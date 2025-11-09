Nuggets Win 4th Straight Game After 117-100 Victory Against Pacers: Instant Reaction

The Denver Nuggets capped off a run this week with a convincing 117-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to four behind another masterpiece from Nikola Jokic. Playing without Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon on the second leg of a back-to-back, Denver leaned heavily on its MVP centerpiece, and he delivered yet again, piling up 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists for his sixth triple-double in the season’s first nine games.

The supporting cast stepped up in the reshuffled lineup as well, with Jalen Pickett sliding into the backcourt and Peyton Watson supplying a needed scoring punch with a season-high 16 points. Indiana, already struggling without Tyrese Haliburton, showed brief life early in the second half, cutting the deficit to three behind strong efforts from Aaron Nesmith and the returning Andrew Nembhard, but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with Denver’s size and Jokic’s dominance.

A deep three from the two-time MVP pushed the Nuggets ahead by 21 in the fourth, sealing a victory that showcased both Denver’s resilience and Indiana’s ongoing struggle to stay afloat through a depleted rotation. Let’s dive into the major takeaways from this game.

1. Nikola Jokic Dominates Again With Another Effortless Triple-Double

Nikola Jokic dropped another masterpiece, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists on an ultra-efficient 10-for-14 shooting in just 32 minutes. Even with eight turnovers, the three-time MVP completely controlled the game’s tempo and flow, securing his triple-double midway through the third quarter and punishing the Pacers’ interior defense all night.

He even knocked down a deep three and went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line, the surest sign that the Pacers had no answer for his combination of touch, strength, and playmaking. Jokic’s presence was the foundation for Denver’s offensive balance, as his 14 assists helped the Nuggets rack up 32 team assists and outscore Indiana 72-42 in the paint.

The Pacers simply couldn’t keep him off the glass, losing the rebounding battle 55-43 and allowing Jokic to repeatedly extend possessions with five offensive boards. Even without Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, Jokic’s performance ensured the Nuggets never lost control, ballooning the lead to 21 at one point.

2. Denver’s Role Players Step Up In Murray And Gordon’s Absence

With Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon sidelined, Denver needed stability from its secondary options, and the supporting cast delivered. Peyton Watson turned in one of his most complete games of the season with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and strong interior finishing on 7-of-13 shooting. Cam Johnson added 12 points and 4 assists, playing under control and hitting all of his free throws.

The Nuggets’ bench also provided key runs, including Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 17 points, fueled by five made threes, giving Denver the burst it needed to pull away in the second half. Denver’s depth was also evident from efficient nights from Jonas Valanciunas (6 points, 5 boards) and Julian Strawther (12 points, 6 rebounds), who helped maintain the physical advantage inside.

As a group, the bench contributed 47 points, outplayed Indiana’s second unit, and stabilized the Nuggets whenever Jokic sat. Their production helped Denver shoot 48.4% from the field, win the rebounding margin by 12, and keep the offense going despite missing two starters.

3. Pacers Struggle Again As Shooting Woes Derail The Offense

Indiana’s offensive issues were evident from the opening tip, as the Pacers shot just 35.5% from the field and 8-of-35 from deep (22.9%), making it nearly impossible to keep pace with Denver’s interior scoring. Andrew Nembhard, in his return from a shoulder strain, posted 22 points and 6 assists, but needed 20 shots to get there.

Pascal Siakam added 14 points and 6 rebounds, though he also struggled with efficiency at 5-of-16 shooting and went just 0-for-2 from three. The lone bright spot was Aaron Nesmith’s 25-point performance, where he hit 7-of-10 shots and a perfect 8-of-8 at the line, but Indiana received little scoring help beyond him.

The bench shot a combined 13-for-37, with several rotation pieces, Cody Martin, Jay Huff, and Ben Sheppard, combining to go 2-for-18 from the floor. Even with 15 offensive rebounds, the Pacers couldn’t capitalize, scoring only 42 points in the paint to Denver’s 72.

4. Denver’s Physicality And Efficiency Wear Down Indiana

The Nuggets imposed their will inside from start to finish, leading to overwhelming advantages in rebounding, interior scoring, and overall shot quality. Denver grabbed 40 defensive rebounds and matched Indiana with 15 offensive boards, turning their size advantage into steady second-chance scoring.

The Nuggets also forced Indiana into difficult shots all night, holding them to 33-of-93 from the field while maintaining a steady scoring pace of their own on 45-of-93 shooting. Denver’s efficiency extended to the margins as well since they outscored the Pacers 16-5 in fast-break points, committed fewer fouls, and capitalized better at the stripe, hitting 82.6% of their free throws compared to Indiana’s 76.5%.

With a 21-point lead at one point and complete control of the tempo, the Nuggets demonstrated why they remain one of the NBA’s toughest teams to handle, even when shorthanded. Other than the OKC Thunder, we like the Denver Nuggets chances to come out of the West based on what we have seen.