NBA Power Rankings: Celtics And Bucks Are The Two Best Teams

The 2022-2023 NBA season is well underway as we approach the holiday season. Thanksgiving and Christmas are only a few weeks away, and we have a pretty good indication of which teams have performed better than the others. It is also becoming abundantly clear which teams will be title contenders by the end of the year and which teams will pray for a talented young star in the lottery. As is the case with every season, the halfway point of the season is the perfect time for power rankings.

There is no shortage of talent across the league with many superstar players showing up and showing out for their sides. Without further ado, here are the power rankings of all 30 teams taking into account all games played until today. While some big-named teams have been hovering around mediocrity, some other teams have distinguished themselves as the very best in the NBA based on team record and performance.

30. Houston Rockets - 2-12

The Houston Rockets are the worst team in the league by far, in terms of all-around talent and style of play. They do have some bright spots in youngster Jalen Green (22.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG) and budding guard Kevin Porter Jr (19.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.6 APG), but they have not found a way to compete at a high level just yet. The Rockets have dedicated themselves to a rebuild, and wouldn’t mind losing every game for the rest of the year to capture that number-one pick. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr also has not hit the ground running just yet, averaging 10.1 PPG and 6.7 RPG so far.

29. Detroit Pistons - 3-12

Detroit has some nice young pieces in Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart, but the team does not play well on the floor. They are pushovers in the league this season because they rank 27th in scoring, 29th in assists, and 30th in field-goal percentage. The Pistons are simply a bad team as things stand, but Cade’s averages of 19.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 6.0 APG are a good sign for things to come. No doubt, the Pistons are desperate for a star like Victor Wenbenyama to join Cunningham and Saddiq Bey in the lineup.

28. Los Angeles Lakers - 3-10

The Los Angeles Lakers are yet again the most disappointing team in the NBA, because a trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook should be one of the top-3 seeds in the West. Instead, the Lakers are at risk of missing the playoffs yet again as they sit under .500. It is amazing how the Lakers have managed to be worse than last year, and other than the recent surge from Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, this team is simply no good. Expect moves before the trade deadline from Rob Pelinka to get this team going again.

27. Charlotte Hornets - 4-11

Things should be picking up in Charlotte thanks to LaMalo Ball coming back, but it has not been a great start as of yet. The team should be in the playoffs this year because they play hard on both ends of the floor and are learning how to close games. But the Miles Bridges situation has really affected the team’s growth because there aren’t many bright spots for the team right now. Hopefully, LaMelo can kickstart an exciting run of basketball in Buzz City.

26. Orlando Magic - 4-10

Orlando has a beast in Paolo Banchero….and it truly stops there for now. Banchero seems like a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year by currently posting averages of 23.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 3.6 APG on 46.1% shooting from the field. The forward is already an impact player in the NBA and could be a star in the NBA in short order. Hopefully, Orlando can return to winning games soon by once again qualifying for a top pick in the NBA Draft.

25. San Antonio Spurs - 6-9

It is sad to see San Antonio not competing in the playoffs anymore because their era of dominance has been over for a while now. Dejounte Murray is no longer on the team, and the rest of the team is average at best. The Spurs were never in the business of making trades unnecessarily, but it might have done them good as they commit to a rebuild as Gregg Popovich rides off into the sunset. The goal for the Spurs: draft Victor Wenbenyama next year.

24. Brooklyn Nets - 6-9

Brooklyn Nets fans are nervous right now, and so they should be. They have once again dealt with extreme drama and do not have the stars aligned on the court. The rumors of Kyrie Irving’s departure are alarming because the Big Three with Kevin Durant cannot stay on the floor together long enough. The Nets are at risk of not winning a championship, which means there could be trouble down the line. With Kyrie likely out the door, Ben Simmons not at his best, and Kevin Durant likely disgruntled, Brooklyn might just want to shut it down and tank.

23. Oklahoma City Thunder - 6-8

Much like the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic among other teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder are happy to tank. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a baller and will be an All-Star for years to come, and there could be an All-Star player in Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren as well down the line. With their incredible collection of first-round picks at their disposal, the Thunder could be a force with their draft decisions in the future. But currently, the players are learning on the job which is perfect for the Thunder brass.

22. Minnesota Timberwolves - 6-8

Minnesota looks good one day then awful the next. That could be a sign that the team is learning how to win because Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are a heck of a duo, and Rudy Gobert is still finding his groove with his new team. As long as Towns continues to be an All-Star and commits to the Timberwolves long-term, the franchise should be in good hands moving forward. But as of right now, nobody is truly scared of the Timberwolves which is a shame considering they gave up so much for Gobert.

21. Chicago Bulls - 6-8

The Bulls’ standing as the number one seed in the East at some point last year was a fluke, they are one of the most inconsistent teams in the East this season. The injury to Lonzo Ball hurts, and the duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine has been decent but unexceptional so far this year. Alex Caruso is elite defensively, but his offense has been non-existent (4.4 PPG on 32.1% FG) and that won’t help Chicago’s cause. When fully healthy, the Bulls can be a playoff threat but could be nothing more than a first-round exit.

