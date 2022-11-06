Anthony Davis Provides An Update On His Back Injury, Reveals Which Upcoming Games He Will Play In

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis taking the floor consistently for the Los Angeles Lakers (except for that one game against the Minnesota Timberwolves), has been a positive for the side that's seen a 2-6 run so far in the season.

The center has been dealing with lower back issues since the preseason but has been a regular fixture averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 assists so far. Ahead of their key clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he provided an update that would come as good news for Lakers fans.

In addition to talking about his back, he also revealed that he wanted to continue what he was doing to help the side get back to winning ways, and consistently at that. He spoke of how the plan was to play both the games against the Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz.

Anthony Davis says the plan is to play in both games of the back to back against Cleveland and Utah, and that his back injury is getting better day by day:

"Back's been getting better, each and every day. It felt pretty good last night.

When asked about whether he intends to play both games, he said:



"That's the plan."

There's no denying that Davis playing every game boosts the Lakers' chances of winning significantly. While their shooting woes have been their bane, his two-way play makes up for some of the flaws that side is keen to iron out.

Anthony Davis Emphasizes On Defense: "We’re Going To Rely On Our Defense."

They might not be an elite defensive unit, but the Lakers' ability to stem the flow of points at certain points of the game has surely been one of the more noticeable changes this season.

The likes of Austin Reaves, Patrick Beverley, and even Russell Westbrook surprisingly, have contributed on the defensive front so far.

He spoke of how the defense was doing its job after their thrilling overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the offense had to shore up, which he believed was starting to gel. Per Lakers Nation:

“Just keep this feeling… Just got to fight,” Davis said after the Lakers’ three-point win. “Try to stay in this moment of remembering how winning feels. We want to continue to do it. Matt [Ryan] come in and it’s a big, big-time shot. All the guys are engaged, staying ready locked in. We know that in our defense, they’re doing your job. We just need the offense to catch up.”

“So like I said, we’re really starting to put all the pieces together, put everything together on both ends of the floor, but no matter, we’re going to rely on our defense and that’s what we did in that second quarter.”

Davis playing the Cavaliers, and then suiting up for their revenge match against the Jazz, might just be what the Purple and Gold need to regain the momentum they had gained from their two wins.

