NBA Insider Says An Austin Reaves Max Deal Could Lead LeBron James To Join The Warriors

The Lakers won't have enough money to please all their free agents.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James and Austin Reaves are set to be two of the biggest names in free agency this offseason, and The Athletic’s Sam Amick thinks the Los Angeles Lakers will find it a bit difficult to bring both of them back. Amick appeared on the latest episode of the Run It Back podcast, where he was asked how likely it is that both James and Reaves are Lakers next season, on a scale of 1 to 10.

“Probably a six if we’re talking about both,” Amick said. “… The Austin one, I think it’s done. Man, it’s just like it’s hard… The Lakers, it’s challenging because they have got to get better. And if they just re-sign LeBron, re-sign Austin, re-sign Rui [Hachimura], that’s not getting better. That’s maintaining, right? Well, all of their guys are signaling like I will stay if you don’t disrespect me with the number.

“Like that’s basically kind of what the shared messaging is,” Amick continued. “… I think if Austin gets paid in the kind of way that keeps him in town, then there’s not enough money for LeBron to feel respected, and then I could see him going up the coast and maybe doing the Warriors thing. So I feel like there’s just not enough money to make all those guys happy with the Lakers.”

The Lakers have Bird Rights for both Reaves and James, so they can exceed the salary cap to sign both of them. In this apron era, though, you can’t really afford to have just a few players eating up a significant chunk of your cap.

The Lakers will see Luka Doncic’s three-year, $165 million extension kick in from next season. You can have one other massive contract with that on your books, but two?

It has been reported that Reaves is not interested in taking a hometown discount to stay with the Lakers. The 28-year-old is expected to opt out of his $14.9 million player option for 2026-27, and he would then be eligible to sign a five-year, $241 million max deal.

If that is what’s going to take to re-sign Reaves, who averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26, then how much would the Lakers be comfortable offering James? You’d imagine they’d love it if he wants about $20 million a year, but he is reportedly going to seek a max contract from them as well.

You’re simply not going to be able to put together a good enough roster around Doncic, Reaves, and James in this scenario. As Amick also stated, the Lakers, who were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals, have to get better, so just re-signing their free agents and running it back isn’t the recipe for success.

So, the Lakers might have to pick between James and Reaves. The former being 41 years old might end up being the reason why they go with the latter.

As for where James could go, Amick mentioned the Golden State Warriors there. The Warriors have been strongly linked to the 22-time All-Star, but they aren’t going to be offering him the max either.

James would probably get the $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception from the Warriors. Would he not feel disrespected and be willing to take that kind of a deal from another team after averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2025-26? It’s hard to say.

All in all, it will be fascinating to see how this free agency pans out. The Lakers, in particular, have a lot of big decisions to make, and they cannot afford to make too many mistakes.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images LaMelo Ball Thinks Victor Wembanyama’s Legacy Is “Stained” After Losing In The NBA Finals, But Lonzo Disagrees
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like