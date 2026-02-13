LeBron James Wasn’t Happy After Austin Reaves Stole His Triple-Double Rebound

LeBron James made history in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 124-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. James became the oldest player ever to record a triple-double on the night, but Austin Reaves made him work a little harder for it.

James went into the fourth quarter needing just three more rebounds and looked set to pull that off with just over three minutes remaining. The four-time MVP was in position to grab that third rebound, but unfortunately for him, Reaves had no idea he needed it for the triple-double. He went up and snagged it, much to his teammate’s dismay.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick called a timeout after Reaves hauled in that rebound, presumably to take James out of the game as the hosts were up 115-99. The four-time NBA champion was going to go back in, though, and could be hilariously heard saying, “‘Cause this motherf****r AR.”

James didn’t have to wait too long after the game restarted to get his 10th rebound. He snagged it after Tyus Jones missed a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining. Funnily enough, Jaxson Hayes nearly grabbed that rebound instead, and one can only imagine how James would have reacted to missing out again. It appears he did give Hayes a bit of an earful after securing the rebound.

“I said, ‘Get your a** outta there,'” James said on the bench.

James finished the game with 28 points (10-20 FG), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, and one block. This was actually his first triple-double of the season, and it’s a little bit surprising that it took him 36 games. Then again, though, he is a very old man who should not be able to play this well.

James was 41 years and 44 days old when he got this triple-double. Karl Malone previously held the record after putting up 10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and one block for the Lakers in a 103-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 28, 2003. Malone was 40 years and 127 days old at the time.

It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if James breaks his own record by racking up more triple-doubles the rest of the season. He has the odd bad game here and there, but is playing at a relatively high level nowadays.

As for Reaves, he had 18 points (5-10 FG), four rebounds, and six assists off the bench against the Mavericks in 28 minutes. He had missed 19 games with a strained left calf and has been on a minutes restriction since he returned. You’d imagine we’ll see Reaves back in the starting lineup post the All-Star break.

The Lakers enter the break with a 33-21 record and are fifth in the West. We’ll see them in action next against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 20 at 10 PM ET.