Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

As much as we love sports, we have to remember that this is a business. It doesn't matter if it is baseball, soccer, football, or basketball. These sports are fueled by professional athletes that are paid a lump sum to go out and perform every night. The money comes from the franchise, which is a business that gets its money from fans, ticket sales, and postseason success. Some franchises can spend more money than others.

The same can be said about the NBA. For most professional sports teams, the better teams have higher payrolls, while the rebuilding teams shed money and look to the future. As we look towards the 2022-23 season, can the same be said for this slew of franchises and their payrolls? We have an idea of which team will be bad this season and which teams should contend. Does the money speak that same narrative for the most and least expensive teams?

Let’s take a look at the payrolls and the top-5 highest-paid players as we look at the most and least expensive teams for the 2022-23 season.

30. San Antonio Spurs - $97,816,273

The Most Expensive Players:

Doug McDermott - $13,750,000

Danilo Gallinari - $13,000,000

Josh Richardson - $12,196,094

Jakob Poeltl - $9,398,148

Zach Collins - $7,350,000

The only team that doesn’t have a payroll higher than $100 million is the Spurs. The team is looking at a big-time rebuild after trading away their best player All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. The Spurs took on the contract of Danilo Gallinari before agreeing to a buyout. The contract of Gallinari, Josh Richardson, and Jakob Poeltl will be off of the books next season, while the contract for Zach Collins is a team option.

The Spurs will have four of their top-5 highest-paid players of the books for 2023-24. The idea is that the Spurs are going to be very bad this season and that could lead to a lottery pick. If that happens, the Spurs will have to decide on the future. The team has just $57 million on the hook for next year. Gregg Popovich is in his 70s and not getting older. That’s a storyline to keep an eye on as well.

29. Indiana Pacers - $101,982,172

The Most Expensive Players:

Buddy Hield - $21,177,750

Myles Turner - $18,000,000

Daniel Theis - $8,694,369

TJ McConnell - $8,100,000

Benedict Mathurin - $6,586,800

The top two highest-paid players are going to be subject to trade talk all season. Buddy Hield has one more year left on his deal worth $19 million, while Turner is going to be a free agent in 2023. Turner is likely to be dealt with first given the sense of urgency to get some form of value in return so he doesn’t just walk. As for Hield, trading his contract has been tricky since he is worth nearly $20 million and many teams are capped for money.

The Pacers will have two years for many of their salaries to get off of the books so they can pay Tyrese Haliburton a max contract down the line. Meanwhile, he appears to be the only safe player on the roster. The team has a ton of uncertainty with the talent on the team. This will be a trying year for Indiana fans.

28. Memphis Grizzlies - $124,426,703

The Most Expensive Players:

Jaren Jackson Jr. - $28,946,605

Steven Adams - $17,926,829

Tyus Jones - $15,000,000

Ja Morant - $12,119,440

Dillon Brooks - $11,400,000

Imagine a world where Ja Morant is the fourth-highest-paid player on the team. Before the world erupts, he did sign an extension that will start paying him $33 million next season. For now, he is in the last year of his rookie contract, so the Grizzlies have some flexibility this season. The Grizzlies could look to make a trade for a superstar but that would likely involve Dillon Brooks being dealt as he is in the final year of his contract.

The Grizzlies have Morant, Jackson, and Adams for the next three seasons. Desmond Bane is going to want more money in two years and is making just $2.1 million. The Grizzlies have a chance to make a major move this season given how much financial flexibility they have. That has not been the team’s forte but given the window of opportunity, we should keep an eye out for big names and keep Memphis in mind.

27. Detroit Pistons - $127,045,319

The Most Expensive Players:

Bojan Bogdanovic - $19,550,000

Marvin Bagley - $12,500,000

Cade Cunningham - $10,552,800

Alec Burks - $10,012,800

Nerlens Noel - $9,240,000

The Pistons went out and made a trade for Bojan Bogdanovic and he instantly became the team’s highest-paid player. That was all for salary purposes as the Pistons will shed his salary after this season. The Pistons will have a payroll of $44 million next year. The plan for the team appears to be pretty simple.

