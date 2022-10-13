Skip to main content

Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."

Hornets Fan That Snubbed Michael Jordan For LaMelo Ball Finally Gets To Meet LaMelo

In Charlotte, the Hornets are living and dying by LaMelo Ball. After drafting him 3rd overall in 2020, the franchise handed him the keys last season, giving him the ultimate green light as he averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game on 42.9% shooting.

Melo still has a long way to go before he gets his game where he wants it to be, but there remains an overall positive view of his talent and future in the league.

But in a recent podcast, NBA analyst David Thrope called out LaMelo for his leadership and revealed the scathing comments from one of his fellow competitors.

"This LaMelo Ball, when he's the face of your franchise, your all about style and substance. You're not about competitiveness, you're not about toughness, you're not abut winning. LaMelo's gotta grow up. I see nothing from him, not in year three, that shows me he cares about winning. I don't believe that he does. You're allowed to grow up... I talked to a player that played against Charlotte this preseason, and the player told me, "That team is trash because LaMelo Ball is trash."

LaMelo has shown flashes of his skill on the court, and he is (without a doubt) the best player on the Hornets roster by far. But is he a guy that's going to lead a team to a title? That much remains to be seen, but there are clearly some doubts that Ball is that guy.

Of course, there are also guys who see Melo as a true rising star.

“When they really put them keys in my hand, I feel like it’s gonna be a whole new situation. But until then, I’m gonna keep doing what I need to do, just try to get these wins,” said Ball. “I ain’t gonna lie, every game I feel like I can do more than what I’m doing. It’s just [about] reading the whole game and reading the whole situation. And everybody being on the same page. The consistency part. Once all that clears, I feel like we’ll be straight. The season isn’t successful until you win a championship... This year hopefully we get in the playoffs, win a first round, something like that. Just keep going up from there. I just feel we’re like a big away. One that can clog up the whole paint, rebound. Put that bitch in my hands [and] let me rock! That’s how I be feeling. And then we’re gonna be straight.”

Without Miles Bridges, the Hornets are likely going to be a worse team than last year, but that may end up working in their favor if it grants them the no. 1 overall pick next summer.

Hopefully, that comment alone will help inspire LaMelo's best game for the 2022-23 campaign.

YOU MAY LIKE

Hornets Fan That Snubbed Michael Jordan For LaMelo Ball Finally Gets To Meet LaMelo
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Finally Breaks Silence About Trade Rumors
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Backlash From Lakers Huddle Video: "I Think They Just Cut The Video And Obviously, The Internet Gonna Take It And Run With It Wherever They Need To Run With It."

By Nico Martinez
The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season
NBA

The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
Scottie Barnes Trolls Fans After Reports Of OG Anunoby Wanting To Be Moved From Toronto Raptors
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Makes Shocking Prediction Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: "The Raptors Will Be A Spoiler In The Eastern Conference. They Are Primed To Make A Mid-Season Trade."

By Nico Martinez
10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History

By Nick Mac
Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Hints At Wild NBA Conspiracy About Victor Wembanyama And The 2023 Draft: "He Doesn't Go To A Bottom-Three Team."

By Nico Martinez
Joel Embiid Admits Philadelphia 76ers Aren't A Championship Team Right Now: “We Got A Long Way To Go. We’re Not Where We Want To."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Admits Philadelphia 76ers Aren't A Championship Team Right Now: “We Got A Long Way To Go. We’re Not Where We Want To."

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Reveals What Advice He Gave Ben Simmons After Airball Video Went Viral: "You Got To Be Able To Deal With It. You Got To Be Able To Face It."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Advice He Gave Ben Simmons After Airball Video Went Viral: "You Got To Be Able To Deal With It. You Got To Be Able To Face It."

By Nico Martinez
Former Lakers Assistant Coach Explained Why Russell Westbrook Struggled Last Season
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Shares Cryptic Message On Instagram After His Poor Performance vs. Timberwolves

By Orlando Silva
clippers myles turner
NBA Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers Can Shock The Los Angeles Lakers And Land Myles Turner

By Lee Tran
draymond hawks
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Could Make A Surprising Trade With Atlanta Hawks: Draymond Green For John Collins, Jalen Johnson, And A First-Round Pick

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”

By Orlando Silva
Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”
NBA Media

Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Fires Back At Haters Who Constantly Criticize Him Because Of His Bad Shooting: "Even The Other Day There Was A Clip Of Me Airballing A Shot At The Park. Meanwhile, Like 10 Guys Airballed Multiple Shots."
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Fires Back At Haters Who Constantly Criticize Him Because Of His Bad Shooting: "Even The Other Day There Was A Clip Of Me Airballing A Shot At The Park. Meanwhile, Like 10 Guys Airballed Multiple Shots."

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."

By Orlando Silva