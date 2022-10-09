Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times

Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time, make no mistake about it. The shooting guard captured an impressive 10 scoring titles, even ahead of Wilt Chamberlain who managed to win 7 scoring titles. In terms of team accolades, MJ won 6 championships through two separate 3-peats and also won every Finals MVP award in those victories. Not to mention, Jordan ranks 1st all-time in career PPG average with 30.1 PPG ahead of Wilt Chamberlain again. But his impact came beyond simply numbers and accolades because he also terrorized defense with the utmost skill in terms of getting the ball in the basket.

Because he consistently made the right move at the appropriate moment, Michael's intangibles were just on another level. Jordan possessed the athleticism to get past any defender and set up any shot he wanted, especially when he was younger and unstoppable physically. As he became older, he became more deliberate and chose his battles carefully at the expense of the opponents. With his scoring prowess, Michael frequently forced the outcome of games, and he never seemed to back down no matter who the opposition was. Defensively, Jordan got the job done by dominating on defense en route to his Defensive Player of the Year victory in 1988. In every facet of the game, Jordan simply dominated the league during his prime.

Michael managed to win 5 MVP awards in his career, which are second-most to only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and tied with Bill Russell all time. In honor of Jordan and his incredible resume, it is time to go through every season of Jordan’s career to allocate the total number of MVP points earned and his MVP race finish. His dominance across the league for as long as he played is second to none, and it is time to go back in time to revisit the elite resume that saw him gain a ton of MVP votes en route to 5 MVP awards.

1984-85 - 134 Points (MVP Race Finish: 6th)

Season Statistics: 28.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.4 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Michael Jordan had one of the greatest rookie campaigns in NBA history, even if he came in with a ton of pressure on his shoulders. The shooting guard averaged 28.2 PPG and 6.5 RPG, while also showing the capability to dominate defenses. In some ways, fans and media members were already believing they were witnessing the greatest player in the game already. Unsurprisingly, Jordan accumulated MVP votes and managed to finish 6th in the MVP race as a rookie.

The Bulls went from a 27-55 team to a 38-44 seventh seed behind Jordan's Rookie of the Year campaign when he posted spectacular two-way statistics while also shooting 51.5% from the field and 84.5% from the free-throw line. Amazingly, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls into the playoffs and that helped his MVP campaign. In the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jordan also managed to average over 29 PPG. Obviously, the best was yet to come.

1985-86: 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 22.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 2.1 SPG, 1.2 BPG

A year after making the playoffs with Jordan on the squad as the best rookie in the league, the Chicago Bulls did not have their star for the majority of the season. Michael went out with a broken foot, only playing in 18 games and starting 7 games. The Bulls somehow made the playoffs without Jordan, but with only 18 games played, the shooting guard had zero chance of competing for the MVP award and did not have a finish in the award race. His numbers were also “below-average” through only 18 games played.

But it is absolutely worth mentioning that Michael Jordan did come back in the postseason where he had one of the greatest performances in NBA history against Larry Bird and the iconic Boston Celtics. Against a rampant Boston Celtics squad featuring a top-3 player in the game, Larry Bird, Jordan put up a playoff record 63 points in a double-overtime game. Even with the loss, Jordan received the ultimate praise when Larry Legend mentioned that the player was “God disguised as Michael Jordan”. Simply incredible stuff from the GOAT, but still, the best was yet to come.

1986-87: 449 Points (MVP Race Finish: 2nd)

Season Statistics: 37.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Michael Jordan followed up an incredible ending to a season that was cut short by a broken foot with another spectacular showing. The shooting guard averaged 37.1 PPG, winning his first scoring title and destroying the rest of the competition. Michael had two separate 60-point games and scored under 25 points less than ten times in the year. Incredibly, Jordan’s 37.1 PPG ranks 5th all-time behind 4 seasons by Wilt Chamberlain.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Bulls could not benefit from a near MVP season by Michael Jordan as they lost to the Boston Celtics again in the playoffs. Jordan’s incredible season offensively nearly gave him the MVP award, as that honor went to Magic Johnson. Michael still earned 449 points which is still less than what the legendary point guard accumulated (733 points).

1987-88: 665 Points (MVP Race Finish: 1st)

Season Statistics: 35.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 3.2 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Michael’s greatest regular season ever might have come in 1988 when he won the MVP award, Defensive Player of the Year, scoring title, and the Dunk Contest trophy. Michael was dominant on both ends of the floor, scoring the ball at an elite clip while also doing everything on defense. Jordan played the passing lanes, shut down opposing guards, and even blocking shots. In one-on-one situations, Jordan was suffocating while also scoring the ball at an unstoppable level on offense.