The franchise is going to see how much Cade Cunningham develops this year. Jaden Ivey will be watched as well. Marvin Bagley was a risk, but if he pans out, the team has a young core they can build around. If the team feels that these three are the future, then maybe they can go out and sign a big name to add to the team.

26. Orlando Magic - $127,248,571

The Most Expensive Players:

Jonathan Isaac - $17,400,000

Markelle Fultz - $16,500,000

Wendell Carter - $14,150,000

Gary Harris, - $13,000,000

Terrence Ross - $11,055,120

The two highest-paid players on the team barely played last season. The Magic have to be somewhat exciting to watch this season. Both Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are back healthy. The two of them have a fit on this roster. The young talent of Paolo Banchero, Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Cole Anthony are all on cost-controlled contracts.

The Magic have a ceiling as high as the Suns if one of their younger players turns into a star like Devin Booker. While there is no indication that any of these players are on that level, these are solid young players. The Magic could be one year away from looking to be involved in free agency if this young group pans out.

25. Charlotte Hornets - $128,152,456

The Most Expensive Players:

Gordon Hayward - $30,075,000

Terry Rozier - $21,486,316

Kelly Oubre - $12,600,000

Mason Plumlee - $9,080,417

Nicolas Batum - $8,856,969

It never ceases to amaze me that the Hornets are notorious for bad contracts. The Gordon Hayward deal was a bust. The team is still paying Nicolas Batum money and he is with the Clippers. Had not off-the-court events taken hold of Miles Bridges, the team would have shelled out a lot of money only for him to be in legal trouble. At some point, the team will figure it out.

The Hornets appear to be on a track where they will take a step back this season. Bridges was a huge part of the team’s offense last year and he isn’t returning to basketball anytime soon. The team didn’t do anything in the offseason to fill his spot. Keep an eye out for Kelly Oubre and Mason Plumlee. Both could be on the trade market as they enter this season in the last year of their contracts.

24. Sacramento Kings - $137,467,125

The Most Expensive Players:

De’Aaron Fox - $30,351,780

Domantas Sabonis - $18,500,000

Harrison Barnes - $18,352,273

Kevin Huerter - $14,508,929

Richaun Holmes - $11,215,260

At some point, De’Aaron Fox has to prove that he is worth $30 million. He has never made an All-Star Game and has never played in the playoffs. Yet, he is getting paid like he is a superstar-caliber player. Potentially, the addition of All-Star Domantas Sabonis could help with that and a culture change with Mike Brown gives the Kings some hope.

Last year, Harrison Barnes was subject to trade rumors. He should be talked about again if the Kings start slow. Now that he is in the final year of his contract, his $18 million should be easier to move, especially when his salary is prorated in the middle of the year. The Kings have not made the playoffs since 2006. Will the streak continue?

23. Houston Rockets - $140,726,712

The Most Expensive Players:

John Wall - $40,866,760

Eric Gordon - $19,568,360

Derrick Favors - $10,183,800

Jalen Green - $9,441,840

Jabari Smith - $8,882,640

Fans have been patient with the Rockets and it’s going to be finally worth it after this season. This payroll is going to plummet after this season. Next year, only $28 million is signed to players. The awful contract of John Wall will have finally expired. Eric Gordon could be traded this season and even if he isn’t, the team is unlikely to pick up his team option for $20 million next season. Derrick Favors will be a free agent. The money is going to be gone.

Assuming that the Rockets get another lottery pick, the team will have their core with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith moving forward. The Rockets will be bad again this season because of the lack of talent. That’s okay because with the draft capital and financial flexibility moving forward, Houston has a legitimate chance to build something great again.

