Ballsack Sports Created A Hilarious Reason Why Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole: "Why Your Twitter Handle Is 'MoneyGreen' When You Are Going To Be Broke And In Sacramento"

In this day and age, one has to be very careful when it comes to things they read on social media. It is very easy for fake news to spread like wildfire, especially when media houses are in a race to report things before their competitors. This leads to some hilarious gaffes, and we saw one earlier on in the offseason.

ESPN aired a segment based on a fake and controversial Ja Morant quote and then ended up having to apologize for that massive blunder. The fake quote came from a Twitter account named Ballsack Sports, which has gotten really famous after spreading a lot of fake news and they were at it again recently.

The biggest talking point in the NBA for a few days was Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice, which gave Ballsack the perfect opportunity to create another fake story. As rumors kept floating around as to why Green punched Poole, they created a story, which spread rapidly, as you might imagine.

"As Green shot free throws at the end of one practice, Poole told Green to "stop pissing" down his leg. Green air-balled the free throw, and the warriors had to run sprints."



"During a Monday scrimmage, Poole had jokingly asked why Draymond's twitter handle was 'Money Green' if Green was "going to be broke and in Sacramento" after this season. Green took exception to the banter, hurling a ball in the direction of Poole, which ultimately struck a child of one of the members of the training staff."



"The final straw appeared to come Wednesday when Poole asked Green what he did whenever an attractive female entered the gym at MSU. "Did they like the triple singles-or was it the screen setting?"

It is almost written in a way that it would seem like an official report, but you will notice at some points that it is fake. The story created is so outrageous, but we have gotten to a point as a society where nothing would surprise us anymore, which is kind of sad.

While some unsuspecting individuals did fall for it this time, none of the major media outlets like ESPN did. They seem to have learned their lesson, which is good to see, but they'll have to be on their toes, as Ballsack Sports and their fake news aren't going away anytime soon.