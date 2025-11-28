Lakers’ NBA Cup Court Deemed “Unplayable,” Won’t Be Used For Mavericks Game

Flashy, colorful courts have been a theme at NBA Cup games, but the regular one will be used for Friday’s clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Concerns had been raised about the Cup court after the Lakers’ 135-118 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that it has now been labeled unplayable.

“The bright yellow NBA Cup court was examined by technicians from the league’s court vendor and deemed unplayable for Friday, according to the team.

“The vendor is expected to make repairs to the court and have it available should L.A. host an NBA Cup quarterfinal game at Crypto.com Arena.”

Luka Doncic had urged the NBA to adjust the Lakers’ Cup court after the win over the Clippers. Doncic made it clear that it was slippery and hence dangerous for the players.

Quite a few players had indeed slipped during the game, and you wondered whether the court could be significantly improved or if a new one could be brought in, in just a couple of days. Abandoning the court entirely ended up being the option chosen.

“Player safety is our top priority,” a league spokesperson told ESPN. “In consultation with the Lakers, we identified areas of their NBA Cup court that required additional refinishing, so the team will use its standard home court for tonight’s game. The NBA Cup court is being reconditioned and will be ready for use in the quarterfinals should they host.”

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was asked about the court on Friday, and he spoke about what it felt like to play on it against the Clippers.

“That was bad,” Hachimura said, via McMenamin. “… I felt it right away when I was warming up. It just felt weird. Like oily, slippery. … We’re going to do the normal court [tonight]. So, it will be fine.”

The Lakers enter this final group stage game against the Mavericks with a perfect 3-0 record. They have already advanced to the knockouts by securing the top spot in West Group B, and another win would ensure they host the quarterfinal clash as well.

The Lakers won the inaugural edition of the cup in 2023 but were eliminated in the group stage in 2024. They are now looking to be the first team ever to win the competition twice.

The hosts have received a big boost ahead of this clash against the Mavericks, with Deandre Ayton being upgraded to available. Ayton had missed the Lakers’ win over the Clippers after suffering a right knee contusion against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Ayton’s return is certainly ideal as the Lakers are facing a frontcourt of Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford. Davis is making his long-awaited return from a left calf strain here, and you’d imagine he’d be fired up to face off against his former team. The Mavericks have already been eliminated from the cup, however, after winning just one of their first three games.