22. Oklahoma City Thunder - $143,405,726

The Most Expensive Players:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - $30,913,750

Kemba Walker - $27,431,078

Luguentz Dort - $15,277,778

Chet Holmgren - $9,891,240

Josh Giddey - $6,287,400

The Thunder have been riding the process for a bit now but hit a roadblock when Chet Holmgren was lost for the season. Instead, the team will have to hope that Josh Giddey takes a step in the right direction and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can stay healthy. The Thunder have made some long-term deals with SGA and Lu Dort. The contract with Kemba Walker will expire after this season and that will certainly help.

Like the Spurs, Rockets, and Pacers, the Thunder are likely looking at the draft. With one more lottery pick, that would hypothetically give the team a solid core moving forward. It’s been a few years now since the Thunder made the playoffs. The end of this rebuild should hopefully be short.

21. Utah Jazz - $146,470,678

The Most Expensive Players:

Mike Conley Jr. - $22,680,000

Collin Sexton - $16,500,000

Lauri Markkanen - $16,475,454

Malik Beasley - $15,558,035

Jordan Clarkson - $13,340,000

The deal for Collin Sexton is pretty solid. You get a young, talented scorer for four years and you won’t pay him more than $20 million. The Jazz was able to shed some serious salary this offseason when the team traded Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Mike Conley’s contract remains on the books, while Jordan Clarkson has a player’s option for next year. Both players are seen as the next two to leave the Jazz.

For a team that wants to rebuild, the team will have $117 million in salary next year. There is a widespread idea that the Jazz are not done making moves. We didn’t expect to see Mitchell get traded and that ended up happening. Given that many of these players have a contract for next season also makes it feel like the team is in purgatory if they try and compete this year.

20. New York Knicks - $147,681,993

The Most Expensive Players:

Jalen Brunson - $27,733,332

Julius Randle - $23,760,000

Evan Fournier - $18,000,000

Mitchell Robinson - $17,045,454

Derrick Rose - $14,520,730

When you see Stephen A. Smith screaming about his New York Knicks, you have to feel for him. The Knicks are paying Jalen Brunson the most money on the team. While he is coming off of a great year, this is a point guard that has never made an All-Star team. R.J. Barrett will get $23 million next year and he hasn’t made an All-Star appearance either. Heck, Julius Randle is an All-Star and is getting the backseat treatment.

The Randle deal was all about longevity with the team and he never made a quip about not being the highest paid. With that said, there are some rough deals on this team. The contract for Evan Fournier is starting to look like a bust. Derrick Rose probably should have been moved, especially since he has a $15 million team option for next year. The Knicks are just sort of here and we don’t exactly know where they are going.

19. Atlanta Hawks - $150,248,652

The Most Expensive Players:

Trae Young - $37,096,500

John Collins - $23,500,000

Clint Capela - $18,706,896

Bogdan Bogdanovic - $18,000,000

Dejounte Murray - $16,571,120

The Hawks are pretty set with the construction of their roster moving forward. Trae Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela are signed for at least the next three seasons. Bogdanovic and Murray are on the team for at least two more if Bogdanovic picks up his player’s option next year.

De’Andre Hunter has one more year before he can receive a qualifying offer, while Onyeka Okongwu has two more seasons. On paper, this Hawks team could be dangerous. The backcourt of Young and Murray has some serious intrigue. Remember, this team made the Conference Finals in 2021 and was tied with the Bucks 2-2 at one point. This is a team that could make it back after a gap year.

18. Miami Heat - $150,439,075

The Most Expensive Players:

Jimmy Butler - $37,653,300

Bam Adebayo - $30,351,780

Kyle Lowry - $28,333,334

Duncan Robinson - $16,902,000

Victor Oladipo - $8,750,000

Something has to be said about how well the Heat have structured their contracts. Granted, the Heat’s payroll is jumping to $175 next season because multiple players will be seeing an increase in their contracts. That includes Jimmy Butler getting eight million more dollars and making $45 million. Tyler Herro will also go from making $5 million to $27 million as well.

