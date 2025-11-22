Ranking The Top Contenders For 2025-26 NBA Defensive Player Of The Year

Through the first part of the 2025-26 NBA season, the race for Defensive Player of the Year will likely be even more competitive than last year. Evan Mobley, who deservedly claimed the award last season after Victor Wembanyama’s late-year injury took him out of the running, might not have the easiest path to win it again.

But if Mobley hopes to repeat, he’ll have to deal with a very competitive landscape. With Wembanyama back and dominating the paint, and a particular young center playing at an All-NBA level, the DPOY chase looks wide open. Let’s rank the top 10 contenders for the award so far in the young campaign.

10. Rudy Gobert

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 9.9 RPG, 0.5 SPG, 1.7 BPG, 0.7 DWS, 0.5 DBPM, 111.3 DEF RTG

Rudy Gobert may not be the dominant player he once was, when he won four Defensive Player of the Year trophies, but he is still one of the most dependable interior defenders in basketball. Even with fewer blocks per game, opponents change their tactics when Gobert is in the paint, and Minnesota’s defense still relies on his ability to be the last line of defense.

The Timberwolves’ 9th-place ranking in opponent points per game shows Gobert’s ongoing importance as the key player, even with top perimeter defenders like Jaden McDaniels on the team. Despite McDaniels’ presence, Gobert remains the team’s most impactful defender. He may not be at the DPOY level anymore, but he is still among the most effective defensive big men in the league, good enough to easily make this list.

9. Ivica Zubac

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 10.8 RPG, 0.6 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 0.4 DWS, -1.1 DBPM, 104.4 DEF RTG

Ivica Zubac has stepped up his game again this season, becoming one of the few highlights for a struggling Clippers team. His defensive rebounding is top-notch, and he has improved his discipline in drop coverage. While his raw block numbers may not stand out, Zubac’s knack for closing gaps makes him consistently valuable; this is even more noticeable on a team that lacks other strong defenders.

Sadly for Zubac, his defensive numbers have taken a hit because he is basically the only line of defense for a Clippers team that has clearly declined. Being part of a struggling defense usually lowers individual metrics like defensive box plus/minus and team defensive rating. However, the eye test shows his impact: when Zubac is off the floor, the Clippers struggle significantly in the paint.

8. Ausar Thompson

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 6.2 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 0.6 DWS, 2.3 DBPM, 114.5 DEF RTG

Ausar Thompson is easily one of the best young defenders in the league, reflecting the elite defensive talent his brother Amen showed early on. Statistically, Ausar stands out as one of the strongest defenders on this list; his steals, blocks, and advanced stats match what the film shows. The team’s results highlight his impact even more.

Detroit’s rise to 4th in opponent points per game and 2nd in defensive rating has surprised the league, and Ausar drives that change. As the best defender on the No. 1 seed in the East so far, he sets the tone and finishes plays on defense. If the Pistons maintain this success, Ausar is likely to move up in these rankings because he has been truly elite.

7. Luguentz Dort

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 4.4 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 0.6 DWS, 0.4 DBPM, 108.7 DEF RTG

Luguentz Dort finds himself leading perimeter defense for the league’s best team, and his impact is easy to see. Dort faces the toughest guard or wing assignment every night and consistently makes scorers less effective. He is the key to the NBA’s top defense from the perimeter, and that alone deserves a high ranking.

With the Thunder holding the No. 1 seed in the West while ranking 1st in both opponent points per game and defensive rating, Dort is the main piece of a true championship contender from the perimeter. On a team filled with tall, versatile defenders, he still stands out as their most crucial perimeter stopper. Chet Holmgren may anchor the back line, but Dort sets the tone at the front.

6. Draymond Green

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 5.8 RPG, 0.7 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 0.6 DWS, 1.3 DBPM, 113.3 DEF RTG

Even at this stage in his career, Draymond Green is still the Warriors’ defensive dynamo. He may not make the same highlight blocks or steals as he did before, but he knows how to lead a defense and correct mistakes, making him essential to Golden State’s lineup. His DBPM and defensive win-share numbers show a player who influences games even if he doesn’t score like he used to.