Finally, Michael won his first MVP award by posting 35.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 3.2 SPG, and 1.6 BPG while shooting 53.5% from the field. In nearly every way, Jordan’s 1988 season might be the best we have seen from a perimeter player. Jordan’s 665 MVP votes were ahead of Larry Bird (527 points) and Magic Johnson (508 points) - both players who completely owned the 1980s decade.

1988-89: 598.8 Points (MVP Race Finish: 2nd)

Season Statistics: 32.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 8.0 APG, 2.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Michael Jordan didn't quite become the most dominant player in the league in terms of winning championships until the 1990s, but averaging over 30 points per game nearly every season certainly made him the most unstoppable talent. Michael’s stat line during the year was incredibly complete, especially since the shooting guard was required to do so much. Head coach Doug Collins made the wise decision to start MJ at point guard, and that padded his assist numbers incredibly well.

But Michael still did not win the MVP award, finishing second to Magic Johnson yet again. The legendary point guard accumulated 664.5 points in the year, a little more than what Michael did. But the shooting guard still posted 32.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 8.0 APG and did his job in the playoffs as well. In the postseason, Jordan let “The Shot” loose against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs but was unable to overcome the Detroit Pistons before getting a chance to reach the NBA Finals.

1989-90: 564 Points (MVP Race Finish: 3rd)

Season Statistics: 33.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.3 APG, 2.8 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Michael Jordan started building his legacy as a real winner as he came close to winning a championship in 1990. The Chicago Bulls superstar was benefitting from the presence of Phil Jackson as head coach and Scottie Pippen as a legitimate sidekick, as he posted 33.6 PPG and 6.9 RPG to finish 3rd in the MVP race. He fell in third place behind winner Magic Johnson and second-place Charles Barkley.

Michael Jordan averaged 33.6 PPG to capture his 4th scoring title and began staking his claim as possibly the most dominant talent we had seen. But again, Jordan ran into a rival in the postseason (the “Bad Boy” Pistons that killed the shooting guard’s chances at an NBA title. Jordan would not have to wait long, as he would complete his first three-peat the following year.

1990-91: 891 Points (MVP Race Finish: 1st)

Season Statistics: 31.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG

In the 1990–91 NBA season, Michael Jordan won his first championship, led the league in points scored, and by the end of the year, had established himself as one of the all-time greats. That results in an exceptionally prosperous season, one that Jordan would even acknowledge as his best ever. The first championship is always the most difficult to win, and the GOAT would never be denied the chance to taste victory.

Being a score-first player, scoring 31.5 PPG on 53.9% field goal shooting and 85.1% free throw shooting is remarkable. However, Jordan made it appear simple as soon as Scottie Pippen was performing at an All-Star level next to him. Michael effortlessly swept the league, and after finally defeating the Detroit Pistons, he advanced to the Finals and finally got over the hump.

1991-92: 900 Points (MVP Race Finish: 1st)

Season Statistics: 30.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.9 BPG

The GOAT's 1991–92 campaign saw him win his second NBA title and win his sixth consecutive scoring crown, two achievements that sound beautifully amazing together. Once more, Michael Jordan averaged over 30 points per game, making 51.9% of his field goal attempts and over 83% of his free throw attempts. Considering that Michael would not stop there, it is getting harder to express just how magnificent he was.

The season would feature Michael Jordan's memorable "Shrug," during which he scored 35 points and six three-pointers against Portland Trail Blazers rival Clyde Drexler and his team in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, Michael was outstanding during the regular season because, in today's game, perimeter guards rarely average 30.1 PPG on 51.9% shooting from the field.

1992-93: (MVP Race Finish: 3rd)

Season Statistics: 32.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG

As the Chicago Bulls completed the 3-peat by defeating Charles Barkley and the Suns in the NBA Finals at the year's end, Jordan won his seventh consecutive scoring title in a spectacular way. The shooting guard had a stellar season, scoring 32.6 points per game on 49.5% of his shots. There was absolutely no comparison between the GOAT and anyone else in terms of how well he scored the ball.

Jordan made it look easy, so it was amazing how frequently he averaged more than 30 points per game throughout his career. The shooting guard did end the season with a championship and Finals MVP at Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns' expense, finishing off a perfect season. The Chicago Bulls superstar was at his usual efficient best, averaging close to 50% from the field and over 35% from three in an era where deep-range shooting was not prioritized or actually encouraged.

1993-94: 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: N/A

Michael Jordan’s 1994 season, unfortunately, did not exist, because the shooting guard retired from the NBA for the first time. There are a ton of rumors as to why MJ decided to retire but he did walk away from the sport after dominating and winning three straight championships while dealing with off-court issues including the loss of his father. Therefore, MJ did not earn any MVP votes because he did not play a single game and instead decided to focus on his baseball career. Had Jordan played, it is very likely that he would have won another championship and possibly another scoring title or MVP award because he completely owned the NBA during that time.

