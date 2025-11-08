San Antonio Spurs Win Again As Record Improves To 7-2: 3 Major Takeaways

The San Antonio Spurs continued their impressive early-season performances on Saturday night, improving to 7-2 with a 126-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. In his long-awaited season debut, De’Aaron Fox electrified the home crowd, pouring in 24 points and igniting a second-quarter scoring burst that reminded everyone exactly why the franchise traded for him.

Victor Wembanyama controlled the interior with a dominant 18-point, 18-rebound performance, while Stephon Castle orchestrated the offense with remarkable playmaking, finishing with 14 points and a career-best 14 assists. Even on a night when Trey Murphy III erupted for 41 points, the Spurs maintained control from start to finish, never surrendering the lead after holding the Pelicans to just 22 points in the opening frame.

With eight players scoring in double figures and Fox and Wembanyama sharing the floor for only the sixth time, San Antonio showcased the depth, balance, and emerging chemistry that have defined its strong 7-2 start. Let’s dive into the three major takeaways of this matchup.

1. De’Aaron Fox’s Return Completely Changes San Antonio’s Offensive Gear

De’Aaron Fox changed the entire identity of the Spurs’ offense the moment he checked in. After missing the team’s first eight games as he recovered from a host of injuries, Fox erupted for 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting (64.3%), including 2-of-5 from deep and 4-of-5 at the line.

His second-quarter hot streak, where he scored 13 straight points, blew open what had been a tight game and reminded everyone why the franchise made the midseason trade for him back in February. His speed, pull-up shooting, and ability to break ties instantly shifted momentum.

Fox’s presence gave San Antonio control and pace they’d been lacking since their hot 5-0 start cooled. With him on the floor, the ball movement sharpened, spacing opened, and the Spurs forced New Orleans’ defense into constant retreats.

His three assists undersell how frequently he collapsed the defense. San Antonio generated 31 total assists, their second-highest mark of the season. The Spurs also shot 53.3% from the field, their best shooting game since opening night.

Even more importantly, Fox looked physically sharp with no signs of rust. His return finally allowed the Spurs to play their intended backcourt alignment with Stephon Castle, who finished with 14 points, 14 assists, and just 2 turnovers.

It hasn’t been often that Fox and Wembanyama shared the floor in a game, and the early returns were spectacular: the Spurs’ offense posted 126 points, their second-highest total of the season, and never trailed.

2. Victor Wembanyama Dominates The Interior And Controls The Game Physically

While Fox stole the spotlight for storyline reasons, Victor Wembanyama once again anchored everything San Antonio did with a complete two-way outing. The phenom finished with 18 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 blocks, showcasing the kind of interior dominance that makes the Spurs’ defense legitimate regardless of opponent.

His 18 defensive rebounds were a career-high, and he matched the entire Pelicans starting frontcourt in boards by himself (Looney + Jones + Murphy totaled 18). Wembanyama’s defensive presence completely altered New Orleans’ offensive threats.

Despite Trey Murphy’s 41-point explosion on the perimeter, the Pelicans struggled inside, scoring just 54 points in the paint compared to San Antonio’s 62. Shots around the rim became wild floaters, hesitations, and kick-outs, often leading to late-clock threes.

Wemby also recorded five turnovers forced simply by being in the way, as New Orleans repeatedly drove into traffic and retreated. His combination of rim protection and rebounding allowed San Antonio to control tempo all night. Offensively, Wembanyama’s efficiency wasn’t perfect (8-19 FG, 2-9 from three), but his presence mattered even when shots didn’t fall.

His screens sparked multiple Castle-to-Fox sequences, he generated second-chance opportunities with 18 rebounds, and his spacing helped Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes both crack double figures. Even when Murphy torched San Antonio, Wembanyama was the constant factor that kept the Spurs’ floor steady and New Orleans from ever grabbing a lead.

3. Spurs Depth And Ball Movement Overwhelmed A Short-Handed Pelicans Team

New Orleans’ injuries finally caught up to them, and San Antonio fully exploited the advantage with a balanced effort featuring eight Spurs in double figures. Harrison Barnes was near-flawless from the field (6-8 FG, 3-5 from three) for 15 points, Vassell added 16 on 6-13 shooting, and the bench posted a combined 39 points, led by Keldon Johnson (12), Champagnie (14), and Sochan (10).

San Antonio won the non-Wembanyama/Fox minutes by a massive margin thanks to functional, unselfish offense. Ball movement was the backbone of this depth-fueled dominance. The Spurs tallied 31 assists, compared to New Orleans’ 27, and repeatedly made the extra pass to create high-quality shots.

Castle’s 14 assists, Johnson’s +20 in just 10 minutes, and Champagnie’s efficiency (4-7 FG, 2-4 from deep) all highlighted how well the secondary creators filled the gaps. San Antonio also finished with a 20-16 fast-break advantage and won points off turnovers 19-11, despite both teams committing 12 miscues.

Even on a night where Trey Murphy poured in 41 points on 15-of-22 shooting, the Pelicans simply lacked the roster depth to match San Antonio’s wave after wave of contributors. Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and Yves Missi were inactive, forcing their bench to provide heavy minutes with mixed results.

The Spurs, meanwhile, got something positive from every rotation player—as seen by nine Spurs finishing with a positive or neutral +/-, and wore down New Orleans with fresh legs, structure, and the most complete team performance of their 7-2 season.