Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."

Despite being separated from Scottie Pippen for a while now, Larsa Pippen remains relevant in the NBA community. The celebrity has become one of the most famous female figures in the league in recent years, given all her controversies and the short-lived relationship she's had with other NBA players and even artists.

A couple of months ago, Larsa revealed that she had created an OnlyFans account, where she talked with a lot of people, especially men from the Middle East. She appeared to be very happy with that, as she helped her friends by talking with them while also making some big money in the process.

It seems like that OF adventure quickly ended for Larsa, as she recently revealed she's no longer on the platform due to a request from her father. After learning about the bad reputation OnlyFans got in the past couple of years, Larsa received a call from her father, who instantly asked her to 'shut that down.'

During a BravoCon panel on Sunday, Larsa talked about this situation, saying that her father was responsible for her abrupt exit from the platform (via Complex).

“I was very active on OnlyFans,” she said. “I love the platform; I think it’s amazing. My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.’ And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it! So I haven’t been able to get back to where I was on my OnlyFans.”

While talking about the benefits of having an OnlyFans account, financially speaking, Larsa claimed that perhaps the secret behind her success was the fact that she speaks Arabic.

“I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic,” she shared. “I feel like that’s my community of people, so I do feel that’s probably why my numbers [were] up.”

Larsa's new adventure was short-lived, but it seems like she's still profiting from that. She's a very beautiful woman who knows how to talk several languages, so it's easy to see why certain people want to get close to that.

Meanwhile, the last thing we learned about her personal life was that she was indeed dating Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, and didn't want to reveal anything because of the tense relationship between Scottie Pippen and MJ. That hasn't been a problem for these two, as they keep going, looking very fond of each other whenever they make a public appearance.