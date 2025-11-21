Corinna Kopf’s Lakers Date Sparks Wild Claims About LeBron James And Austin Reaves

A stranger than fiction courtside story has taken over social media after a viral creator (SteveWillDoIt) shared details from a recent Lakers game date with influencer Corinna Kopf. What began as a simple night out quickly turned chaotic, leading to a series of wild claims involving LeBron James and Austin Reaves. The accusations have blown up across platforms as fans react to the unexpected crossover of NBA stars and online personalities.

“LeBron James started talking to Corinna for a full minute,” wrote Steve. “That is when I am like well I am leaving. My face is swollen and LeBron James chops it up with Corinna about golf for a minute.”

The story did not stop there. After explaining how he left the situation entirely, the creator turned his attention to Austin Reaves and accused the Lakers guard of trying to romantically pursue Kopf. The allegation instantly became the headline grabber, sparking new conversations about Reaves and his off-court attention.

“Austin Reaves was my favorite player in the NBA,” he wrote. “What does he do? Try to mess with my chick at the time. Athletes and rappers are menaces on society. If you have a girlfriend and she is on social media, you have to compete against athletes and rappers.”

LeBron and the Lakers dropped 140 points in a dominant victory at the Crypto.com Arena, and one has to wonder if Kopf’s presence played a role. The former OnlyFans creator turned influencer reportedly made over 67 million dollars in just three years on the platform, becoming an icon in the industry. While she has since retired, Kopf is still recognized by many of her fans today.

On Tuesday, she was the center of attention as she sat courtside, and it is no surprise that several Lakers players were seen striking up a conversation. According to her date, fellow content creator Stephen Deleonardis, LeBron James was caught lingering around after her date’s face broke out into some kind of reaction.

As for Reaves, while this is not the first time he has been involved in celebrity dating rumors, it is the first time he has been accused of trying to pursue someone else’s girlfriend. It did not seem to work on this occasion, as he is focused on a career year with averages of 28.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, but the Lakers have no shortage of potential suitors cheering them on every home game.

Ultimately, we do not actually know what is happening courtside at the Crypto.com Arena, but this is the type of drama that comes with living in Los Angeles. The glitz, the glamour, the courtside chats, it is all part of the package. Even the chaos that comes after is part of the experience.

For better or worse, this is life around the Lakers, where celebrity culture and championship basketball constantly collide. Stories like this tend to take on a life of their own, and this one will likely fade just as quickly as it arrived. Still, it is another reminder that in Los Angeles, the action off the court can be just as unpredictable as what happens during the game.