and the Lakers struggled early on but ended up finishing 41-25 in a lockout-shortened season. Bryant was often the best player on the floor still and even though he was so, this would also be a season of many lasts for Bryant. LeBron would once again win the MVP award averaging 27.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 6.2 APG.

This season would be the final time that we ever saw Kobe Bryant make a playoff appearance. He was no longer the athletic freak he had once been but he adapted his game to still be one of the more impactful players in the NBA. Bryant went out with a bang against the Thunder in his final playoff game, going for 40-plus points despite being eliminated by the young and talented Oklahoma City Thunder.

2012-13 Season - 184 Points (MVP Race Finish: 5th)

Season Statistics: 27.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.3 BPG

The 2012-13 season for Kobe Bryant was one of disappointment sure. It was also one of his better seasons as a clutch player. During the offseason, the Lakers added Dwight Howard and Steve Nash in hopes of chasing Kobe’s 6th NBA championship. The team started 17-25 and it looked like all hope was lost. However, Kobe didn’t go down without a fight.

At age 34, Bryant put the Lakers on his back with Steve Nash and Pau Gasol missing extended periods of time. Over the last 40 games, Bryant led the Lakers to a 28-12 record and the Lakers still made the playoffs. This season also began the downfall of his career as he tore his Achilles tendon toward the end of the season which ultimately led to him missing out on the MVP award and LeBron winning it once again. He would not appear in the playoffs for the Lakers that season. Bryant would clearly never be the same after this but was still showing signs of the amazing impactful player he was.

2013-14 Season - 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 13.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.2 BPG

The 2013-14 season can only be considered the worst of Kobe Bryant’s career. After working his way back from an Achilles injury, Bryant’s return would be short-lived and last just 6 games. He would suffer a lateral tibial plateau fracture in his knee, costing him the rest of the season. Bryant failed to get his rhythm back over those 6 games, averaging close to 6.0 turnovers per game and producing very little on dreadful shooting splits.

The Lakers suffered enormously from Bryant’s absence, although his presence didn’t help much. Under Head Coach Mike D’Antoni, the Lakers finished 27-55 on the season and just 2-4 with Bryant actually in the lineup. This would be the last season of D’Antoni as coach and Bryant was exponentially happy to put this one in the rear-view mirror.

2014-15 Season - 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 22.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

After fighting back for the 2014-15 season, it was clear we were witnessing the demise of Kobe’s basketball career. He looked slower and less athletic than ever. He did play a few games over 40 minutes per night and had a high volume of shots at 20.4 FGA per game as well. However, age and injuries caught up to Bryant too quickly as he would last just 35 games in 2014-15 as fans knew the end was near for one of the all-time greats.

Bryant did not enjoy much time on the court for extended periods of time. It seemed like every time he made a comeback and looked primed to play, he would suffer another debilitating injury that derailed his season. For Kobe, this was the season that he knew it was time to hang up his shoes and walk away for the game, setting up one of the most epic sendoff seasons in NBA history.

2015-16 Season - 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 17.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Kobe Bryant’s season was both joyous and depressing at the same time. It made us reflect on all the great moments that Kobe had provided us with over his 20 seasons in the NBA. It was a time to celebrate his career. The reason for its sadness was the fact that he was no longer the Kobe we all knew and loved in his prime. He provided us with one last 60-point performance in his final game at Staples Center and left to a resounding ovation from the Laker faithful. Saying goodbye is always the hardest thing to do when it comes to our favorite NBA legends.

There is simply no denying that Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players to ever step foot in the NBA. His determination, skill, mentality, and persona are legendary and things we should all aspire to be in any aspect of our lives. When his career was over, Bryan walked away a 5-time NBA champion, 2-time Finals MVP, 1-time MVP, 15-time All-NBA Team selection, 12-time All-Defensive Team selection, and an 18-time All-Star.

