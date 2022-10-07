Skip to main content

Ben Simmons Admits He Needs To Be Aggressive Offensively For The Nets: "I Need To Get To The Post... Get To The Rim, Get To The Free Throw Line."

The Brooklyn Nets are a talented team going into next season, as they have three All-Star-level players on the roster. One of those players is Ben Simmons, who is well-known as one of the best defensive players in the league. Simmons is a player that can genuinely guard all five positions, and he is also an elite rebounder.

Though Ben Simmons is obviously elite at what he does, he does have some weaknesses on the offensive end. At times, Simmons is unaggressive when scoring the ball, often passing the ball off to his teammates.

Recently, the Brooklyn Nets were beaten by the Miami Heat in a preseason game. Ben Simmons ended up only attempting three field goals, which is obviously low for a player of his caliber. After the game, Ben Simmons admitted that he needs to be aggressive but added that "it's been a year" and told fans to give him "some time".

Three shots is definitely not enough...obviously offensively I need to get to the post, more touches down low, be more aggressive, get to the rim, get to the free throw line which I didn't do tonight...It's been a year, I'm coming back. Give me some time though.

It makes sense that Ben Simmons wants some time to get back into the flow of things, and it is quite possible that we'll see him be more aggressive in the future. He won't ever be a top-tier scorer, but scoring in double digits while also being an elite rebounder,  playmaker, and defender is very doable for Ben Simmons.

The Brooklyn Nets Have A Solid Squad

There is no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets could end up being a solid team. Ever since Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request, there has been a lot of discussion about how good their roster actually is with him fully committed. In fact, Kevin Durant admitted that his feeling as though the Nets still had a good team was part of the reason he canceled his trade request.

"I felt like we had a good team. I felt like this is the place I said I wanted to be. We started to set something up in the future to be a solid team. So to be honest I thought this was still a great option, too."

Hopefully, we will see the Brooklyn Nets get far in the playoffs, and there's no question that they are an elite team. They are definitely among the contenders in the Eastern Conference.

However, talent alone won't get the Brooklyn Nets far, and they will need to gel and develop chemistry with one another throughout the year to really get deep in the playoffs. Perhaps we'll see them finish as a top-4 seed, and there's definitely a good chance of them being able to make a long run in the postseason.

