Chet Holmgren Sounds Off On Victor Wembanyama ‘Rivalry’ Label; Says They Never Speak To Each Other

Chet Holmgren addresses rivalry tag on matchup with Victor Wembanyama, says the duo never spoke to each other.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Chet Holmgren Sounds Off On Victor Wembanyama 'Rivalry' Label; Says They Never Speak To Each Other
Credits: Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama are two young bigs with the potential to become future Hall of Famers in the NBA. But it seems the league was very quick to label them as rivals.

In the initial phase of their careers, they embraced it as a challenge. But a recent fact has come to light that would make anyone question whether or not this truly is a rivalry.

Chet Holmgren was recently interviewed by ESPN’s Malika Andrews, where he addressed his rivalry with Victor Wembanyama.

“I don’t think it’s ever been up to players or teams to declare rivalries. So, you’re asking the wrong person,” said Holmgren on whether he considers it a rivalry.

“Not a full sentence, I think, but like not in like a don’t take that and run with it in the wrong way media, it was I don’t know, just never really crossed paths,” clarified Holmgren.

Wembanyama earlier addressed their rivalry as well, but he took an indirect shot at Holmgren and the Thunder to at least keep things competitive. He even faced criticism for getting too overconfident.

The Thunder forward seems to be put off by the tag on their matchup. It could be that Holmgren, as an NBA champion, feels such discussions are beneath him. Especially considering that Wembanyama took it personally when he won a championship.

Therefore, this could just be the sting of their most recent loss to the Spurs that saw the Thunder eliminated from the NBA Cup. Holmgren probably finds some satisfaction in knowing that the Spurs did not go all the way and win the NBA Cup as the Knicks emerged victorious in the championship game.

But as Holmgren said, it’s just the media’s tendency to ponder and build on such narratives that may not exist in the first place.

Chet Holmgren has averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama has averaged 17.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 blocks while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

In the head-to-head record, Holmgren has a slight edge with three wins as compared to Wembanyama’s two.

A bit more trash-talking or at least a conversation between the duo that builds into a solid rivalry over the years would be something that fans want to see. But it is undeniable that whenever this duo faces each other on the court, we expect to witness high-quality basketball.

This duo will face each other in back-to-back games near Christmas (December 24 and 26), where we will hopefully see some more high-intensity hoops.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images “Celtics Just Got Scary Again”: NBA Fans React To Latest Update On Jayson Tatum’s Injury Return Timeline
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like