Golden State’s defensive rankings, 10th in opponent points per game and 8th in defensive rating, aren’t great by the Warriors’ historical standards. However, without Draymond, those numbers would drop significantly. His placement at No. 6 shows that team success plays a big role in award discussions; if the Warriors struggle, his DPOY chances may take a hit. Until then, his ranking stays as-is.

5. Dyson Daniels

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 5.9 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 0.8 DWS, 2.3 DBPM, 110.5 DEF RTG

Dyson Daniels is building on his breakout season from last year. He is once again proving himself to be one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, leading the league in steals per game while rarely putting himself out of position. Atlanta’s solid defensive performance ranks 11th in opponent points per game and 7th in defensive rating.

This success is largely thanks to Daniels’ presence. Even if he may not replicate last season’s second-place finish in DPOY voting, his performance remains among the most impactful in the league. With his dominance in steals returning, he stays firmly in the top five.

4. Amen Thompson

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 6.3 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 0.5 DWS, 0.2 DBPM, 114.3 DEF RTG

Amen Thompson’s defensive season has had its ups and downs. However, when he is focused, few wings in the league can match him. While his advanced metrics and efficiency numbers are not as strong as last season, his impact in key moments is clear. For example, he shut down Donovan Mitchell, holding him to just two points through three quarters on Wednesday night.

Houston is 3rd in the West, along with a top-five defensive scoring profile, which shows Amen’s importance as their best all-around defender. Even with some inconsistency, his best performances justify his top-four ranking and show how dangerous Houston can be when he is fully engaged. If he can focus a little more on defense, Amen could move even higher.

3. Evan Mobley

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 8.6 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 0.8 DWS, 0.8 DBPM, 111.6 DEF RTG

Evan Mobley enters this season as the current Defensive Player of the Year, and he has truly embraced that role. His length, movement, and timing make him one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. His impressive numbers for blocks and steals show he impacts possessions in many ways. What holds him back on this list isn’t his performance, but the overall decline of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the team ranking 15th in opponent points per game, they no longer look like a top-tier defense, which affects Mobley’s chances for DPOY. Still, he stands out individually. He arguably plays defense at a top-three level, even if the team’s situation has worsened. Frankly, the gap between him and the top two is just a matter of team success and raw stats.

2. Victor Wembanyama

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 12.9 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 3.6 BPG, 1.1 DWS, 3.5 DBPM, 101.7 DEF RTG

Victor Wembanyama’s defensive numbers are impressive, making him a top candidate for DPOY if not for his current injury and a strong performance from the player at number one. He averages nearly 13 rebounds and over three blocks per game, changing how interior defense is played in the modern NBA.

The Spurs’ top-three ranking in both opponent points per game and defensive rating shows how much he impacts the game. If he stays healthy, Wembanyama will compete for the No. 1 spot all season. His three-year streak of leading the league in blocks per game only adds to his argument. Right now, he is a strong No. 2, with the chance to regain the top spot quickly.

1. Chet Holmgren

2025-26 Defensive Statistics: 8.2 RPG, 0.7 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 0.9 DWS, 2.0 DBPM, 102.6 DEF RTG

Chet Holmgren has been the best defender in basketball so far. His consistency is the main reason Oklahoma City has the best record and the top defense in the NBA. His rim protection is outstanding, and his mobility lets the Thunder switch or play drop easily. His defensive instincts are becoming as sharp as any big man in the league.

Being the best defender on the best defensive team gives Holmgren a big early advantage in the Defensive Player of the Year race. His stats support this, and his ability to influence play without over-fouling or taking risks is unusual for someone so young. With strong statistics and team success working together, Holmgren is clearly the favorite so far, and his top spot is well-deserved.