Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"

Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rough start to their season. Losing three games in a row, the Lakers haven't won a single game till now. While the team has looked defensively ranking as the second-best team in terms of defensive rating, their biggest Achilles heel has been their offense.

Ranked dead last in terms of three-point shooting, the Lakers have looked dreadful offensively. While their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been decent, it is the form of Russell Westbrook which has been the biggest concern for fans. Given that the guard is shooting at an all-time low from the field as the perimeter, Westbrook has been the target for the most criticism levied towards the Lakers.

Teammate Anthony Davis Speaks About People Hating On Russell Westbrook

'Brodie' has truly been struggling to find his feet in the first three games. Averaging only 10.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game, Westbrook has had a horrendous start to the season. Given that the Lakers are coming off of a season where they didn't even end up in the playoffs, many fear that the Purple and Gold might end up in a similar position after a 0-3 start due to which Westbrook has faced the majority of the blame.

Lakers' Anthony Davis recently spoke about the hate towards his teammate. In a recent press conference, AD defended the guard and said that the Lakers are behind the former MVP and are supporting him.

"As an organization last year, we saw it. I can't imagine how it is for him, but just as a teammate and an organization, we are supporting him and make sure that he doesn't get caught up in it. That's where things can go bad for him. We want to make sure he is continuously in great space. He was all smiles today and we wanna make sure that he know no matter what we are on his side. Whatever he needs from on and off the court, we are here."

While the 0-3 start is surely concerning, the Lakers have looked very promising defensively and are a tough team to play against. If the team can improve aspects of their game like their lackluster shooting, they might be in for a decent enough season. Can this Lakers team even make it to the playoffs?

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans And Experts Can't Believe Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation: "Look At Them Light Skin Boys Acting Like They Want Some Smoke"
NBA Media

NBA Fans And Experts Can't Believe Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation: "Look At Them Light Skin Boys Acting Like They Want Some Smoke"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Gets Ejected For The First Time Ever After Heated Exchange With Devin Booker

By Aditya Mohapatra
Stephen Curry’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After He Gets Jinxed At The Free Throw Line
NBA Media

Stephen Curry’s Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After He Gets Jinxed At The Free Throw Line

By Aditya Mohapatra
Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"
NBA Media

Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mike Brown Not Worried About Sacramento Kings After 0-3 Start: "The Lack Of Playoffs In 16 Years Causes Little Bit Of Anxiety Around Here"
NBA Media

Mike Brown Not Worried About Sacramento Kings After 0-3 Start: "The Lack Of Playoffs In 16 Years Causes Little Bit Of Anxiety Around Here"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATS, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"
NBA Media

WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATs, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
NBA Media

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
NBA Media

Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says the Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2019 And 2020: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Dais."

By Nico Martinez