Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises Ryan Rollins’ Growth: “I Don’t Think I’ve Seen A Jump Like That”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played with stars, veterans, role players, and prospects of every kind over the last thirteen years. He has seen teammates grow, reinvent themselves, or fade out of the league entirely. So when Giannis says he has never seen a jump like the one Ryan Rollins has made, it carries real weight. After the Milwaukee Bucks’ much-needed 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets, which snapped a seven-game losing streak, he made it clear that Rollins’ rise is something special.

Rollins finished the night with 10 points and 4 assists. Giannis led the way with 29, but he made sure the attention shifted to the young guard.

“I think I’ve been in the NBA 13 years, probably have 200 or 300 teammates in my career, played against a lot of players. A jump for a guy that came two years ago on the team, to a two-way contract, to a non-guarantee, to a guarantee, and to the player that he is today, I don’t think I’ve seen a jump like that in my career.”

“This kid works extremely hard every single day. People don’t see, people see only what he does on the court. But I see all the preparation, the way he take care of his body, the way he talks, the way he watch films with Rondo, the way he watch film by himself, the way he talks to his teammates and interact with the coaching staff.”

“It’s incredible, I’m proud of him. But hey, this is what it takes to be a leader on a team. You gotta be able to handle the ups and downs, and I think he has a great mindset to stay on course, do the right thing, and try to turn this thing around.”

That leap didn’t happen overnight. Rollins entered the league as the 44th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and quickly traded to Golden State. His time with the Warriors was brief, appearing in just 12 games before being included in the Jordan Poole trade to Washington. He never got traction there either, eventually being waived and left without a clear path back.

Then Milwaukee gave him a lifeline. A two-way deal turned into a standard contract. This season, the Bucks doubled down, signing him to a three-year, $12 million contract. And Rollins has rewarded every bit of that trust.

Last season, he flashed potential: 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on elite efficiency: 48.7% from the field and a scorching 40.8% from three. But what he has done this year is on a completely different level.

Rollins is averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.3% from deep. His pull-up jumper has become reliable, his playmaking has sharpened, and he defends with real purpose. It’s the full package.

Giannis doesn’t talk lightly about work ethic, which made the rest of his praise even more meaningful.

The mention of Rajon Rondo, now part of Milwaukee’s staff, is telling. Rollins has embraced mentorship, absorbed film, and learned the mental side of the game. That’s where many young guards struggle. Rollins has turned it into a strength.

That mindset has turned a once-waived second-rounder into a legitimate Most Improved Player candidate.

And in a season where Milwaukee desperately needed fresh energy, Rollins has become one of the bright spots keeping them afloat.