1994-95: 12 Points (MVP Race Finish: 11th)

Season Statistics: 26.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Michael Jordan’s 1995 season is considered somewhat negligible because he only played 17 games following his return after his first retirement. The Chicago Bulls were able to hold the fort down just enough for Michael to return for the playoffs, eventually posting 31.5 PPG through 10 games. But in the regular season, despite playing in 17 games, Jordan posted 26.9 PPG and 6.9 RPG while shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Jordan earned some MVP votes because it was amazing to see the GOAT back in action after so long. The shooting guard also finished 11th in the MVP race, far off from first-place David Robinson (901 points won) of the San Antonio Spurs. Jordan was still very solid during the year, and he provided everybody with a sign of things to come once he would play a full season again. A second three-peat run would soon ensue as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

1995-96: 1,114 Points (MVP Race Finish: 1st)

Season Statistics: 30.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.2 SPG, 0.5 BPG

By leading the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the NBA and the second-highest winning record in NBA history at 72-10, Michael Jordan earned scoring title number eight. The legendary Bulls player would go on to win his fourth NBA title and fourth Finals MVP, sparking the beginning of another dynasty. Jordan averaged 30.4 PPG for the year while shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.7% from three.

Michael won the regular-season MVP award because he was so phenomenally effective throughout the year and the greatest player on the best squad. The MVP of the All-Star Game would go to the shooting guard, closing off an all-time outstanding regular season. Michael's scoring and shooting totals were obviously astronomical, and it was deserving of praise because the Bulls finished with a then-record 72 wins.

1996-97: 957 Points (MVP Race Finish: 2nd)

Season Statistics: 29.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG

A remarkable accomplishment by an amazing player, the Chicago Bulls superstar won his ninth scoring title in the 1996–97 campaign. Michael once again showed that he is the best player in the world by winning his second consecutive NBA championship and second consecutive scoring title. Michael shot over 48% from the field, 37% from three, and over 80% from the charity stripe during the year, which greatly increased his efficiency.

It's also crucial to remember that this was Michael Jordan's first season since his third NBA season in which he averaged less than 30 points per game. There was of course the 1995 season, in which Michael averaged 26.9 points per game but only participated in 17 games. It didn't matter because Michael ultimately won the championship.

1997-98: 1,084 Points (MVP Race Finish: 1st)

Season Statistics: 28.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG

In the 1997–98 season, Jordan won his tenth scoring championship, cementing his status as the GOAT and surpassing all other scorers who had previously dominated the game (and after him). In the regular season, Michael was incredible, dominating the league in scoring on the way to his sixth championship. He shot under 48% and also fell under 80% for just the second time overall and once in his career while playing for the Chicago Bulls, thus his efficiency wasn't at its best (the second came with the Washington Wizards in 2002).

The GOAT had to end his era of dominance in the best way possible, thus it is only natural that his final scoring championship coincided with his final NBA championship. Without a question, Jordan had a strong 1998 season, but Mike really had a better scoring season that year. However, one could argue that Jordan's 1998 campaign was his most important because it marked the end of his second consecutive 3-peat.

2001-02: 16 Points (MVP Race Finish: 13th)

Season Statistics: 22.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Michael Jordan’s last two seasons of his career should be considered negligible in terms of accomplishments and performances. After his second retirement, Jordan was clearly not the same player, because at 38 years old with a 3-year absence, he was unable to return back to being the best player in the game. His numbers were still solid on both ends of the floor, as usual, but he lost the prestige that made him almost inhuman.

Somehow, Jordan still accumulated MVP points (out of respect for his legacy) and finished 13th in the MVP race. Michael averaged 22.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 5.2 APG while shooting 41.6% from the field. The former Chicago Bulls’ superstar shooting guard was competing for the Washington Wizards in 2002, and this would soon be the beginning of the end for the player.

2002-03: 0 Points (MVP Race Finish: N/A)

Season Statistics: 20.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG

In the final season of Michael Jordan’s career, the Washington Wizards were able to enjoy a retirement run. The shooting guard, at age 39, made his 14 All-Star Team and posted 20.0 PPG to go along with 6.1 RPG and 1.5 SPG on 44.5% shooting from the field. Michael had some interesting moments, including battles with the upcoming Kobe Bryant, and that remains in fans’ memories and hearts.

As expected, Michael Jordan at nearly age 40 was unable to accumulate MVP points and did not have an MVP award finish. No doubt, seeing Jordan earn his final All-Star Team appearance and have him play all 82 games was a perfect send-off. Michael was already the best player we had ever seen, so ending off a career without an MVP race finish did not mean a single thing.

