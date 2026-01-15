Andre Drummond Confirms Story That Corey Maggette Knocked Out Kyle Singler And Never Played In NBA Again

What just surfaced feels less like recycled NBA gossip and more like a true locker room secret finally escaping into daylight. For years, this story did not exist in public. No reports, no whispers, no anonymous league chatter. Then suddenly, it came out raw and unfiltered, told openly by Charlie Villanueva on a podcast and immediately backed up by Andre Drummond, who flat-out said it was the craziest thing he witnessed in his NBA career.

The story came out after Villanueva shared it on the To The Baha podcast, recounting a violent locker room altercation during his Detroit Pistons days.

“I’ve seen a teammate get dropped… Detroit days. No, I’m giving out names. I don’t give a f**k. Shoutout to my man Corey Maggette. Duke Blue Devil. He knocked out Kyle Singler, bro. They were getting into it, like a little bump in the elbow. ‘Do that s**t one more time.’”

“Corey Maggette is a strong motherf***ing man. Motherfucker is a G.I. Joe figure. He’s an action figure. He said, ‘Hit me one more time’ or something. Kyle did it. Remember, they both went to Duke. Boy, Kyle Singler went to sleep. Night night. Knocked his a** out, man. Dropped him. You could hear that s**t too. The noise. That’s scary, fam. On God.”

“Call the trainer. ‘Yo, trainer, come get this man.’ Corey Maggette never suited up again after that. That’s Lawrence Frank. Never suited up again. Kicked him off the team and everything…This is not something that went public. I just put it out there right now.”

The story circulated quietly, often dismissed as an exaggerated locker room myth. That changed when Drummond, who was present at the time in Detroit, confirmed it with a blunt post on X:

“I was there for this! Easily the craziest thing I witnessed in my NBA career.”

That confirmation removed any remaining doubt.

Based on timelines, this incident almost certainly took place during the 2012–13 season. That matters because that season perfectly explains the mystery surrounding Corey Maggette’s abrupt disappearance in Detroit. Maggette was traded to the Pistons during the 2012 offseason and appeared in just 17 games.

After mid-December, he vanished from the rotation entirely. No injury explanation ever fully added up. He never played another game for Detroit, sat out the remainder of the season, and was quietly waived once the year ended. The timing lines up almost too cleanly. If this incident happened in December 2012, it explains everything that followed.

The gravity of this becomes clearer when you understand who Maggette was at that point in his career. This was not a fringe veteran clinging to a roster spot. Maggette played 14 NBA seasons, appeared in 827 games, and averaged 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

In his prime with the Clippers, he was a 20-point scorer who relentlessly attacked the rim and lived at the free-throw line. He finished multiple seasons averaging more than seven free throw attempts per game and was one of the league’s most physically imposing wings. For a player of that stature to be erased overnight tells you how zero-tolerance teams truly are when internal violence crosses a line, even if the public never hears about it.

Singler’s career followed a quieter path. Across 356 NBA games, he averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds, starting nearly 90 games and carving out a role as a reliable system player. He later played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and continued his professional career overseas. While there is no public record tying this incident to the end of his NBA run, the abrupt shift in his trajectory after Detroit is hard to ignore.

This was not a rumor. It was not known. It was buried completely. And now, years later, it finally exists in the open as one of the most shocking untold stories the NBA has ever produced.