Either way, the core of Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Herro is locked in for four more years. Kyle Lowry has two more years, while Duncan Robinson has three more years. Robinson regressed last season and has the only bad contract among the top 5 but there is reason to believe he can get it figured out this year. The Heat were one game away from the NBA Finals and have a team that can make a run this season. It would not be a surprise if the team claimed the No. 1 seed a second year in a row.

17. Portland Trail Blazers - $150,651,374

The Most Expensive Players:

Damian Lillard - $43,492,492

Anfernee Simons - $22,321,429

Jerami Grant - $20,955,000

Jusuf Nurkic - $15,625,000

Josh Hart - $12,960,000

The tactic here was to overspend and keep Damian Lillard for as long as they can. Lillard will be making $63 million in 2026-27. At this point, it’s safe to say that Lillard is not going anywhere anytime soon. It leaves the Trail Blazers in a weird setting though. Building around him is going to be incredibly difficult. The only two players that are in the long-term with Lillard are Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic.

Jerami Grant was acquired by the team and was pegged to be a complement to Lillard but he is tradeable given his contract runs up after this season. The Trail Blazers were not a good team last year and traded away CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington. Lillard was hurt and everything started with him. It feels like the team has capped themselves and is going to be heavily relying on their star player to save them.

16. Toronto Raptors - $152,904,503

The Most Expensive Players:

Pascal Siakam - $35,448,672

Fred VanVleet - $21,250,000

Gary Trent Jr. - $17,505,000

OG Anunoby - $17,357,143

Chris Boucher - $12,690,000

The way the Raptors have structured their team, they have a two-year window to figure out who should stay and who should go. The contracts of Siakam, VanVleet, and Trent can expire in 2024, while VanVleet and Trent can expire as soon as next year if they decline their options. While the Raptors are not viewed as a championship contender, the team was good enough to make the playoffs last year.

It feels like the Raptors are going to just try and hang around and shoot for the postseason. The contract for Siakam is not moveable. With that said, the team looked great defensively at times and Nick Nurse is a top-3 head coach in the NBA. Anything is possible but this year will be important in the direction of the team.

15. Philadelphia 76ers - $153,468,749

The Most Expensive Players:

Tobias Harris - $37,633,050

Joel Embiid - $33,616,770

James Harden - $33,000,000

PJ Tucker - $10,490,000

De’Anthony Melton - $8,250,000

While $33 million is a lot of money, James Harden didn’t have to take a pay cut. Instead, he opted out of his deal and took about $12 million less so that the 76ers could fill a few holes around the team. The 76ers are taking it one year at a time with this group, but realistically have a two-year window maximum to win a championship. If the team does not play well this year, Harden could decline his player’s option and the team will have wasted a year.

If anything, Harden is under contract for two more years. Tobias Harris has two years left on his deal and by 2024-25 the team will be paying Joel Embiid $50 million. The addition of PJ Tucker will be a great fit for this team because the team has a small window of Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey on smaller contracts to use as trade chips down the line. Either way, it’s championship or bust for the team this season.

14. New Orleans Pelicans - $153,596,970

The Most Expensive Players:

CJ McCollum - $33,333,333

Brandon Ingram - $31,650,600

Jonas Valanciunas - $14,700,000

Zion Williamson - $13,534,817

Devonte Graham - $11,550,000

The Pelicans have a first-round playoff appearance to their name but have a payroll-like one that has their mind made up about the future. McCollum, Ingram, and Williamson will all be making over $90 million next season. This year, Williamson is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. Those three players, alongside Devonte Graham and Larry Nance Jr., are locked in the next three seasons.

The team is taking a risk given the history of Williamson but the team believes he is an All-Star talent when he is healthy. At one point, this team pushed the Phoenix Suns into the opening round of the playoffs without Williamson. Now that he is back, the team must believe he is the hidden element to getting this team further in the playoffs.

13. Chicago Bulls - $154,184,902

The Most Expensive Players:

Zach LaVine - $37,096,500

DeMar DeRozan - $27,300,000

Nikola Vucevic - $22,000,000

Lonzo Ball - $19,534,884

Alex Caruso - $9,030,000

In the offseason, the Bulls gave Zach LaVine the largest contract in franchise history. He owns one playoff appearance with the team and has never made the second round. It’s going to be time for LaVine to prove that he is worth this type of money. The Bulls have two years left of DeMar DeRozan and his wear and tear in the league should be noted. Getting an All-NBA appearance from him the next two years is a tough gamble.

Nikola Vucevic is a free agent after this season. There were already rumors of him getting traded in the offseason. The Bulls should be a team to keep an eye on this year because their window is small. It’s all going to depend on the health of Lonzo Ball, who is not making a successful recovery. With so many questions, the Bulls are going to be a day-by-day entity.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves - $155,364,997

The Most Expensive Players:

Rudy Gobert - $38,172,414

Karl-Anthony Towns - $33,833,400

D’Angelo Russell - $31,377,750

Anthony Edwards - $10,733,400

Kyle Anderson - $8,780,488

In the last 20 years, we haven’t seen the Timberwolves act like this. The team started by making a deal for Kyle Anderson and then traded the future with a few players to get All-Star center Rudy Gobert. The frontcourt of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns is All-Star level and should allow Towns to get out to shoot more three-point shots. This is a pairing that could work and elevate Minnesota even further up in the standings.

The starting lineup for the Timberwolves is what you see as the top-5 paid players. The bench features a ton of one-year contracts for Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes, Naz Reid, and P.J. Dozier. The depth of this team will be in question, but make no mistake about the five guys closing out games. They have the talent to get the job done.

11. Cleveland Cavaliers - $157,458,831

The Most Expensive Players:

Donovan Mitchell - $30,913,750

Kevin Love - $28,942,830

Jarrett Allen - $20,000,000

Caris LeVert - $18,796,296

Darius Garland - $8,920,794

The Kevin Love contract expires after this season, but that money is going to be allocated to Darius Gardlan’s extension next season. Garland will jump to a $33 million salary next season and will make more money than Donovan Mitchell. Caris LeVert will also be a free agent after this season. With the team playing on the rookie contract of Evan Mobley, the team has a competitive window right now and will need to make smart decisions.

All in all, Mitchell, Allen, Garland, and Dean Wade are the only players under contract for the next four seasons guaranteed. Mobley has two team options and then a player’s option for his fifth season but will likely decline that if he keeps playing like a borderline All-Star. The Cavaliers went all in by acquiring Mitchell this offseason. It will be time to see if he was worth the haul.

10. Washington Wizards - $157,622,162

The Most Expensive Players:

Bradley Beal - $43,279,250

Kristaps Porzingis - $33,833,400

Will Barton - $14,375,000

Kyle Kuzma - $13,000,000

Mont Morris - $9,125,000

A top-10 payroll and a lot of questions. That is the Washington Wizards. For starters, Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal’s pairing has not been tested. The team is investing over $75 million in these two players and it could blow up in their face. With that said, both are All-Star caliber players when healthy and that is the team’s lone saving grace when talking about this contract layout.

Will Barton will be a free agent after this season and Kyle Kuzma has a player’s option for next season. The young core of Deni Avdija, Johnny Davis, and Corey Kispert will be around for a while and are on smaller contracts. It all comes down to how great are their two stars that are getting a lot of money from the franchise.

9. Denver Nuggets - $164,861,945

The Most Expensive Players:

Nikola Jokic - $33,047,803

Jamal Murray - $41,650,600

Michael Porter Jr. - $30,913,750

Aaron Gordon - $19,690,909

Kentavius Caldwell-Pope - $14,004,703

The Nuggets are locked in with their core. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is going to start making $46 million next season, so his contract looks affordable right now. Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon own guaranteed contracts for the next three seasons. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a $15 million player’s option in 2024-25.

What you see is what you get when it comes to competing for a championship. Now, the parts need to stay healthy. This starting five has not played a full season together due to injuries. Now, everyone appears to be healthy. With the payroll jumping to over $172 million next year, the team doesn’t have a lot of room to make corrections if this doesn’t work.

8. Dallas Mavericks - $166,685,064

The Most Expensive Players:

Luka Doncic - $37,096,500

Spencer Dinwiddie - $20,171,427

Tim Hardaway Jr. - $19,602,273

Davis Bertans - $16,000,000

Christian Wood - $14,317,459

With how stellar Luka Doncic plays, there isn’t much to talk about here. He deserves every cent, especially after leading the team to the Conference Finals last year. It’s the surrounding cast that raises eyebrows. Spencer Dinwiddie can be a 20-point scorer in this league, but we say the same about Tim Hardaway Jr. Both are okay players but haven’t done anything special the last few seasons.

Davis Bertans is on the hook for at least three more years and has a terrible amount given to him for his production. The team acquired Christian Wood this off-season. Wood has All-Star potential but his numbers came from a bad team. Now, we get to see what he can do with a competitive squad. It’s also a contract year for Wood who is making a modest $14 million.

7. Phoenix Suns - $172,085,570

The Most Expensive Players:

Devin Booker - $33,833,400

Deandre Ayton - $30,913,750

Chris Paul - $28,400,000

Mikal Bridges - $20,100,000

Jae Crowder - $10,183,800

Like the Nuggets, the Suns have their core in place for the next three seasons, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, and Mikal Bridges are all under contract for the next three seasons. Booker will be making $33 million this year, $36 million next season, and then it balloons to $50 million in 2024-25. By then, Paul will be in his 40s and not have a lot of time. Plus, there are questions that Ayton even making it through the season despite signing a contract extension.

Ayton will be a discussed topic throughout the year given how the last game of the playoffs went down. The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021. The team had the best record in the league last year and fell in the second round. It’s championship or bust for this team, especially for Paul, who has never won a ring. Enforcer Jae Crowder is going to be a free agent after this season, so it’s time to put all the chips into the basket.

6. Los Angeles Lakers - $177,162,673

Russell Westbrook - $47,063,478

LeBron James - $44,474,988

Anthony Davis - $37,980,720

Patrick Beverley - $13,000,000

Lonnie Walker - $6,479,000

The Lakers are hoping that this works. The team won 33 games last season and did not make the playoffs. The team is spending a ton of money with little results. The combination of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis is making more than the Spurs as a team. If the result ends with the team failing to make the playoffs again, the city could go up in flames from angry fans.

The team made some modifications in the offseason by acquiring Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, and Thomas Bryant. Kendrick Nunn didn’t play at all last year and should be an upgrade for outside shooting. In the end, it comes down to their big three. There are rumors that Westbrook could come off of the bench. That’s got to be one of the most expensive sixth men in NBA history.

5. Boston Celtics - $182,773,810’

Jayson Tatum - $30,351,780

Jaylen Brown - $28,741,071

Al Horford - $26,500,000

Malcolm Brogdon - $22,600,000

Marcus Smart - $17,207,142

When looking at these deals, the Celtics might have a high payroll but the overall contracts are super affordable. Look around the league. Tatum is a top-10 player in the league and he will be making a lower end of $30 million. Jaylen Brown won’t make that until next season and has two years left on his deal. Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Robert Williams are cost-controlled for the next three seasons.

This is a team that made the NBA Finals last season. With their talent, the team is poised to make it back. Worst case scenario, the team doesn’t and has one more chance next year before Brown becomes a free agent. Al Horford’s contract expires after this season and the team’s payroll shrinks by about $35 million to make upgrades in the offseason.

