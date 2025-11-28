Bucks Receive Positive Giannis Antetokounmpo News Ahead Of Knicks Clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially available for the Bucks tonight against the Knicks after missing four games with an adductor strain.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting a major lift heading into tonight’s matchup against the New York Knicks. After missing the last four games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to return. His availability comes at the perfect time for a team trying to regain momentum.

The Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo, who had been listed as questionable with a left adductor strain, is now available to play. It marks his first game action since the injury and gives Milwaukee its franchise cornerstone back on the floor.

The Bucks were treading water without him, going 0-4 against the 76ers, Pistons, Trail Blazers, and Heat. The two-time MVP is averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 62.9 percent shooting.

With his return, the Bucks will look to stabilize after a shaky stretch and re-establish their identity on both ends of the court. At 8-11, they have fallen to 11th in the standings, but the season is still young and there is plenty of time to turn things around.

Now that Giannis is healthy, the attention shifts to how effective he can be in his first game back. His presence gives the Bucks a stabilizing force offensively and a leading voice on defense.

He had the Bucks playing great basketball before his injury, and he will be looking to pick up where he left off against a Knicks team at full power.

At this point, the only players the Bucks are still waiting on are Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) and Taurean Prince (neck). Soon, they can expect to have everyone available, and it will be a chance to see what this team is truly capable of.

The Bucks now have a chance to steady themselves after a rough stretch, and getting Giannis back is the first step toward doing it. His return gives Milwaukee the spark they have been missing, and tonight’s matchup will show how quickly they can regain their rhythm. If they can build on this momentum, the path back into the playoff race will be right in front of them.

