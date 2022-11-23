“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons walked back into the Wells Fargo Center with his new squad and finally took the floor and represented the Brooklyn Nets against the Philadelphia 76ers. He had attended games on the bench before but this was his first time playing against the 76ers since being traded away from the city.

The previous reactions that Simmons has elicited from 76ers fans made everyone very curious about how the fanbase would treat him when he returns to actually playing. It seems Ben was underwhelmed by their reaction, saying after the game that he thought the fans would be louder.

"I thought it was going to be louder. You thought it was going to be louder? Well, I did."

The crowd probably wasn't as invested in the game as they would have been if James Harden and Joel Embiid were on the floor, but both were out. Despite this advantage, Simmons couldn't lead the Nets to a win but had a good showing with 11 points and 11 assists.

Ben Simmons Looking To Take A Step Forward

Simmons has tried very hard this season to get back to his old level of production. We saw glimpses of the old Simmons in the Nets' win over the Memphis Grizzlies. If that Simmons can rear his head more often, the Nets might just be one of the most dangerous teams in the East.

This loss proves that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant can't get it done without Ben stepping up. His confidence is already back, as he was mocking 76ers fans' by shushing them and doing the Michael Jordan shrug on them. He ended up losing, but the Nets still have time to work on improving on that front.

