The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever

Today's NBA offense is at an all-time high in proficiency as teams concentrate on finding effective ways to score a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the best offensive players in history handling the ball, and setting up others for success is the best way to rack up a lot of points. We see high assist numbers every week because the NBA promotes ball movement and collaboration. The days of one player going one on five seem to be over, and that could be for the better.

Old heads might prefer the slower and more physical style of play, but the modern game is here to stay for good. Moving the ball and creating shooting opportunities for teammates is the biggest role of superstar guards and playmakers, and that is why even non-natural guards such as Luka Doncic and LeBron James are occupying the primary playmaker’s positions. The skill level of players is also extremely high right now.

Looking back at the last 40 years, here are the 20 NBA players with the most assists per game in the last 40 years, from 1983 until the 2022 season. Some names will appear more than once, and some other players managed to take offense to an entirely different level by creating plenty of chances for their teammates. Without further ado, here are the ultimate assists leaders in modern NBA history.

20. Rajon Rondo - 11.7 APG (2015-16 NBA Season)

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

After a few years removed from being the starting point guard for the Boston Celtics, Rajon Rondo once again led the league in assists in a rejuvenating season with the Sacramento Kings. Rondo was extremely capable of setting up teammates, playing the pick n roll, and making the best at the cards he was dealt.

The Kings were not a great team, but Rondo made them have an efficient offense. Playing alongside All-Star DeMarcus Cousins certainly helped the point guard’s numbers because the dominant center averaged 26.9 PPG on 45.1% shooting from the field. With Rajon pushing the pace and feeding Cousins, his assist numbers were staggering.

19. Rajon Rondo - 11.7 APG (2011-12 NBA Season)

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In 2012, Rajon Rondo would make his 3rd straight All-Star Team with the Celtics as he started becoming one of the best point guards in the NBA. Despite his stand-offish demeanor, Rondo was extremely effective as a passer and made everyone around him better. As a lockdown defender and playmaker, Rondo nearly averaged 12 APG in a spectacular season.

It would not be long before a second assist title would follow as the point guard would lead the NBA in APG the following season as well. At only 25 years of age, Rondo was becoming the best player on the Celtics and was slowly kickstarting the new run of the franchise that featured an older Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. No doubt, Rondo in a Celtics shirt was one of the most entertaining players in the league to watch.

18. Russell Westbrook - 11.7 APG (2020-21 NBA Season)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For the third time in four years, Russell Westbrook led the NBA in assists. As an athlete, Westbrook finds it so easy to beat defenders off the dribble and set up his teammates, even when he played in a new team in 2021. The Wizards had Bradley Beal, a fantastic scorer, and capable athlete who could finish around the rim.

Despite criticism of Westbrook’s ability as a controlled point guard, the future Hall of Famer reigned as the best playmaker in the game. Unfortunately, Westbrook did not make the All-Star Team and that could be it for the now 33-year-old. It was great to see Westbrook put up a triple-double as well, as he added 22.2 PPG and 11.5 RPG alongside his assist numbers.

17. Magic Johnson - 11.9 APG (1987-88 NBA Season)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

For yet another action-packed season by the superstar point guard, Magic Johnson was one of the best players in the world en route to posting another monster double-double average (19.6 PPG and 11.9 APG). As expected, that resulted in him competing for his second straight MVP Award, although he went runner-up to Larry Bird and Defensive Player of the Year winner Michael Jordan.

Just like every other season during the 1980s, Johnson was on another level as a passer and began solidifying himself as arguably the best to ever do it at point guard. His size at 6’9” and 215 lbs was groundbreaking at the point guard spot back in the day, and he started the new era of “big” point guards handling the rock every play.

16. John Stockton - 12.0 APG (1992-93 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

A prime John Stockton was once again at the pinnacle of his powers, averaging 12.0 APG and feeding the 27.0 PPG scorer in Karl Malone time and time again. Jeff Malone (18.1 PPG) was also a solid contributor thanks to Stockton’s presence as a point guard, and this trio was good enough to help Utah capture a 47-35 record which was good for 3rd in the Midwest Division.

Stockton is one of the most controlled point guards we have ever seen because his passing and on-point playmaking was his greatest attribute, along with his defense and shooting. John did not always make it look flashy or spectacular athletically, but he got the job done and his assist numbers will forever stand the test of time.

15. Magic Johnson - 12.2 APG (1986-87 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Considered the greatest all-around point guard ever, Magic Johnson did not have the assist titles that John Stockton had but excelled in many other areas. But Magic did capture his 4th assist title in 1987, averaging 23.9 PPG and 12.2 APG while leading Los Angeles to the NBA Finals to win it all. Magic is truly one of a kind, and his 4th assist title hardly compares to what he achieved in his career.

The Lakers superstar won 5 NBA titles, 3 Finals MVPs, 3 MVPs, and also made 12 All-Star appearances. Magic could have won more assist titles but padding his numbers was never in the point guard’s plans because winning was much more important. Until now, we haven’t seen anyone like Magic and probably never will.