20. Golden State Warriors - 6-8

The return of the championship core should mean Golden State has (almost) everything in order to push for the NBA championship again this year. But the Draymond Green situation was not a good look, and it might have affected Jordan Poole’s production because he is averaging only 17.1 PPG on 43.8% shooting so far. Stephen Curry has been his usual self (31.5 PPG), but this team might want to make a blockbuster trade to get back in the championship mix as there could be some dead weight.

19. Indiana Pacers - 6-6

Indiana is in a good place right now because they have moved on from Domantas Sabonis and are looking to focus on trading Myles Turner and Buddy Hield next. Tanking the season could be in the Pacers’ best interest because only Tyrese Haliburton is considered an untouchable right now. The Pacers have played pretty well to start the season, but expect them to drop to the lottery as the weeks and months go by, especially if they do trade Turner and Hield.

18. New York Knicks - 7-7

We should have enjoyed the Knicks’ surge in 2021 because they look like a shell of themselves since then. If the Knicks don’t pick up quickly, expect changes in the roster because Jalen Brunson has played well (19.5 PPG and 6.8 APG) and RJ Barrett is still trying to piece his game together. Nobody is afraid of the Knicks, and even if they do end up sneaking into the playoffs, does anybody expect anything besides a first-round exit?

17. Miami Heat - 7-7

The Heat are a heck of a basketball team when healthy and have managed to do well in recent years with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the charge. The constant will have to be Tyler Herro, a very good offensive player who could sneak into the All-Star Team once he gets running. Kyle Lowry is playing better, averaging 13.1 PPG and 5.8 APG, but this team needs one more star to really push them over the top. Could this finally be the year Miami strikes a deal for an offensive All-Star?

16. Philadelphia 76ers - 7-7

Just because of Joel Embiid, there is always hope in the city of Philadelphia. They are supposed to be one of the top-3 seeds in the East because their big man is putting up 32.3 PPG and 10.1 RPG this season, elite numbers from an elite player. But James Harden has missed some time so far, playing in only 9 games, and has looked really good when on the court. The 76ers need to stay healthy, something we have been saying for years because anything can happen if they do end up with a top-3 seed in the East.

15. Sacramento Kings - 7-6

Sacramento could finally be in the playoff race thanks to the play of De’Aaron Fox who is posting 25.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 6.0 APG on 54.8% from the field, 37.5% from three, and 83.0% from the line. Fox is a speed demon with the ball and is slicing through defenses night after night. Domantas Sabonis is also doing his thing posting 17.9 PPG and 11.3 RPG, so the duo could be enough to end the playoff drought. Kings fans want the playoffs, so that would be the goal beyond building a contender immediately.

14. Toronto Raptors - 8-7

The Raptors are not a great team in terms of being title contenders but they certainly aren’t pushovers at this stage of the season. Scottie Barnes hasn’t hit the ground running just yet (13.4 PPG and 6.5 RPG) and everyone else seems to be wavering so far. Toronto seems to be a franchise that works best when making a risky blockbuster move because they are a squad with second and third options without a true superstar.

13. Los Angeles Clippers- 8-7

The Clippers have performed admirably without the presence of Kawhi Leonard because they are still in win-now mode. Losing won’t help the team, and the roster could benefit from the extra responsibility before Leonard comes back. Paul George is posting 24.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 4.5 APG and has shown he can be an excellent sidekick to Leonard when he is back. Until then, the Clippers will be middle-of-the-road and will make a push when fully healthy.

12. Washington Wizards - 8-6

It is not very clear what the goal of the Washington Wizards franchise is. Bradley Beal has not been at his best, averaging 21.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.7 APG while shooting 32.5% from three. Beal belongs on a title contender because he can heat up quickly and is a perfect second offensive option for a playoff side. So far, Washington has played decent but should be tanking in actuality. The biggest story in Washington will be if Bradley Beal gets traded or not.

11. New Orleans Pelicans - 8-6

The New Orleans Pelicans’ entire future lies in the hands of superstar Zion Williamson. The franchise has been frustrated with Williamson’s injuries, but he is playing very well so far. Zion is posting 23.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 3.9 APG while shooting 56.6% from the field. Not to mention, the team is filled with solid sidekicks including Brandon Ingram (21.4 PPG) and CJ McCollum (17.8 PPG), and a great head coach in Willy Green. If Zion continues his play and the rest of the team put it together, the Pelicans will be a very solid team in the playoffs.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers - 8-5

Cleveland has played some excellent ball, as they rank 9th in scoring and 13th in assists. Darius Garland deserves to be an All-Star again (21.1 PPG, 8.0 APG) and so does newcomer Donovan Mitchell (31.6 PPG, 6.1 APG). The duo has been exceptional together, and they are bolstered by the presence of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, and Isaac Okoro. Cleveland will push for the second round of the playoffs because they play well enough to achieve that. The Mitchell trade could boost Cleveland in the standings by the time the All-Star break rolls around.

