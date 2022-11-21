Skip to main content

‘He Is Back!’: NBA Fans Are In Shock After Another Monster Game From Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons proved to the world why he was a multiple-time All-Star before the age of 24 in the Brooklyn Nets' 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Simmons led the Nets with an aggressive performance that saw him tally up 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Fans have been waiting for a long time to see this side of Simmons come out on the court again after his issues for the past year and a half. Ever since the 2021 Playoffs, we haven't seen Simmons play at a high level. However, he's come alive in the last 3 games of the season, and this was easily his best performance of the season.

Everybody will wonder how sustainable this level of success is for Simmons, given the inconsistencies in his game. If he can keep producing like this, the Brooklyn Nets could make a comeback this season and return to contention among the best teams in the East.

Effect Of The New And Improved Ben Simmons On The Nets 

This version of Simmons did a great job in taking pressure off the returning Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on a day when neither player looked like their best self. Simmons was creating wonderful looks for his teammates as he looked more comfortable with trying to score and create off open looks.

The Nets might not be ready to compete against the Celtics or Bucks, but they definitely have the caliber of players that could lead the team to the top of the table. It may be too much to ask Simmons to put in these performances more often, but if he can maintain this level of effort and aggression, the Nets will have a good season.

