Dwyane Wade: ‘They’re Going To Say Michael Jordan’s Better, But LeBron James Is In A Room By Himself’

LeBron James made history yet again in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic on March 21. James went past Hall of Famer Robert Parish for the most regular-season games played in NBA history on that night, and his former teammate Dwyane Wade reacted to his latest accomplishment on The Check-in with Dwyane Wade on the WY Network.

“He’s going to continue to keep passing everybody,” Wade said. “And once it’s all said and done, as you look back at it, it’s going to be an incredible body of work. One of the greatest body of work that the game has ever seen, the body of work… That puts him in the conversation by himself because of how he’s doing it. But they’re going to talk about him.

“They’re going to say [Michael Jordan] is better, and they’re going to say this person’s better,” Wade continued. “But LeBron James is in a room by himself. He can go into other rooms with other GOATs and talk to them because they there. We can’t go in those rooms. But what he’s doing, no one else will do. Not saying no one else will come and beat him in certain records, but overall, everything that he’s putting together, good luck!

“It’s going to be a long time,” Wade added. “You and I, sir, won’t be here.”

James’ body of work is incredible. The 41-year-old has won four titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, one scoring title, and one assists title so far in his career. This alone would be ever so impressive, but there is so much more.

To go with his latest feat of passing Parish, James is the NBA’s all-time leader for points in the regular season, points in the playoffs, seasons, minutes, All-NBA selections, All-Star selections, and we can just go on and on. Someone might come along at a point in the future who breaks some of these records, but it’s going to be impossible to match all that he has accomplished.

James isn’t done just yet, either. He’s no longer the force of nature he once was, but is still averaging 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. There is some gas left in the tank.

Dwyane Wade On The GOAT Debate

While Wade has a lot of love for James, the Chicago native unsurprisingly adores Michael Jordan as well. That was his idol growing up, which has made this GOAT debate involving the two of them a difficult topic for him. Wade previously had Jordan as his GOAT, but now has a new perspective on the debate.

“Michael Jordan is my basketball GOAT,” Wade said. “My personal. For all the reasons that he should be. But I do have a new answer of the way I’m going to start answering the question when people ask me. I’m going to say Michael Jordan is the greatest player I’ve ever watched. He is the greatest player I’ve ever watched.

“LeBron James is the greatest player I’ve ever seen,” Wade stated. “… It clicked to me one night, and I was like, ‘I never saw Michael Jordan. I watched Michael Jordan.’ I saw, and I’ve seen LeBron James up close and person. I played against, and I played with. I personally have not seen a greater basketball player, but I’ve watched a great basketball player.”

Wade sure has managed to come up with an interesting way to look at this debate. He watched Jordan’s greatness but never got to see it up close. That wasn’t the case for him with James, as they played against each other and also played together on the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.