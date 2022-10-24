Skip to main content

Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."

Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."

Despite being separated from Scottie Pippen for a while now, Larsa Pippen remains relevant in the NBA community. The celebrity has become one of the most famous female figures in the league in recent years, given all her controversies and the short-lived relationship she's had with other NBA players and even artists. 

A couple of months ago, Larsa revealed that she had created an OnlyFans account, where she talked with a lot of people, especially men from the Middle East. She appeared to be very happy with that, as she helped her friends by talking with them while also making some big money in the process. 

It seems like that OF adventure quickly ended for Larsa, as she recently revealed she's no longer on the platform due to a request from her father. After learning about the bad reputation OnlyFans got in the past couple of years, Larsa received a call from her father, who instantly asked her to 'shut that down.'

Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father

During a BravoCon panel on Sunday, Larsa talked about this situation, saying that her father was responsible for her abrupt exit from the platform (via Complex). 

“I was very active on OnlyFans,” she said. “I love the platform; I think it’s amazing. My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.’ And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it! So I haven’t been able to get back to where I was on my OnlyFans.”

While talking about the benefits of having an OnlyFans account, financially speaking, Larsa claimed that perhaps the secret behind her success was the fact that she speaks Arabic. 

“I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic,” she shared. “I feel like that’s my community of people, so I do feel that’s probably why my numbers [were] up.”

Larsa's new adventure was short-lived, but it seems like she's still profiting from that. She's a very beautiful woman who knows how to talk several languages, so it's easy to see why certain people want to get close to that. 

Meanwhile, the last thing we learned about her personal life was that she was indeed dating Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, and didn't want to reveal anything because of the tense relationship between Scottie Pippen and MJ. That hasn't been a problem for these two, as they keep going, looking very fond of each other whenever they make a public appearance. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."

By Orlando Silva
Zion Williamson's Injury Update After Scary Fall Against The Utah Jazz
NBA Media

Zion Williamson's Injury Update After Scary Fall Against The Utah Jazz

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."
NBA Media

Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
NBA Media

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' First 3 Games Of The Season: "He Is Still The King, But His Team Has No Shooters"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' First 3 Games Of The Season: "He Is Still The King, But His Team Has No Shooters"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Stats Of The First 3 Games This Season: "Westbrook Doesn’t Fit With Anybody. I Can’t Think Of A Single Player That Benefits From Bricks, Turnovers..."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Stats Of The First 3 Games This Season: "Westbrook Doesn’t Fit With Anybody. I Can’t Think Of A Single Player That Benefits From Bricks, Turnovers..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
20 NBA Players With The Most 3-Pointers In The Last 20 Seasons
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 3-Pointers In The Last 20 Seasons

By Eddie Bitar
Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories
NBA

Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories

By Kyle Daubs
10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."
NBA Media

LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."
NBA Media

Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya