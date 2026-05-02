James Worthy On LeBron James’ Phenomenal Game 6: “I Need To See His Birth Certificate”

LeBron James delivered another defining playoff performance in Game 6, and the reaction from former Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy summed up what many around the league are still struggling to process. Watching a 41-year-old dominate a closeout game, Worthy joked on Spectrum SportsNet, “I need to see his birth certificate,” a line that captured both disbelief and admiration.

James Worthy: “I need to see his birth certificate.”

Danny Green: “Hasn’t missed a step, right? One point down, Father Time… There are only a few guys that I’m scared of on the other side in Game 6, and he’s probably number one on that list. Again, like the game said, his birth certificate does not show how he’s playing. Nobody would think a 41-year-old would still be performing at that level. These are prime numbers.”

“He’s been doing this, and it seems like he’s still in his prime at 41 years old, just because of how focused and mentally locked in he is. It’s amazing what the mind can do, what the brain can do if you train it. Most people’s bodies can’t do what their mind tells them to do. My mind tells me a lot of things, but my body doesn’t follow. For some reason, he’s able to put the two together.”

James Worthy: “Great athletes have something innate that comes out when it has to. LeBron James is one of those players. It’s in there. It’s something he’s worked on his whole career. He doesn’t have to ask for it. It just happens. He’s that talented.”

“The odds may be against him, but he’s living out his career, defying them. He’s playing hard, and he’s trying to lead his team to win games. If that means winning a couple of games or advancing, that’s what they’ll do. He’s not thinking about the odds. He’s thinking about playing hard.”

The Lakers entered Game 6 under pressure after dropping two straight games, allowing the Houston Rockets to claw back from a 3-0 deficit to 3-2. Momentum had shifted, and there was real concern about the series slipping away. In that context, James responded with authority.

He finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, controlling the game early and setting the tone in a hostile environment. His performance powered a 98-78 win that closed the series and sent the Lakers into the next round.

Worthy’s comment was not just humor. It reflected how unprecedented James’ longevity has become. Even among elite athletes, sustained dominance at this age is rare. Worthy emphasized that great players possess something deeper than physical tools, an innate ability to rise when required. In his view, James represents that trait at its highest level.

Danny Green echoed that sentiment, focusing on the disconnect between James’ age and his production. He pointed out that most players see a gap between what their mind demands and what their body can deliver late in their careers. With James, that gap does not exist. His mental focus and physical execution remain aligned, allowing him to perform at a level that resembles his prime years rather than his 23rd season.

That reality has defined this playoff run. The Lakers have navigated the series without Luka Doncic and with Austin Reaves only recently returned from injury. In their absence, James assumed full control. Across the series, he dictated pace, created opportunities, and anchored both ends of the floor. His leadership steadied a team that faced growing pressure after consecutive losses.

What stands out is not just the numbers but the timing. In Game 6, James attacked early, built rhythm for his teammates, and ensured the Lakers never allowed Houston to believe a comeback was possible. The second quarter proved decisive, as Los Angeles created separation that the Rockets never recovered from. It was a calculated performance, shaped by experience and execution rather than urgency.

The Lakers now move forward to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, a younger and deeper opponent. The challenge will be greater, but the message from Game 6 remains clear. As long as James is performing at this level, expectations around age no longer apply.