9. Dallas Mavericks - 8-5

Luka Doncic, the MVP candidate. That is mainly what Mavericks fans have to be excited about because the young man is simply a dominant offensive player. As he approaches his prime over the next few years, it will be exciting to see what he does for a Mavericks team that continues to make the playoffs. Dallas needs to find another star to pair with Luka because it is hard to see the team winning it all just yet. The Slovenian is an MVP candidate by posting 34.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 8.1 APG, and new addition Christian Wood has been solid by posting 15.9 PPG and 7.5 RPG. Hopefully, Dallas can make a push for a top-3 seed by the All-Star break.

8. Phoenix Suns - 8-5

Could this be the year for Chris Paul and company? How many times have we said that over the past two years? The Suns are playing strong basketball on both ends of the floor, as they are 4th in the Western Conference. Chris Paul and Devin Booker are a dynamic duo, and Deandre Ayton has not let his contract issues bother him in terms of numbers. There is drama underneath the Suns organization but Chris Paul’s leadership has kept this team afloat. The injury to Cam Johnson could prove to be the difference by the All-Star break.

7. Memphis Grizzlies - 9-6

Memphis has been scorching hot over the year and a half, blitzing teams with pace and athleticism. Ja Morant is at the core of it, a superstar point guard that brings athleticism and offense every night. A deserved All-Star starter, Morant is putting up 28.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 7.0 APG for the Grizzlies so far this season. Other than Morant, the team is built to be a contender with a host of solid role players including Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr (when he returns from injury), Steven Adams, and Brandon Clarke. Memphis wants a Western Conference Finals berth at the minimum, and we cannot put it past them.

6. Atlanta Hawks - 9-5

The Atlanta Hawks made the right move by bringing in Dejounte Murray alongside Trae Young. Young and Murray can do it all on offense and defense together, and have made the team better. Clint Capela and John Collins is a solid big-man duo that defends and scores, so the starting lineup is looking strong on paper. The Hawks just need to find more shooters because only De’Andre Hunter can make shots consistently from the perimeter when receiving passes from the All-Star guards.

5. Utah Jazz - 10-6

The Jazz is losers of 3 straight, which is why they have fallen in the rankings despite their blistering start. Ever since getting rid of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the team is playing inspired basketball. Lauri Markkanen is balling out of his mind, posting 21.8 PPG and 8.6 RPG on 52.6% from the field and 34.4% from three. The forward has led the charge alongside Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Kelly Olynyk. Obviously, the Jazz should not have the 3rd seed in the West and they could be coming back to Earth very soon.

4. Denver Nuggets - 9-4

Nikola Jokic should be competing with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid for the MVP award this season because the big man is extremely dominant on the floor. The two-time reigning MVP is once again putting up monster numbers, 20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 8.9 APG, as he continues to guide the Denver Nuggets into the playoffs. The team won’t compete without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr fully healthy, so having Jokic win MVP again could be the highlight of their season. But if Murray and Porter Jr are playing well, Denver is a legitimate title contender.

3. Portland Trail Blazers - 10-3

The Portland Trail Blazers are on fire, winning 10 out of their first 13 games. Damian Lillard has been an absolute star, posting 28.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 6.0 APG while shooting 46.8% from the field, 39.7% from three, and 86.8% from the line. Lillard also has his help in the forms of Anfernee Simons (22.3 PPG, 4.1 APG) and Jerami Grant (20.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG). Chauncey Billups has done a great job keeping the troops together and focused and hopefully, they can make a deep playoff run by the end of the year.

2. Milwaukee Bucks - 10-3

Nobody will be shocked if the Milwaukee Bucks make the Finals again, as they currently hold the 2nd best record in the East. Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the best player in the league considering his two-way dominance, and the Bucks will go as he goes. So far, the 2-time MVP is playing at an elite level by putting up 31.3 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 5.2 APG. Other than Giannis, the Bucks are a great team on both ends of the floor and will likely turn it on after the All-Star break even more. Khris Middleton is absolutely key so hopefully, the Bucks will wait on him to come back strong soon.

1. Boston Celtics- 11-3

The Celtics' season has been about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown because the two stars are All-Stars with elite scoring abilities. But Tatum has to receive the bulk of the credit, as a top-3 MVP candidate. Jayson is posting 31.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 3.9 APG while shooting 49.1% from the field, 36.8% from three, and 86.6% from the line. Tatum is becoming a superstar before our very eyes if he hasn’t reached that level already. The Celtics have held it together following the Ime Udoka situation and that means coach Joe Mazzulla could be in the running for Coach of the Year. So far, it seems like the Celtics are the favorites to make the NBA Finals again although the Milwaukee Bucks are hot on their trails.

