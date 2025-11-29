Jalen Brunson Shines As Knicks Win Group C And Extends Bucks’ Skid

The New York Knicks secured a crucial 118-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, clinching East Group C in NBA Cup play. Behind strong late-game execution and elite guard play, New York controlled the second half and closed out with authority. The victory also sets up a December matchup against the Toronto Raptors in the knockout round.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 37 points on 57.1 percent shooting, adding one rebound, five assists, and one steal. Meanwhile, Josh Hart delivered a massive double-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals on 41.7 percent shooting (0-4 from three), while Miles McBride chipped in 19 points, two rebounds, and one assist on 50 percent shooting (2-5 from three). Mikal Bridges added 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block on 50 percent shooting (2-5 from three) as the Knicks shot 45.2 percent overall and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal on 71.4 percent shooting in his return. AJ Green chipped in 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals on 50 percent shooting (6-12 from three), while Myles Turner added 10 points, three rebounds, one steal, and two blocks on 30 percent shooting (2-7 from three). Kyle Kuzma scored 20 off the bench along with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 88.9 percent shooting (4-5 from three), but not even Milwaukee’s red-hot shooting (52.1 percent overall and 43.9 percent from downtown) was enough to prevent defeat in an effort that fell short late.

It marks the seventh straight loss for the Bucks, who are officially eliminated from NBA Cup play. At 8-12 overall, they have a lot of work to do over the next few weeks and months. Meanwhile, the Knicks are on the rise after their third straight win. At 12-6, they now rank fourth in the standings and the vibes could not be better.

“The Knicks are 12-6. They have won 3 straight games. They are officially the only team in the league to advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals in all 3 seasons of its existence. React accordingly,” wrote one fan.

For Brunson, this performance is just his latest masterpiece in what has been a career year so far. Leading up to tonight’s 37-piece, he was averaging 28.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game on 48.1 percent shooting. While he has not been on the level of Jokic, Giannis, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Brunson has earned his status as one of the best players in the league, and he even got MVP buzz after the game.

“He should be talked about right now, and it is early, but as a potential MVP,” said Mike Brown. “There is not enough chatter, but the guy had 37 tonight on 12-21, and he gets blitzed often.”

Tonight, as Jalen was getting to his spots with ease, the Knicks proved why they must be taken seriously in the East. As presently constructed, they are one of the deepest teams in the league, and they can go toe to toe with any competition.

“I do not care about the Bucks’ record. That was a signature win for the Knicks,” one fan wrote. “A victory with stakes. An elimination game that the Knicks had to have, and they got it with defense.”

To truly maximize their potential, however, the Knicks must shift their approach defensively so they do not allow teams to shoot over 50 percent again. With Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, and others, they have the personnel to dominate on that end of the floor, and only then will they reach their highest potential.

The Knicks now head into December with real momentum and a clear identity, while Milwaukee is left searching for answers after yet another setback. The next stretch will reveal whether either team can build on what happened tonight, but for now, New York has every reason to feel confident. If they keep defending, sharing the ball, and trusting their stars, they will remain a problem in the Eastern Conference.