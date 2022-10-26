Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio/ USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rough start to their season. Losing three games in a row, the Lakers haven't won a single game till now. While the team has looked defensively ranking as the second-best team in terms of defensive rating, their biggest Achilles heel has been their offense.

Ranked dead last in terms of three-point shooting, the Lakers have looked dreadful offensively. While their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been decent, it is the form of Russell Westbrook which has been the biggest concern for fans. Given that the guard is shooting at an all-time low from the field as the perimeter, Westbrook has been the target for the most criticism levied towards the Lakers.

Teammate Anthony Davis Speaks About People Hating On Russell Westbrook

'Brodie' has truly been struggling to find his feet in the first three games. Averaging only 10.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game, Westbrook has had a horrendous start to the season. Given that the Lakers are coming off of a season where they didn't even end up in the playoffs, many fear that the Purple and Gold might end up in a similar position after a 0-3 start due to which Westbrook has faced the majority of the blame.

Lakers' Anthony Davis recently spoke about the hate towards his teammate. In a recent press conference, AD defended the guard and said that the Lakers are behind the former MVP and are supporting him.

"As an organization last year, we saw it. I can't imagine how it is for him, but just as a teammate and an organization, we are supporting him and make sure that he doesn't get caught up in it. That's where things can go bad for him. We want to make sure he is continuously in great space. He was all smiles today and we wanna make sure that he know no matter what we are on his side. Whatever he needs from on and off the court, we are here."

While the 0-3 start is surely concerning, the Lakers have looked very promising defensively and are a tough team to play against. If the team can improve aspects of their game like their lackluster shooting, they might be in for a decent enough season. Can this Lakers team even make it to the playoffs?