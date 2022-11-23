Ben Simmons Missed Both Free Throws And Got Free Chick-Fil-A For 76ers Fans

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia was one of the biggest talking points over the last few days. While Simmons was technically with the franchise for around six years, he left the team on a bad note. So his return was expected to be full of drama. But as per the 26-year-old, he expected the crowd to be even louder.

While the crowd as a whole wasn't that loud for Simmons, the people that were present there still cussed him. So much so that a young fan called Simmons an NSFW cuss word and went viral for that.

Speaking of the fans, there was one incident during the game that the fans will certainly thank Simmons for.

Ben Simmons Missing Free Throws Was A Blessing For The 76ers Fans

If you are not aware, we are talking about the moment when Simmons missed two free throws in the second half of the game. What's so special about it? Well, the 26-year-old won the entire crowd free Chick-fil-A.

Simmons bricking the shots was met with a huge cheer from the entire crowd present in the arena. But how come Simmons won all the Philadelphia 76ers fans free Chick-fil-A? They can thank the 'Bricken For Chicken' promotion.

Via NBC Sports:

As part of their promotional schedule announcement Thursday before their home opener against the Bucks, the Sixers included “Bricken for Chicken, presented by Chick-fil-A.” That will take the place of the Wendy’s Frosty Freeze Out, a promotion that tied consecutive missed second-half free throws by Sixers opponents to free Frosty’s for fans, who often grew frenzied about the Freeze Out regardless of the game’s score. According to the Sixers’ press release, fans can receive five Chick-fil-A nuggets after two straight missed second-half foul shots by an opponent. A second instance would escalate to an eight-nugget reward, a third to 12 nuggets.

Considering Ben Simmons isn't a good free throw shooter, many fans may have anticipated the distribution of the free nuggets beforehand. At the end of the day, for a brief moment, Simmons was once again loved by the 76ers fans, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.