4. Milwaukee Bucks - $185,196,266

Giannis Antetokounmpo - $42,492,492

Khris Middleton - $37,984,276

Jrue Holiday - $44,655,040

Brook Lopez - $13,906,976

Bobby Portis - $10,843,350

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday combine for over $100 million. If anyone has a problem with that, they must have not been watching the last two years. The Bucks won the championship in 2021 and then pushed the Celtics to seven games in the playoffs before losing in seven games. The star power at the top is legitimate and will carry the Bucks into the conversation for the East’s best record once again.

The surrounding cast is equally talented and under fair contracts. Bobby Portis brings a lot to the table for $10 million a year. Pat Connaughton is also under contract for the next three seasons and makes a modest $9 million. The only crucial free agents are Brook Lopez, Joe Ingles, and George Hill after this season.

3. Brooklyn Nets - $190,531,786

The Most Expensive Players:

Kevin Durant - $44,119,845

Kyrie Irving - $36,934,550

Ben Simmons - $35,448,672

Joe Harris - $18,642,857

Royce O’Neal - $9,200,000

The Nets pay their players like Hollywood actors and get that type of drama in return. The amount given to these players is understandable given the talent but the distractions may not be. For starters, Durant has four years left on his deal and wanted to get out of town. The trade circus is over and he remains on the team for now. Kyrie Irving wants a supermax contract but hasn’t proven he can stay on the court for a whole season. Irving is a top-10 player in the league but his distractions have caused plenty of headaches.

Ben Simmons didn’t play at all last season due to injuries and mental health. There are questions about his toughness and that doesn’t even include his limitations on offense. When the Nets had Durant, Irving, and James Harden, they were viewed as championship contenders. Instead, Harden got traded and the Nets got bounced in the first round. Can the Nets keep their heads on straight this season? If so, this is a team that has the talent to make the NBA Finals.

2. Los Angeles Clippers - $193,693,791

The Most Expensive Players:

Paul George - $42,492,568

Kawhi Leonard - $42,492,492

Norman Powell - $16,758,621

Marcus Morris - $16,372,093

Luke Kennard - $13,745,455

Steve Balmer wants to win an NBA championship. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard make more than $80 million combined. Then, he had no issue taking on the obnoxious contract of Norman Powell. Altogether, along with these five players, Robert Covington, Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Ivica Zubac all make more than $10 million. Luckily, the team got John Wall for a bargain of $6 million with the Rockets picking up the tab for the other $40 million.

The surrounding cast is expensive. Nine players make at least $10 million. When the Clippers made the Conference Finals in 2021, the team competed against the Suns without Kawhi Leonard, who had a torn ACL. He missed all of last season. If Leonard is back to healthy form, this team is no doubt a threat to make it out of the Western Conference. With that said, the Warriors were not healthy in 2021 like they are now. The top-2 teams in payroll could be the 2023 Conference Finals.

1. Golden State Warriors - $199,014,457

The Most Expensive Players:

Stephen Curry - $48,070,014

Klay Thompson - $40,600,080

Andrew Wiggins - $33,616,770

Draymond Green - $25,806,468

James Wiseman - $9,603,360

We call this a great investment. The Golden State Warriors front office spent the most money last year and the team won the 2022 championship. Stephen Curry is going to be the highest-paid player this year and he was the Finals MVP. The best team and best player get the most money. That seems like a simple business model to anyone. His surrounding cast is also compensated well too. Klay Thompson is on the backend of his contract extension from 2019 and will make $40 million and $43 million in the next two years. Draymond Green has a player’s option next year for $27 million and it’s hard to see him turn that down.

The Warriors continued their spending spree this past weekend by giving out contract extensions to Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. After this year, the Warriors have team options on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody as well. This team is going to be very expensive and it is going to be interesting to see how the team navigates their way with the luxury tax bill looming. For now, it’s all about bringing Golden State their fifth championship and worrying about paying the bills later.