14. Kevin Johnson - 12.2 APG (1988-89 NBA Season)

As a member of the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Johnson was an extremely impactful point guard in the league. The future multiple-time All-Star was not an All-Star in his 2nd season, and despite standing 6’1”, Johnson was extremely dominant as a passer and a scorer. Kevin had arrived as a bonafide star, and that meant more assists would be coming his way in short order by playing alongside a Hall of Famer in Charles Barkley.

Amazingly, Johnson did not lead the league in assists as both Magic Johnson and John Stockton averaged more APG in the same season. The 1989 season has to be one of the most impressive ever for point guard play because three elite point guards put up spectacular assist numbers night after night.

13. John Stockton - 12.3 APG (1994-95 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos/USA Today Sports

Make it 8 in a row for Stockton in 1995, as he averaged over 12 APG yet again. The two-way star was the master of the pick n roll with Malone, and no defense could realistically prepare for it. Stockton knew when to attack the rim, find Malone, or take his time to allow a new play to be drawn up. There have been many great point guards in NBA history, but Stockton would achieve more greatness the following season.

The 1995 season marked Stockton’s 8 straight assist title, and in 1996, he would make it 9. The talented point guard had his way on the floor in terms of creating shots, but his basketball IQ and realization that Karl Malone was the most consistent scorer on the block changed his career. In terms of sharing wealth, Stockton was the best.

12. Magic Johnson - 12.5 APG (1990-91 NBA Season)

Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

At 31 years old, Magic Johnson would play in the final season of his prime as he averaged 19.4 PPG and 12.5 APG for the Lakers. The Lakers superstar seemed to get better with age, or at least showed no signs of slowing down, because he played like an NBA maestro who impacts the game on most levels. Magic has no issue deferring to teammates when it comes to scoring, although his ball dominance is something the entire league had a problem with as well.

Johnson was a factor anytime he had the ball on the break, and somehow, the point guard did not even win his 5th assist title. That honor went to John Stockton, is there a surprise? The era of Magic and Stockton creating assist for other players was truly a great time in NBA history. Expect the two stars to appear more on the list.

11. Magic Johnson - 12.6 APG (1984-85 NBA Season)

Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson was well in the MVP Race again in 1985, as he averaged 18.3 PPG and a very impressive 12.6 APG. With Magic controlling the Los Angeles Lakers' offense, the team found plenty of success at scoring the ball. It was Magic’s double-double presence that helped the Lakers finish with a 62-20 record, and The Magic Man also began solidifying his status as an all-time great player.

Thanks to Magic’s presence as a leader, the Lakers won their 3rd championship with the point guard leading the franchise. The point guard was adding the goods to his resume, and since his spectacular rookie season, Magic set the tone for the league that he was here to stay. His assist numbers year after year were truly spectacular.

10. John Stockton - 12.6 APG (1993-94 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

With Stockton at the helm, the Jazz was once again a dominant force in the Western Conference. The point guard led the league in assists again and allowed Utah to make the Western Conference Finals at the end of the year. Stockton and Malone were doing great things together and were clearly one of the best duos ever.

The 1994 season marked Stockton’s 7th straight assist title and of course, he would not be done yet as we have seen. Utah’s dominant point guard chipped in 15.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.4 SPG to go along with his 12.6 APG average while shooting 52.8% from the field. In terms of the most important point guard categories, Stockton was elite.

9. Magic Johnson - 12.6 APG (1985-86 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

After Isiah Thomas led the NBA in assists at nearly 14 APG, Magic took back his crown by putting up 12.6 APG. Magic made it look effortless in feeding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy for easy buckets, and was the epitome of “Showtime”. At 26, Magic was driving a distance between himself and the other point guards in NBA history which was crazy to witness.

The triple-double threat averaged 18.8 PPG and 5.9 RPG for the Lakers as well while nailing 52.6% from the floor. Magic was spectacular running up and down the floor and creating shots for his teammates night after night, but his scoring should not be underrated because he got whatever he wanted at the right times.

8. Magic Johnson - 12.8 APG (1988-89 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson averaged a whopping 12.8 APG in 1989, but he still did not win the assist title because he was outdone by John Stockton who posted 13.6 APG for the Utah Jazz. Johnson also chipped in his second-highest APG average of 22.5 PPG as well. As expected, the point guard won his second MVP award while also making the All-NBA First Team.

Sick of Magic Johnson coming up on the list? We are not close to being done with him just yet. Other than John Stockton, no point guard dominated the assist ranks like the legendary Lakers star. Johnson was one of a kind, although he was much larger than Stockton and that is probably why he won more championships and had more accolades due to his capabilities.

