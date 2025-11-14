LeBron James Nearing Return, Final Steps Underway Before Season Debut

LeBron James is progressing in his recovery from a sciatica injury and could make his season debut as early as Tuesday.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LeBron James is almost back. According to Dave McMenamin on NBA Today, the Lakers star has entered the final stages of his recovery and is tracking toward making his season debut next week.

“He’s now in the mode of, if he continues to have this progression, he could get to practice with the Lakers on Monday when they return from this five-game road trip, and then there’s a game on Tuesday,” said McMenamin.

After missing the first 12 games of the year with a lingering sciatica injury, LeBron played in a five-on-five scrimmage with the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday, followed by full participation in Thursday’s practice. His body responded well to both sessions, and the team is hopeful he can rejoin practice next week.

“We’re in the timing now where we can be looking at the schedule next week and say, ‘Hey, that could be the game where we see LeBron James making his season debut,’” McMenamin added.

James, 40, will soon begin his historic 23rd season, and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Lakers. After a hot start early on, the team has come down to earth over the last few games. A blowout loss to the Thunder on Wednesday was a particularly humbling moment for the group and just one of many signs that this team has some serious problems.

At this stage of his career, LeBron cannot solve all of the Lakers’ issues, but his discipline, leadership, and playmaking will surely provide a boost for a squad that has struggled with consistency.

With averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game last season, James provides a steady hand for the Lakers and he sets the tone defensively as a vocal leader on the floor. Best of all, he creates opportunities for Luka Doncic to shine and play up to his maximum potential.

This season, at 8-4, the Lakers have held their own without King James, but they will only get so far if he’s not making an impact for them. Fortunately, LeBron is aging like fine wine, and the Lakers are finally in a position where they can make it count.

With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton, the Lakers clearly have the pieces to make this a historic stretch in NBA history, and LeBron’s health will be a big factor in how it turns out.

Still, they will not rush him back before he’s ready. Now more than ever, James needs to take the cautious approach, and it could be why we have yet to see him this season.

The good news is, it won’t be much longer before he’s back in action. With just a few more games to go, he’ll be ready to make his season debut and continue his working partnership with Luka Doncic.

With LeBron James nearing his return, the Lakers are preparing to take the next step. If he looks like himself when he gets back, this team could finally unlock its true ceiling and become the force many expected coming into the season. For now, all eyes are on Tuesday.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Anthony Davis’ Conditioning Sparked Concerns Inside Lakers Front Office
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like