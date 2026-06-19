Clippers’ Preference For No. 5 Pick In 2026 NBA Draft Revealed

The Los Angeles Clippers landed the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft from the Indiana Pacers, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to be trading it away. The Clippers are likely to add a top prospect to their ranks, and we might now know who they’ll use that pick on.

Segado Belcher is a player development coach for the Clippers, and his son, Kai, was recently asked who his father thinks the Clippers will select with their pick.

“He told me the other day they said Darius Acuff Jr., but anything could change.”

Rumor: Kai Belcher, son of the LA Clippers’ player development coach Segado ‘Cookie’ Belcher, was told “the other day” that the LA Clippers currently favor Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 5 pick. pic.twitter.com/qpTxoAeHUt — APHoops (@APH00PS) June 18, 2026

Former Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. would be an interesting selection. Acuff put up impressive averages of 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the Razorbacks as a freshman. The talent is undeniable, but there are questions about the fit.

The Clippers only acquired Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers for James Harden back in February. You’d think they made that move with the intention of having the 26-year-old Garland as a key piece for the present and future.

Now, a backcourt pairing of Acuff and Garland could do well offensively, but they’d be terrible defensively. They’re both poor defenders, and the former stands at 6’3″ while the latter is 6’1″. Can you win in today’s NBA with two short guards? Probably not.

Concerns have also been raised about Acuff’s work ethic. The 19-year-old is said to have not gotten along with some of his teammates at Arkansas, too.

With all this in mind, the Clippers might be better off not going with Acuff. We believe Keaton Wagler, out of Illinois, would be the best option for them. Wagler, who averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Fighting Illini in 2025-26, isn’t the greatest defender, but he is at least 6’5″. You won’t be looking at an undersized backcourt pairing.

It will be interesting to see if the Clippers go with the best talent or the better fit. We’ll find out soon enough, as the 2026 NBA Draft will be held on June 23 and June 24 at the Barclays Center.

While there’s doubt about who the Clippers select at No. 5, the top four picks are pretty much confirmed. We just don’t know the order yet. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson have separated themselves from the pack. You’d imagine the Clippers would love to get their hands on one of these four, but it’d be a shocker if they aren’t all gone by the time they’re picking at No. 5.