7. Magic Johnson - 13.1 APG (1983-84 NBA Season)

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight year, Magic Johnson would lead the NBA in assists per game. The legendary superstar would boost the Lakers to the NBA Finals, although they would fall to the Boston Celtics in 7 games. A 24-year-old Magic was still a dominant superstar averaging 17.6 PPG and 13.1 APG, and this season will be one to remember for Lakers fans even though there would be no NBA championship.

Magic’s 13.1 APG average in 1984 proved to be the highest mark in the point guard’s career as he would never average a higher number. Of course, playing alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (even at age 36), Jamaal Wilkes, and James Worthy helped the point guard accumulate a ton of assists. Bob McAdoo and Byron Scott also contributed with at least 10 PPG throughout the season, thanks to Magic’s playmaking.

6. John Stockton - 13.6 APG (1988-89 NBA Season)

John Stockton would kick off a long streak of assist titles and would capture his second straight in 1989. The point guard averaged over 13 APG yet again, feeding his superstar teammate Karl Malone (29.1 PPG). Malone would not rank among the top-3 scorers of all time without Stockton, and Stockton would not lead all players in assists without The Mailman.

Both players became synonymous with each other, and the 1989 season was another example of that. Malone dropped 29.1 PPG on 51.9% shooting from the field as a power forward, simply exceptional numbers. No doubt, in terms of offense alone, the combination between Malone and Stockton was incredibly satisfying to watch because it was nearly automatic.

5. John Stockton - 13.7 APG (1991-92 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

With a 55-27 record, John Stockton and the Jazz were a force in the West. The all-time great point guard averaged 13.7 APG while Karl Malone averaged 28.0 PPG alongside him. Once again, Utah made the playoffs and made it as far as Game 6 in the Western Conference Finals. The Jazz went as far as Stockton took them because he allowed the team to progress the ball at an elite level to feed The Mailman down low.

Anytime John Stockton averaged at least 13 APG, he was getting terrific production from Karl Malone. In 1992, Malone averaged 28.0 PPG on 52.6% shooting from the field. The Mailman was once again a pick-n-roll threat when receiving passes from Stockton, and teams did not understand how to stop them from putting up big numbers time after time.

4. John Stockton - 13.8 APG (1987-88 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

No player comes close to John Stockton in terms of racking up assists. Playing alongside Karl Malone boosted his stats, but Stockton was an all-time great floor general. The superstar leader was superior to every player, ever, in terms of remaining unselfish to allow other players to prosper. Despite taking under 10 shots a game, Stockton was effective as a playmaker and allowed Karl Malone to average 27.7 PPG.

Stockton would not make his first All-Star Team until 1989, but the point guard kickstarted his run of 9 straight assist titles regardless. At age 25, Stockton was already playing like a veteran and his shot-creating abilities for others were unquestionably great. Somehow, averaging 13.8 APG would not even be the legendary point guard’s career high.

3. Isiah Thomas - 13.9 APG (1984-85 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

A 23-year-old Isiah Thomas had one of his greatest individual seasons, despite only playing his 4th year. Thomas put up 21.2 PPG and 13.9 APG in a great season, although the Pistons were not able to reach the Western Conference Finals as they lost in the second round. Still, the Pistons were building something and it would not be long before NBA championships would follow.

But at age 23, Thomas was already a tough competitor who knew how to push the pace with speed and create for others. Sure, he was a solid mid-range scorer and attacker of the ball, but his playmaking skills in 1985 truly stood out from everything else the point guard did at the time. The fact that he managed to surpass some of John Stockton’s assist ranks is amazing to consider.

2. John Stockton - 14.2 APG ( 1990-91 NBA Season)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

As great as Karl Malone (29.0 PPG) and Jeff Malone (18.6 PPG) were on the court, John Stockton’s season in 1991 was truly great. The point guard averaged 17.2 PPG and 14.2 APG for Utah, despite taking under 12 shots a game. Stockton knew where his bread was buttered and made sure he was an all-time great point guard who fed a superstar big man.

Stockton managed to make his 3rd straight All-Star Team while his shooting was efficient. Anytime a point guard can average over 14 APG, chip in 2.9 SPG, and shoot over 50% from the floor, a team will win games. John knew how to win games from the point guard spot because his skills alongside Karl Malone were all-time great.

1. John Stockton - 14.5 APG (1989-90 NBA Season)

Credit: Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, John Stockton led the NBA in assists by averaging well over 14 APG. There is truly no comparison to him because he made it look so effortless. Playing 37.4 MPG, Stockton was an assist machine alongside a dominant Karl Malone (31.0 PPG). The Mailman received the bulk of the praise for a terrific season, but Stockton was arguably just as responsible for their 55-27 record.

Making his second straight All-Star Team at the time, Stockton was effective in creating shots for others. Obviously, his APG average ranks 1st among all players over the last four decades of basketball. In terms of all-time rankings, Stockton’s 14.5 APG average also ranks 1st all-time among any player in NBA or ABA history as well. No doubt, Stockton has to be regarded as one of the top five point guards ever and his numbers truly reflect that.

Next